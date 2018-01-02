The individual who allegedly made a fake emergency call to Kansas police last week that summoned them to shoot and kill an unarmed local man has claimed credit for raising dozens of these dangerous false alarms — calling in bogus hostage situations and bomb threats at roughly 100 schools and at least 10 residences.
On Friday authorities in Los Angeles arrested 25-year-old Tyler Raj Barriss, thought to be known online as “SWAuTistic.” As noted in last week’s story, SWAuTistic is an admitted serial swatter, and was even convicted in 2016 for calling in a bomb threat to an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles. The Associated Press reports that Barriss was sentenced to two years in prison for that stunt, but was released in January 2017.
In his public tweets (most of which are no longer available but were collected by KrebsOnSecurity), SWAuTistic claimed credit for bomb threats against a convention center in Dallas and a high school in Florida, as well as an incident that disrupted a much-watched meeting at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in November.
But privately — to a small circle of friends and associates — SWAuTistic bragged about perpetrating dozens of swatting incidents and bomb threats over the years.
Within a few hours of the swatting incident in Kansas, investigators searching for clues about the person who made the phony emergency call may have gotten some unsolicited help from an unlikely source: Eric “Cosmo the God” Taylor, a talented young hacker who pleaded guilty to being part of a group that swatted multiple celebrities and public figures — as well as my home in 2013.
Taylor is now trying to turn his life around, and is in the process of starting his own cybersecurity consultancy. In a posting on Twitter at 6:21 p.m. ET Dec. 29, Taylor personally offered a reward of $7,777 in Bitcoin for information about the real-life identity of SWAuTistic.
In short order, several people who claimed to have known SWAuTistic responded by coming forward publicly and privately with Barriss’s name and approximate location, sharing copies of private messages and even selfies that were allegedly shared with them at one point by Barriss.
In one private online conversation, SWAuTistic can be seen bragging about his escapades, claiming to have called in fake emergencies at approximately 100 schools and 10 homes.
SWAuTistic sought an interview with KrebsOnSecurity on the afternoon of Dec. 29, in which he said he routinely faked hostage and bomb threat situations to emergency centers across the country in exchange for money.
“Bomb threats are more fun and cooler than swats in my opinion and I should have just stuck to that,” SWAuTistic said. “But I began making $ doing some swat requests.”
By approximately 8:30 p.m. ET that same day, Taylor’s bounty had turned up what looked like a positive ID on SWAuTistic. However, KrebsOnSecurity opted not to publish the information until Barriss was formally arrested and charged, which appears to have happened sometime between 10 p.m. ET Dec. 29 and 1 a.m. on Dec. 30.
The arrest came just hours after SWAuTistic allegedly called the Wichita police claiming he was a local man who’d just shot his father in the head and was holding the rest of his family hostage. According to his acquaintances, SWAuTistic made the call after being taunted by a fellow gamer in the popular computer game Call of Duty. The taunter dared SWAuTistic to swat him, but then gave someone else’s address in Kansas as his own instead.
Wichita Police arrived at the address provided by SWAuTistic and surrounded the home. A young man emerged from the doorway and was ordered to put his hands up. Police said one of the officers on the scene fired a single shot — supposedly after the man reached toward his waist. Grainy bodycam footage of the shooting is available here (the video is preceded by the emergency call that summoned the police).
The man shot and killed by police was unarmed. He has been identified as 28-year-old Andrew Finch, a father of two. Family members say he was not involved in gaming, and had no party to the dispute that got him killed.
According to the Wichita Eagle, the officer who fired the fatal shot is a seven-year veteran with the Wichita department. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Earlier reporting here and elsewhere inadvertently mischaracterized SWAuTistic’s call to the Wichita police as a 911 call. We now know that the perpetrator called in to an emergency line for Wichita City Hall and spoke with someone there who took down the caller’s phone number. After that, 911 dispatch operators were alerted and called the number SWAuTistic had given.
This is notable because the lack of a 911 call in such a situation should have been a red flag indicating the caller was not phoning from a local number (otherwise the caller presumably would have just dialed 911).
The FBI estimates that some 400 swatting incidents occur each year across the country. Each incident costs first responders approximately $10,000, and diverts important resources away from actual emergencies.
Tags: Andrew Finch, Call of Duty, Cosmo the God, Eric Taylor, FCC bomb threat, swautistic, Tyler Raj Barriss, Wichita Eagle
Tyler Raj Barriss real needs to start growing up.
He needs to serve a life sentence or two in prison.
“He needs to start growing up”????
Uhhhh no, he needs to get a stiff sentence in state prison where he’ll get his ass beat.
“BEAT?” Is that what they’re calling it these days?
Neither beatings nor any other violence against prison inmates by other prison inmates should be acceptable to folks in a civilized society. Prison exists to minimize the harm folks in it can do to themselves and others. We have a special duty to protect the physical safety of those we incarcerate.
