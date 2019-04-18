The crooks responsible for launching phishing campaigns that netted dozens of employees and more than 100 computer systems last month at Wipro, India’s third-largest IT outsourcing firm, also appear to have targeted a number of other competing providers, including Infosys and Cognizant, new evidence suggests. The clues so far suggest the work of a fairly experienced crime group that is focused on perpetrating gift card fraud.
On Monday, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that multiple sources were reporting a cybersecurity breach at Wipro, a major trusted vendor of IT outsourcing for U.S. companies. The story cited reports from multiple anonymous sources who said Wipro’s trusted networks and systems were being used to launch cyberattacks against the company’s customers.
In a follow-up story Wednesday on the tone-deaf nature of Wipro’s public response to this incident, KrebsOnSecurity published a list of “indicators of compromise” or IOCs, telltale clues about tactics, tools and procedures used by the bad guys that might signify an attempted or successful intrusion.
If one examines the subdomains tied to just one of the malicious domains mentioned in the IoCs list (internal-message[.]app), one very interesting Internet address is connected to all of them — 185.159.83[.]24. This address is owned by King Servers, a well-known bulletproof hosting company based in Russia.
According to records maintained by Farsight Security, that address is home to a number of other likely phishing domains:
securemail.pcm.com.internal-message[.]app
secure.wipro.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.wipro.com.internal-message[.]app
secure.elavon.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.slalom.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.avanade.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.infosys.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.searshc.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.capgemini.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.cognizant.com.internal-message[.]app
secure.rackspace.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.virginpulse.com.internal-message[.]app
secure.expediagroup.com.internal-message[.]app
securemail.greendotcorp.com.internal-message[.]app
secure.bridge2solutions.com.internal-message[.]app
ns1.internal-message[.]app
ns2.internal-message[.]app
mail.internal-message[.]app
ns3.microsoftonline-secure-login[.]com
ns4.microsoftonline-secure-login[.]com
tashabsolutions[.]xyz
www.tashabsolutions[.]xyz
The subdomains listed above suggest the attackers may also have targeted American retailer Sears; Green Dot, the world’s largest prepaid card vendor; payment processing firm Elavon; hosting firm Rackspace; business consulting firm Avanade; IT provider PCM; and French consulting firm Capgemini, among others. KrebsOnSecurity has reached out to all of these companies for comment, and will update this story in the event any of them respond with relevant information.
WHAT ARE THEY AFTER?
It appears the attackers in this case are targeting companies that in one form or another have access to either a ton of third-party company resources, and/or companies that can be abused to conduct gift card fraud.
Wednesday’s follow-up on the Wipro breach quoted an anonymous source close to the investigation saying the criminals responsible for breaching Wipro appear to be after anything they can turn into cash fairly quickly. That source, who works for a large U.S. retailer, said the crooks who broke into Wipro used their access to perpetrate gift card fraud at the retailer’s stores.
Another source said the investigation into the Wipro breach by a third party company has determined so far the intruders compromised more than 100 Wipro systems and installed on each of them ScreenConnect, a legitimate remote access tool. Investigators believe the intruders were using the ScreenConnect software on the hacked Wipro systems to connect remotely to Wipro client systems, which were then used to leverage further access into Wipro customer networks.
This is remarkably similar to activity that was directed against a U.S. based company in 2016 and 2017. In May 2018, Maritz Holdings Inc., a Missouri-based firm that handles customer loyalty and gift card programs for third-parties, sued Cognizant (PDF), saying a forensic investigation determined that hackers used Cognizant’s resources in an attack on Maritz’s loyalty program that netted the attackers more than $11 million in fraudulent eGift cards.
That investigation determined the attackers also used ScreenConnect to access computers belonging to Maritz employees. “This was the same tool that was used to effectuate the cyber-attack in Spring 2016. Intersec [the forensic investigator] also determined that the attackers had run searches on the Maritz system for certain words and phrases connected to the Spring 2016 attack.”
According to the lawsuit by Maritz Holdings, investigators also determined that the “attackers were accessing the Maritz system using accounts registered to Cognizant. For example, in April 2017, someone using a Cognizant account utilized the “fiddler” hacking program to circumvent cyber protections that Maritz had installed several weeks earlier.”
Maritz said its forensic investigator found the attackers had run searches on the Maritz system for certain words and phrases connected to the Spring 2016 eGift card cashout. Likewise, my retailer source in the Wipro attack told KrebsOnSecurity that the attackers who defrauded them also searched their systems for specific phrases related to gift cards, and for clues about security systems the retailer was using.
It’s unclear if the work of these criminal hackers is tied to a specific, known threat group. But it seems likely that the crooks who hit Wipro have been targeting similar companies for some time now, and with a fair degree of success in translating their access to cash given the statements by my sources in the Wipro breach and this lawsuit against Cognizant.
What’s remarkable is how many antivirus companies still aren’t flagging as malicious many of the Internet addresses and domains listed in the IoCs, as evidenced by a search at virustotal.com.
Tags: Avanade, Capgemini, Elavon, Green Dot, King Servers, Maritz Holdings Inc., PCM, Rackspace, ScreenConnect, Sears, Virustotal.com, Wipro data breach
I think these sites would have been marked as malicious had Wipro actually come out and shared IOC’s. I’m sure they’re cutting edge technology is blocking it now though.
