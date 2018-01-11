KrebsOnSecurity heard from a reader whose friend recently received a remarkably customized extortion letter via snail mail that threatened to tell the recipient’s wife about his supposed extramarital affairs unless he paid $3,600 in bitcoin. The friend said he had nothing to hide and suspects this is part of a random but well-crafted campaign to prey on men who may have a guilty conscience.
The letter addressed the recipient by his first name and hometown throughout, and claimed to have evidence of the supposed dalliances.
“You don’t know me personally and nobody hired me to look into you,” the letter begins. “Nor did I go out looking to burn you. It is just your bad luck that I stumbled across your misadventures while working on a job around Bellevue.”
The missive continues:
“I then put in more time than I probably should have looking into your life. Frankly, I am ready to forget all about you and let you get on with your life. And I am going to give you two options that will accomplish that very thing. These two options are to either ignore this letter, or simply pay me $3,600. Let’s examine those two options in more detail.”
The letter goes on to say that option 1 (ignoring the threat) means the author will send copies of his alleged evidence to the man’s wife and to her friends and family if he does not receive payment within 12 days of the letter’s post marked date.
“So [name omitted], even if you decide to come clean with your wife, it won’t protect her from the humiliation she will feel when her friends and family find out your sordid details from me,” the extortionist wrote.
Option 2, of course, involves sending $3,600 in Bitcoin to an address specified in the letter. That bitcoin address does not appear to have received any payments. Attached to the two-sided extortion note is a primer on different ways to quickly and easily obtain bitcoin.
“If I don’t receive the bitcoin by that date, I will go ahead and release the evidence to everyone,” the letter concludes. “If you go that route, then the least you could do is tell your wife so she can come up with an excuse to prepare her friends and family before they find out. The clock is ticking, [name omitted].”
Of course, sending extortion letters via postal mail is mail fraud, a crime which carries severe penalties (fines of up to $1 million and up to 30 years in jail). However, as the extortionist rightly notes in his letter, the likelihood that authorities would ever be able to catch him is probably low.
The last time I heard of or saw this type of targeted extortion by mail was in the wake of the 2015 breach at online cheating site AshleyMadison.com. But those attempts made more sense to me since obviously many AshleyMadison users quite clearly did have an affair to hide.
In any case, I’d wager that this scheme — assuming that the extortionist is lying and has indeed sent these letters to targets without actual knowledge of extramarital affairs on the part of the recipients — has a decent chance of being received by someone who really does have a current or former fling that he is hiding from his spouse. Whether that person follows through and pays the extortion, though, is another matter.
I searched online for snippets of text from the extortion letter and found just one other mention of what appears to be the same letter: It was targeting people in Wellesley, Mass, according to a local news report from December 2017.
According to that report, the local police had a couple of residents drop off letters or call to report receiving them, “but to our knowledge no residents have fallen prey to the scam. The envelopes have no return address and are postmarked out of state, but from different states. The people who have notified us suspected it was a scam and just wanted to let us know.”
In the Massachusetts incidents, the extortionist was asking for $8,500 in bitcoin. Assuming it is the same person responsible for sending this letter, perhaps the extortionist wasn’t getting many people to bite and thus lowered his “fee.”
I opted not to publish a scan of the letter here because it was double-sided and redacting names, etc. gets dicey thanks to photo and image manipulation tools. Here’s a transcription of it instead (PDF).
Where was the postmark from?
The use of the word “sordid” doesn’t seem very common in American English. I wonder if it’s someone abroad with one or more accomplice in the U.S. to drop the letters in the mail.
“Sordid” is commonly used in this context.
Not normally in the US, anymore than the word “dotard” is.
“Sordid” is indeed common in American English. I’ve seen it used dozens of times. Just because Catwhisperer is ignorant of the word doesn’t mean we all are.
Tom, there’s no reason to be snippy with catwhisperer. You might use sordid all the time, if that’s your lifestyle, but it seem to be an antiquated term.