Totally agree. The folks with their fantasies of rape and abuse are condoning crimes as punishment; when you do this there is no telling where it ends except it’s not a good place and reflects poorly on all who don’t heartily oppose it.
This F*ck deserves the Death Penalty with NO Bail. Attorneys representing him should step aside, Man (and Woman) up and move for a very speedy trial.
No. He should have a proper defense.
First this is an allegation. You cannot know from just this evidence that he is the perpetrator. This needs to be proved in a court of law. If the evidence is overwhelming, it will be a speedy trial regardless.
Second, if he is guilty, it’s the defenses job to make sure his sentencing is appropriate for the nature of his crimes.
Due process is important in this country. Otherwise its just mob rule.
Krebs, why did you choose not to reveal your evidence until after he had been arrested?
Maybe because if he did and the guy follows kerbs he would have known the police were looking for him.
Sir, he said he didn’t “publish” the information. Not that he didn’t report it.
To avoid legal problems
Better than printing a retraction if it was later revealed to not be accurate. More media outlets could learn something from that vs. all the knee jerk reporting we see today.
Because I didn’t want to do anything to spook the guy any more than he already was, or cause him to take steps that may have delayed or derailed his imminent arrest.
Thank you for helping to bring him down.
At least he’s over 18 and a repeat offender. Anybody know the law? Isn’t that manslaughter? To say nothing of this excerpt from “Findlaw”
Federal Law:
…. Under federal law, anyone who intentionally makes a false bomb threat that “may reasonably be believed” may be fined or imprisoned for up to five years. If serious bodily injury somehow results, then the sentence can go up to 20 years.
…
Under another federal statute, individuals who willfully make a threat or maliciously convey false information concerning an attempt to injure, kill, or destroy property through the use of explosives can be imprisoned for up to 10 years. The threats can be made through mail, email, or phone.
Lets see now, he admits to 100 counts, right?
Because manslaughter is unintentional, it’s too bad that there can’t be a “conspiring to commit manslaughter” charge. There has to be some other kind of neglectful charge to amplify the stuff you’ve listed. I hope they charge him with everything they can find. That is the usual thing, isn’t it?
If he gets anything, I hope it’s maximized sentences, served SEQUENTIALLY, banned from computer use while in prison.
They need to get the guy who dared him, then gave a fake number, too. There is more than one criminal here.
2011 Kansas Code
Chapter 21. – CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS
Article 34. – CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS
21-3402 Murder in the second degree.
21-3402. Murder in the second degree. Murder in the second degree is the killing of a human being committed:
(a) Intentionally; or
(b) unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.
sociopath who will spend the rest of his life in prison, deservedly so.
There should be criminal charges for more than just the swatter. The police dept should have some kind of charges brought against folks in their department as there are several red flags that more than one minutes evaluation would have stopped this incident from ever occurring.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232726
Agreed. The police are going to have to learn how to respond without shooting innocent people. This little turd may have started it, but the police had an opportunity to stop it and chose to escalate it. The officer that shot should be brought up on charges as well.
Cops murder unarmed man on his front step, nothing happens, news at 11. Someday we’ll fix cop culture. Maybe.
why are you defending a sociopathic sould the FBI look into you as well just to be sure?
There’s plenty of blame to go around, here. Being upset at the man who pulled the trigger does not equal “defending” the idiot who set this all in motion.
This!
People involved in swatting need to know that their crimes can and may get people killed. Absolutely, police need better training but making the crime here about the police makes it less likely that message will get through to those who need to hear it most.
I’d lay odds that any law enforcement organization located in the Bible belt has never heard of swatting, and even if they had a clue, they’d never believe it would happen to their department. This incident should be a wake up call that these scumbags will reach out and hurt you, no matter where you live. It isn’t just for the big city anymore.
Not only the swatter needs to be charged to the maximum degree, but the guy who gave him the (wrong) address after taunting the swatter to swat him is equally complicit.
100% agree with you there!
David, I am in agreement with you about going after the person who gave him the wrong number, I considered that act, an accomplice to any crime that was committed or in a twist you could see it as he solicited SWAuTistic to committed the crime which can be prosecuted.
Was he on probation or parole? Since he was already convicted of calling in bomb threats I would assume he would be on parole or something. If found guilty he should give given a couple decades in jail. Last time he was given a light sentence and obviously he didnt learn his lesson. As a father of 2 myself there is no excuse for taking a father away from 2 young kids over something so stupid.
It’s not a prank, it’s a serious crime even when no one is injured. What happens when a SWAT is answering a fake call, but is actually needed elsewhere?
This should be a felony with substantial fines and prison time for anyone making these calls including bomb threats. If someone is killed responding or as a result of setting the incident in motion the felony-murder rule should apply as it should in this case.
I get upset every time I hear them refer to this psychopath as a “prankster.” He basically turned the police into his very own hit squad, and on an unsuspecting person, no less. For him to claim that he is not guilty because he didn’t pull the trigger is shameless, to say the least.
I am not a big death penalty fan, but I think that in this case it may be warranted. For sure a life imprisonment would be appropriate.
