Several readers have called attention to warnings coming out of Canada about a supposedly new form of card skimming called “shimming” that targets chip-based credit and debit cards. Shimming attacks are not new (KrebsOnSecurity first wrote about them in August 2015), but they are likely to become more common as a greater number of banks in the United States shift to issuing chip-based cards. Here’s a brief primer on shimming attacks, and why they succeed.
Most skimming devices made to steal credit card data do so by recording the data stored in plain text on the magnetic stripe on the backs of cards. A shimmer, on the other hand, is so named because it acts a shim that sits between the chip on the card and the chip reader in the ATM or point-of-sale device — recording the data on the chip as it is read by the underlying machine.
Data collected by shimmers cannot be used to fabricate a chip-based card, but it could be used to clone a magnetic stripe card. Although the data that is typically stored on a card’s magnetic stripe is replicated inside the chip on chip-enabled cards, the chip contains an additional security components not found on a magnetic stripe.
One of those is a component known as an integrated circuit card verification value or “iCVV” for short — also known as a “dynamic CVV.” The iCVV differs from the card verification value (CVV) stored on the physical magnetic stripe, and protects against the copying of magnetic-stripe data from the chip and using that data to create counterfeit magnetic stripe cards.
The reason shimmers exist at all is that some banks have apparently not correctly implemented the chip card standard, known as EMV (short for Europay, Mastercard and Visa).
“The only way for this attack to be successful is if a [bank card] issuer neglects to check the CVV when authorizing a transaction,” ATM giant NCR Corp. wrote in a 2016 alert to customers. “All issuers MUST make these basic checks to prevent this category of fraud. Card Shimming is not a vulnerability with a chip card, nor with an ATM, and therefore it is not necessary to add protection mechanisms against this form of attack to the ATM.”
Here’s a look at the shimmer I wrote about back in August 2015, which was discovered inside an ATM in Mexico.
This shimming device was removed from an ATM in Europe in 2015:
Once you understand how stealthy these ATM fraud devices are, it’s difficult to use a cash machine without wondering whether the thing is already hacked. The truth is most of us probably have a better chance of getting physically mugged after withdrawing cash than encountering a skimmer in real life. However, here are a few steps we can all take to minimize the success of skimmer gangs.
-Cover the PIN pad while you enter your PIN.
-Keep your wits about you when you’re at the ATM, and avoid dodgy-looking and standalone cash machines in low-lit areas, if possible.
-Stick to ATMs that are physically installed in a bank. Stand-alone ATMs are usually easier for thieves to hack into.
-Be especially vigilant when withdrawing cash on the weekends; thieves tend to install skimming devices on a weekend — when they know the bank won’t be open again for more than 24 hours.
-Keep a close eye on your bank statements, and dispute any unauthorized charges or withdrawals immediately.
If you liked this piece and want to learn more about skimming devices, check out my series All About Skimmers.
Tags: atm shimmer, atm shimming, iCVV, NCR Corp
How do you “check the CVV when authorizing a transaction?”
I read that “dynamic CVV” is a firmware counter that increases each time the card is used, and verifies that the actual card is not being misused for fraudulent purposes based on the value of the number at the time of psychical use. If the number is wrong on the next purchase then the card is declined due the stored value not being the same as the value at the bank server
Any truth to this?
Sorry, but I don’t follow.
“Data collected by shimmers cannot be used to fabricate a chip-based card, but it could be used to clone a magnetic stripe card.” But if you’re cloning a magnetic stripe card, isn’t all you need what’s on the magnetic stripe?
Also, when it says that banks aren’t correctly implementing the chip card protocol – are the chips on the cards they issue faulty, or is the ATM software that reads the cards faulty? If it’s the chips that’s wrong, if you have such a card, you’d presumably be at risk everywhere. If the ATM software is wrong, everyone using such an ATM would potentially be at risk. Either way, it would be interesting to know which banks are the problem.
Reallly? Cmon..carding is dead why people wastong still time for doing skimming dumps cc cashouts bla bla?? Its waste of money no profit i dont see point of doing this. There is nowdays allready alot more easier ways to earn alot more money. Who will waste time for this bs ??? I guess kids who so desperately need some money. Cmon.. guys stop this bbs
(This is US-centric, though would be nicr for knowledgeable folks from other markets to chime in).
Sadly, the cock-up isn’t surprising, considering the prevaling notion by the banks of what constitutes 2FA (secret questions, I am looking at YOU). Add to that the widespread lack of transaction authentication (rather than the person) and it is… Yeah.
‘are the chips on the cards they issue faulty’
Actually, a new card that I received from my bank with a chip was actually faulty (had a bad chip). After several calls to the bank, they finally said they would have to reissue the card.
I also manage the credit cards at our company and someone there had the same issue I did. We had to have the card reissued by the bank (bad chip).
My understanding of the story was that these shims were inserted in handheld terminals. Rather than ATMs
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/shimmers-criminal-chip-card-reader-fraud-1.3953438
According to the articles the operators were doing a daily test – so a case of good hygiene. However swapping terminals is pretty rife on the left coast so I expect shimming to have a good run.
One article referenced the images that you use in: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2016/06/how-to-spot-ingenico-self-checkout-skimmers/ as a spotters guide