…your sordid, sordid lifestyle.
Its probably a case of the individuals exposure to the English language (e.g. prolific readers v. non-readers) as well as regional differences. I’m fairly certain the average YouTube and Yahoo commenters won’t use it, but they struggle with basic grammar so let’s try to ignore them. It’s certainly not an archaic term like dotard that only exists in North Korean to English dictionaries (or a full Oxford dictionary set).
Yep, “sordid details” is common in American English.
I don’t know if “remarkably customized” really fits. The letter uses the recipient’s first name and town, but the scammer would need both of those things to send the letter in the first place.
The only real innovation here is using postal mail, which won’t be algorithmically filtered as spam. Of course that increased the scammer’s costs by multiple orders of magnitude, but my feeling is it was probably worth it.
I like send this kinds of mail to me@rescam.org and wait
https://www.rescam.org/
Brian, can you share your opinion on the usefulness, safety of using rescam.org? I’d love to zap the scammers sending me stuff but worry about getting MORE!
thanks for a fabulous website.
I scambait the romance scammers since I get them regularly. It used to net some good things, would be able to string them along readily. However, most of them now just go for copy and paste. You can send them anything and they will just send a block of text that was clearly not customized at all back to you. Zero effort, nearly-zero time. Unless you can actively engage them (perhaps 419 scammers are still vulnerable to this?) it’s a waste of time.
I even checked out their examples and looked at the “romance scam” example. That was clearly two bots talking to each other.
(That website’s design is also atrocious — whoever signed off on that needs to be publicly flogged with a HTML5 manual.)
I wonder if the extortionist was smart enough to use gloves when handling the letter, or use a sponge to wet the envelope? There’s a good chance he’ll get caught.
Slightly off-topic but interesting nonetheless…
About a year ago, a client of mine got hit with ransomware and made the business decision to pay up to get his data back. I did not approve but faced with the destruction of his business, I could understand his position.
As usual, the actor demanded payment in Bitcoin which the client knew nothing about. I helped him buy some to pay the ransom and he decided to buy about 3 times more than he needed in case he got hit again.
Two weeks ago, he cashed in the balance of his BTC and pocketed a very nice profit.
He now thanks his lucky stars the day he got hit with ransomware and used some of the profit to improve the security posture of his business. Result!
Could be more of those letters in the mail soon, and ones that might be much more targeted: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/01/brotopia-silicon-valley-secretive-orgiastic-inner-sanctum
I agree with Clint that at least two scammers are at work here. Also, several grammatical and usage peculiarities are clues as to their nationalities. First the overall “tone” suggests they are educated but not scholarly (incomplete sentences, excessive avoidance of contractions, misuse of verb tenses, etc.) but I believe at least one is American or has lived in America for awhile. Hopefully the cheaters don’t compound their stupidity by paying the “fee” and the USPS can assist in apprehending the scammers.
Has the bitcoin wallet received any funds? Not that this is the definitive way to find out if someone falls for it, but interesting nonetheless.
David,
As noted in the story, no. But if I were the extortionist, I would be sure to create a new payment address for each target.
Why isn’t the US Postal Inspector looking into this matter ?
I find it interesting that the scammers would spend the time and resources for such a ploy.
Someone actually took the time and spent the money to print, envelope, address, and stamp for a scam that would likely have a relatively high failure rate. The success of such a ploy requires the target to be 1)married, 2)unfaithful at some level of perceptible concern, and 3)gullible/paranoid enough to not see the scam for what it is.
Maybe the snail mail approach is attempting to bypass the critical thinking that many do with spam email.
Of course… if only one payment response would pay the bills, then any other payments would be profit.
Don’t forget, the scammer can do basic research on people BEFORE sending the letters, such as reviewing the person’s social media accounts, etc.