Wipro’s sales team made commissions by selling this holey service to many companies/organizations that had a misguided sense of trust.
The corporate brass and salespeople should all have their salaries/bonuses/worthless-stock clawed back.
The companies and organizations that utilize such a shoddy vendor should have their management penalized also.
Without significant penalties this type of malfeasance/criminality will continue.
I wouldn’t call them shoddy. Careless perhaps. Problem is in this day and age anyone can be a victim. No one is immune. If you think you are, you’re probably already compromised. Companies have to be right every single time. The bad guy only once.
ChrisSuperPogi and Anon404, you do not need multiple AV programs to have multiple AV engines. There are AV products that use a number of AV engines. Yes, it’s really inexcusable that many AV engines have yet to add most of these domains.
Mike, while I get your point, at this level of enterprise don’t you think careless = shoddy, for the most part? I agee not all carelessness would equal shoddy, but c’mon—these guys have other companies security in their trust. There can be no “carelessness”.
“What’s remarkable is how many antivirus companies still aren’t flagging as malicious many of the Internet addresses and domains listed in the IoCs, as evidenced by a search at virustotal.com.”
It was proven – 2014 Black Hat Conference, I think – that a single intelligence feed would not be enough to cover all of the threats out there.
This lead me to install multiple anti-virus protection to increase my depth (in defense).
My kind word, folks!
Defense in Depth is not having multiple anti-virus programs. Multiple AV’s will likely step on each others toes, although some are known to place nice together. However, an actual defense in depth strategy involves having multiple layers of defense. AV is one layer, IDS/IPS(Snort) is another. A next gen firewall with ACL’s and traffic inspection would be another layer, packet capture and analysis(tcpdump/Wireshark) would be another, a PAM solution is another layer. Log collection and analysis is yet another(SIEM solution) as well as advanced logging beyond the standard Windows logs(Sysmon). Simply having more then one AV is NOT defense in depth.
“What’s remarkable is how many antivirus companies still aren’t flagging as malicious many of the Internet addresses and domains listed in the IoCs, as evidenced by a search at virustotal.com.”
It was proven before – 2014 Black Hat Conference, I think – that a single intelligence feed would NOT be enough to catch all of the threats out there.
I had since deployed multiple anti-virus protection…
Be safe folks!
Interesting that they used .app domains given Google backed those as a “more secure” domain that enforces HTTPS only.
Too bad no one told the bad actors they too couldn’t use HTTPS and obtain certificates for next to nothing, actually nothing according to namecheap.com.
“You can register a .App domain name for only $14.98 and get a free PositiveSSL certificate for one year.”
Searching Cert Transparency logs for that root domain returns some interesting additional domains…..
https://transparencyreport.google.com/https/certificates?hl=en&cert_search_auth=&cert_search_cert=&cert_search=include_expired:true;include_subdomains:true;domain:internal-message.app&lu=cert_search
businesscenter.valuelink.biz.internal-message.app
secure.firstdata.com.internal-message.app
secure.expediagroup.com.internal-message.app
secure.episerver.com.internal-message.app
securemail.pcm.com.internal-message.app
Also just looking at the issuance dates, it looks like wipro was not the first target.
Awesome followup article
Screenconnect is not normally used by MSSP’s I hope? It’s an product from the 2000’s that i would sincerely hope no MSSP would normally use… even surprised the bad guys would use it… it should stand out like a sore thumb in any enterprise.
Dear Wipro Customers:
Remember that time you decided American IT support was way too expensive? You put up a bunch of job postings requiring a Masters Degree and 5 years of experience for an entry level IT job, then told the government that no American was qualified to do the work to get tax breaks? You got what you paid for.
Sincerely,
The educated IT guy you turned down.
Thank you for your continued coverage of this debacle, Brian.
That sounds familiar!! I’m probably too old now.
You are my new favorite person.
Schadenfreude:
Schadenfreude is the experience of pleasure, joy, or self-satisfaction that comes from learning of or witnessing the troubles, failures, or humiliation of another.
Let me add my +1 to the others’.
I haven’t checked, but if these guys are number 3, who are numbers 1 and 2? Is the naming rights sponsor of the nyc marathon 1 or 2? I wonder how much money the nyrr folks are paying to ensure the joggers’ information stays private.
“someone using a Cognizant account utilized the “fiddler” hacking program to circumvent cyber protections that Maritz had installed several weeks earlier.”
That’s some crappy “cyber protections” they have 🙂
Looks like their amazing internal solution didn’t work.
https://www.mesalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/3-Cognitive-Cyber-Defense-Wipro-Murali-Rao.pdf
ha! “fiddler hacking tool”. that means “we added javascript security and they worked around it by sending the requests without a browser that run our dumb javascript”
They probably lost all their accounts on the phishing hacks, and then a “security consultant” saw that cognizant used some test account in a internal test and flagged that as compromised, while it had nothing to do on how the attackers got the credentials anyway (which was the phishing a year before)
You get what you pay for! There is no quality in any of Wipro services.
USA companies are risking all of their employees and clients identities by partnering by Wipro.
You get what you get pay for!
USA companies are risking their clients identities by partnering with off-shore companies.
https://www.theverge.com/2019/4/15/18311112/microsoft-outlook-web-email-hack-response-comment