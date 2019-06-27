A digital intrusion at PCM Inc., a major U.S.-based cloud solution provider, allowed hackers to access email and file sharing systems for some of the company’s clients, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.
El Segundo, Calif. based PCM [NASDAQ:PCMI] is a provider of technology products, services and solutions to businesses as well as state and federal governments. PCM has nearly 4,000 employees, more than 2,000 customers, and generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue in 2018.
Sources say PCM discovered the intrusion in mid-May 2019. Those sources say the attackers stole administrative credentials that PCM uses to manage client accounts within Office 365, a cloud-based file and email sharing service run by Microsoft Corp.
One security expert at a PCM customer who was recently notified about the incident said the intruders appeared primarily interested in stealing information that could be used to conduct gift card fraud at various retailers and financial institutions.
In that respect, the motivations of the attackers seem similar to the goals of intruders who breached Indian IT outsourcing giant Wipro Ltd. earlier this year. In April, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that the Wipro intruders appeared to be after anything they could quickly turn into cash, and used their access to harvest gift card information from a number of the company’s customers.
It’s unclear whether PCM was a follow-on victim from the Wipro breach, or if it was attacked separately. As noted in that April story, PCM was one of the companies targeted by the same hacking group that compromised Wipro.
The intruders who hacked into Wipro set up a number of domains that appeared visually similar to that of Wipro customers, and many of those customers responded to the April Wipro breach story with additional information about those attacks.
PCM never did respond to requests for comment on that story. But in a statement shared with KrebsOnSecurity today, PCM said the company “recently experienced a cyber incident that impacted certain of its systems.”
“From its investigation, impact to its systems was limited and the matter has been remediated,” the statement reads. “The incident did not impact all of PCM customers; in fact, investigation has revealed minimal-to-no impact to PCM customers. To the extent any PCM customers were potentially impacted by the incident, those PCM customers have been made aware of the incident and PCM worked with them to address any concerns they had.”
On June 24, PCM announced it was in the process of being acquired by global IT provider Insight Enterprises [NASDAQ:NSIT]. Insight has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Earlier this week, cyber intelligence firm RiskIQ published a lengthy analysis of the hacking group that targeted Wipro, among many other companies. RiskIQ says this group has been active since at least 2016, and posits that the hackers may be targeting gift card providers because they provide access to liquid assets outside of the traditional western financial system.
The breach at PCM is just the latest example of how cybercriminals increasingly are targeting employees who work at cloud data providers and technology consultancies that manage vast IT resources for many clients. On Wednesday, Reuters published a lengthy story on “Cloud Hopper,” the nickname given to a network of Chinese cyber spies that hacked into eight of the world’s biggest IT suppliers between 2014 and 2017.
Keep the good articles coming !
What a cluster****! This is why I didn’t want to use an MS partner. I wonder how many thousands of organizations use them as a partner? What is MS is going to do about this? This is going to be a lot bigger than any could ever imagine… seriously this blows my mind!
If you mean Microsoft, I hear you! I remember when Azure started several years ago, they were a den of nation state bad actors, and the only way to contact them about the problems was to send snail mail, and even then they just sluffed it off. There is no way I’d do business with Azure now, with that kind of attitude – even if they changed their procedures, I could never trust them again.
How lazy and negligent can a cloud “solution” provider be? Why wasn’t MFA set up on those multi-customer global admin accounts?
My thoughts exactly, its commonplace to have those security features. How can you justify managing that much data that is not your own and not have literally the first line of defense in place.
Yup. Agreed! First thing that came to my mind. Brian doesn’t mention how long the breach was open. I was wondering if there were any detective/heuristics/baseline/anamoly type Controls in place that would throw an alert/warning on an abusive Admin account. Hopefully, the administrators have a standard account for normal day-to-day use and don’t use the Admin account all the time.
If I was a company doing business with them, I’d be quite suspect when a company doesn’t even secure their website.
If it has zero impact on your stock price (sale price), why would an organization even care. (yes there are a million good reasons they should, but if it is a dollars and cents discussion…there is no punishment for this sloppy/laziness on the companies part).
Again, why spend good money mitigating risk if there is not a financial penalty to the risk?? Tough business question to answer unless all you have is altruism, or we are going to add cyber security spending of XX% as a “basic human right” (sorry, I could not resist)