“Someone actually took the time and spent the money to print, envelope, address, and stamp for a scam that would likely have a relatively high failure rate.”
Just like any other direct mail campaign.
I researched this after a colleague received the same letter. We found this blog post from 2016, with recent updates, which shed some light on the situation for us.
https://daveeargle.com/2016/10/24/I-received-a-blackmail-letter/
George, Thanks for the link to your great page on this subject! I skimmed over the entire thing and was very impressed with your work you have done, and posting to help others understand the scam. When I saw the scan of the envelope used, I had to smile! The Bitcoin Blackmailer used a window envelope! That alone should have tipped off people about the scam, even those involved with affairs. 🙂 And I use to work for Permit1.com so I know that a bulk mail customer could be located anywhere and the mail house will take care of the printing and everything else needed to send the mail locally. This scam could be backed by organized crime, but it’s got to be someone with the financial resources to make it happen. Good direct mail response rates used to be 2%, but depending on the average rate of extra-martial affairs the scammers could be doing MUCH better!
Hi Chris,
Can you explain why the window envelope is a tip that it is a scam?
I’m taking a shot–a window envelope allows you to print the recipients’ names rather than write it by hand. This makes it more efficient to send letters in bulk. If the blackmailer really had any dirt, you would expect the letters to be more… “personalized”–probably with creepy erratic handwriting from a sharpie.
Thanks!
Really impressive post. And, that looks EXACTLY like the letter my source got. I chose not to publish it because it is double-sided, and when you redact names etc on images someone can use photoshop and other tools to actually enhance the text on the reverse of the printed page, potentially exposing bits that you redacted on the other side.
A good friend Bryan Seely showed me in about 10 seconds what he could do with photoshop to read the text on the reverse of the letter my source shared, and after that I decided it wasn’t worth printing the letter in my post because I would then be endangering my promise to the source to redact his name from the letter.
Just saw you all talking about this up above in the comments. Didn’t consider the double-sided photoshop privacy threat… I suppose it’s okay for the scans of my letter since those real estate records were public anyhow (and I’ve since moved), but I’ll take the link down for the other letter posted.
I loved the message about the person that paid in Bitcoin and then made a profit on the extra amount he put in his account. It may be true, but sounds fake to me. Early investors in a Ponzi scheme often make money at the expense of those that invest later.
The use of postal mail and the content of the message makes me think it’s a native English speaker, but not from the USA. Perhaps someone on a work visa. I would look for this scam to start demanding lower payment amounts so it begins to work. Someone with something to hide may easily turn over $500-$1,500 but higher amounts make that more difficult.
Of course, no one should every pay a demand like this.
What strikes me is that the lengthy “How to” get Bitcoin guide is specific to the demand letter. There are many references to “you” and “me” within the how-to guide.
The letter receiver is suppose to think the sender wrote the whole how-to guide just for their one letter? I wouldn’t think so. That section alone, with no personal references, screams “form letter” to me.
This has been going on for a while, with several large waves of letters going out. I’ve been writing about it here: https://daveeargle.com/2016/10/24/I-received-a-blackmail-letter/
Two letter scans posted on my blog
Also, this letter is _uncannily similar_to the Ashley Madison letter that went out. I think it’s the same attacker.
The real victims will be the innocent guys whose wives open the mail that comes to their home.
Hi Brian, Hi Chris (Eargle),
Great articles and information by both of you!
I’m wondering about the quality of the print of the blackmail letters. By ‘quality’ what I mean is, can you tell if it was printed on a laser printer vs inkjet printer vs something else? My question goes to the idea of tracking. For many years now all laser printers, and probably other printers, have embedded forensic tracking codes.
Per the Electronic Frontier Foundation in 2017, “All recent commercial color laser printers print some kind of forensic tracking codes”. (https://www.eff.org/pages/list-printers-which-do-or-do-not-display-tracking-dots)
If you obtain a few of the original letters you might be able to take your investigation a step further.