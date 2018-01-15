Tyler Raj Barriss, a 25-year-old serial “swatter” whose phony emergency call to Kansas police last month triggered a fatal shooting, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces up to eleven years in prison.
Barriss’s online alias — “SWAuTistic” — is a nod to a dangerous hoax known as “swatting,” in which the perpetrator spoofs a call about a hostage situation or other violent crime in progress in the hopes of tricking police into responding at a particular address with potentially deadly force.
Barriss was arrested in Los Angeles this month for alerting authorities in Kansas to a fake hostage situation at an address in Wichita, Kansas on Dec. 28, 2017.
Police responding to the alert surrounded the home at the address Barriss provided and shot 28-year old Andrew Finch as he emerged from the doorway of his mother’s home. Finch, a father of two, was unarmed, and died shortly after being shot by police.
The officer who fired the shot that killed Finch has been identified as a seven-year veteran with the Wichita department. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Following his arrest, Barriss was extradited to a Wichita jail, where he had his first court appearance via video on Friday. The Los Angeles Times reports that Barriss was charged with involuntary manslaughter and could face up to 11 years and three months in prison if convicted.
Barriss also was charged with making a false alarm — a felony offense in Kansas. His bond was set at $500,000.
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told the The LA Times Barriss made the fake emergency call at the urging of several other individuals, and that authorities have identified other “potential suspects” that may also face criminal charges.
Barriss sought an interview with KrebsOnSecurity on Dec. 29, just hours after his hoax turned tragic. In that interview, Barriss said he routinely called in bomb threats and fake hostage situations across the country in exchange for money, and that he began doing it after his own home was swatted.
Barriss told KrebsOnSecurity that he felt bad about the incident, but that it wasn’t he who pulled the trigger. He also enthused about the rush that he got from evading police.
“Bomb threats are more fun and cooler than swats in my opinion and I should have just stuck to that,” he wrote in an instant message conversation with this author.
In a jailhouse interview Friday with local Wichita news station KWCH, Barriss said he feels “a little remorse for what happened.”
“I never intended for anyone to get shot and killed,” he reportedly told the news station. “I don’t think during any attempted swatting anyone’s intentions are for someone to get shot and killed.”
The Wichita Eagle reports that Barriss also has been charged in Calgary, Canada with public mischief, fraud and mischief for allegedly making a similar swatting call to authorities there. However, no one was hurt or killed in that incident.
Barriss was convicted in 2016 for calling in a bomb threat to an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to two years in prison for that stunt, but was released in January 2017.
Using his SWAuTistic alias, Barriss claimed credit for more than a hundred fake calls to authorities across the nation. In an exclusive story published here on Jan. 2, KrebsOnSecurity dissected several months’ worth of tweets from SWAuTistic’s account before those messages were deleted. In those tweets, SWAuTistic claimed responsibility for calling in bogus hostage situations and bomb threats at roughly 100 schools and at least 10 residences.
In his public tweets, SWAuTistic claimed credit for bomb threats against a convention center in Dallas and a high school in Florida, as well as an incident that disrupted a much-watched meeting at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in November.
But in private online messages shared by his online friends and acquaintances SWAuTistic can be seen bragging about his escapades, claiming to have called in fake emergencies at approximately 100 schools and 10 homes.
“I don’t think during any attempted swatting anyone’s intentions are for someone to get shot and killed.”
He should have let someone else do the thinking. He needs to get the maximum amount of prison time he’s eligible for considering he has a criminal background doing similar pranks. He’s also going to be paying every dime he ever makes once the victim’s family gets done with him.
Even if the victim’s family files wrongful death charges and wins the award may be dischargeable in bankrupcy if the jury doesn’t find Barriss caused ” willful and malicious injury”.
Because the crime charged is involuntary manslaughter, which can be “reckless” killing, a wrongful death award may not meet the willful requirement.
Not a criminal attorney – just my personal guess.
“…claiming to have called in fake emergencies at approximately 100 schools and 10 homes.”
We really need better technology to track phone calls and email when they are being used for crime. Criminals with tech are running roughshod over the people and I think the people are getting tired of our freedom being used against us.
Be careful what you wish for. We already have a surveillance dragnet thanks to the War on Terror and we’ve seen just how poor the oversight really is. There’s no reason such a system wouldn’t be used against anyone committing thought crimes.
He should get the max sentence. No early release. Afterwards, if a naturalised US citizen, have this revoked and the delinquent sent back to Asia. No place in US for his ilk.
When I read about this case, it seemed clear to me that if I analogized the facts with California law, this was certainly a case of second degree murder, and not a question of manslaughter, either voluntary m/s or involuntary m/s.
I believe California law could be legitimately applied here, whether the case was filed in California, or in Kansas.
The pivotal issue in this tragic tale is whether the shooting by the Kansas cop was foreseeable or not. If it was foreseeable, it does not break the chain of events that the idiot caller set in motion.
If the shooting was unforeseeable, it does break the chain of events, and the defendant’s liability is much reduced.
I’m a retired deputy public defender from Los Angeles County.
In my opinion, the shooting was entirely foreseeable, and the caller to the Kansas cops should be charged with Second Degree Homicide. The filing of involuntary manslaughter is nothing less than a gift to this idiot, and if I were in Kansas representing him, I would be strenuously thinking about leaning on my client to plead straight up before the DA decides to amend the complaint and bump up the charge.
Tyler Raj B’s tweets are still all there. His account was not deleted, he simply changed the name of it to:
https://twitter.com/GoredTutor36