I feel bad for the cop who killed the victim, because he was played for a sucker, but I do wish that police departments would train their officers to be less quick on the trigger. It seems to be something of a pattern these days. Had they taken some time to question the victim first, this tragedy could have been avoided in this manner as well.
Yeah, the cops should have to wait until at least 4 shots are fired at them before they shoot back. smh…
Way to take it to the extreme. Even the military can have ROE stating don’t fire unless fired upon when in other countries; why can’t the police have the same regarding the very citizens they’ve sworn to protect? Is it seriously too much to ask to wait for 1 shot to be fired?
Or, at a minimum wait until at least a weapon was ACTUALLY displayed and in hand. From the photo it appears that the officer was already at a distinct advantage with his weapon and weapon light sighted in this individual and positioned behind cover of a vehicle. Isn’t that a patrol car sitting in his driveway? If so, another officer should have been able to come up from behind and secure the situation. Nervous Barney Fife’s have no place in law enforcement!
As far as the two perpetrators…throw the book at them!
I hope there is more than just circumstantial evidence for this case – I definitely want to see justice done! I hope Brian keeps us up with the progress in this case. The national news has a short memory, but the people deserve to know what happens to this JERK!
I really feel sorry for the officer in this shooting, as they are probably getting PTS from all the attacks, and ambushes on LEOs, let alone public safety concerns. 🙁
this guy is very interesting person, clearly we see this person is possesed by demons.
anyways we like to hear more about this guy background:) people dont do things like this so easily.
probabaly we dont hear about the reasons why he actually done all this non-sense.
I want to know who gave him the address, whether he knew the guy or not. Sounds like another Krebs investigation 🙂
Rest assured when I have that information nailed down it will be in another post.
What also gets me is this idiot thought someone taunting him online would actually give their real address.
That selfie is the face of an alleged cold-blooded murderer.
This guy must have a mental illness, no sane person could do this and feel its alright. He never showed remorse, says he should have stuck with fake bomb threats. The 911 call of him is disturbing. No idea of the consequences. An innocent life been taken due to his foolish games.
IMHO, the individual who gave the fake address is just as culpable as the individual who perpetrated the swatting. A family is destroyed, two kids are now without their dad, and for what? With respect to police using unreasonable force where there is no danger, they will never be held accountable as long as judges and juries are ok with the deaths of innocents. On the other side of this nasty coin, an officer lost his life and four others were wounded, along with two civilians this past weekend in Douglas County, Colorado restraining their use of force. A few more kids without their dad and another family destroyed. For what? We’re stuck with a crap sandwich here folks, looking at it from either side…
I think we all agree this idiot needs to do serious time behind bars.
An important condition should be that he has NO access whatsoever to a computer or smartphone, and that any phone calls he’s allowed to make are monitored, to make sure they’re legit (e.g., if he has any family that will have anything to do with him).
Anything less than a major prison sentence will only encourage others to do the same.
Yeah, the cops should have to wait till after shots are fired. Yup, just ask the cop that died, or his widow, or fatherless children. That was buried Monday I believe. So, why are cops jumpy?
Yes, the cop should’ve waited until a gun was actually sighted. Or would you prefer to be the one who was shot because he answered the door and apparently moved his arm towards his waist? How many times would *you* have done that in the past? Of course cops are likely to get shot at; it goes with the territory, just like a military grunt.
IMO Solitary w/out communication with the outside world. He NEEDS an audience. He NEEDS someone to brag to. Take that away and the full gravity of what he has done will set in very fast.
He certainly cannot be safely allowed the traditional access to phone calls. No computer access. Threats can be sent via mail too. Cut off from electronics he seems like the type to mail threats and powders. Sick in the head. He needs to be removed from society. Some people are simply not safe to allow to interact with other humans. This also goes for the other person who gave him the false number. Peas in a pod.
1. Is it true that Barriss made his latest bomb/swat threats from a halfway house, where he is still technically in BOP custody?
How does he have access to unmonitored electronic devices and the unmonitored internet after the crimes he has committed?
2. Has there been any repricusion for the man who hired/enlisted Barriss to make this specific phone call that led to the death of an innocent person? From what I understand, Barriss wasn’t involved in the Call of Duty game and only became involved when one of the players contacted him requesting he swat someone.
Based on the context in those DMs, it looks like the number of school incidents he’s claiming would be ~10.
I hate to be That Guy, but lots of people are uncritically repeating this claim, which seemed dubious to begin with. And the guy says he’s orchestrated twenty attacks, ten of which he lists as homes. So the ten remaining would presumably be the schools (typoed as 100 instead of 10).
What’s dubious about it? He’s a known serial offender already.
100 is a number. What’s unreasonable about it? Easily achieved in an afternoon if one cared to.
I take his claim seriously. Even if he’s lying, it’s extremely plausible. He should be held to it in court, he volunteered that information.
Lock him up and forget his name, fix the vulnerability