FBI officials last week arrested a Russian computer security researcher on suspicion of operating deer.io, a vast marketplace for buying and selling stolen account credentials for thousands of popular online services and stores.
Kirill V. Firsov was arrested Mar. 7 after arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, according to court documents unsealed Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California allege Firsov was the administrator of deer.io, an online platform that hosted more than 24,000 shops for selling stolen and/or hacked usernames and passwords for a variety of top online destinations.
The indictment against Firsov says deer.io was responsible for $17 million worth of stolen credential sales since its inception in 2013.
“The FBI’s review of approximately 250 DEER.IO storefronts reveals thousands of compromised accounts posted for sale via this platform and its customers’ storefronts, including videogame accounts (gamer accounts) and PII files containing user names, passwords, U.S. Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, and victim addresses,” the indictment states.
In addition to facilitating the sale of hacked accounts at video streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Vkontakte (the Russian equivalent of Facebook), deer.io also is a favored marketplace for people involved in selling phony social media accounts.
For example, one early adopter of deer.io was a now-defunct shop called “Dedushka” (“grandpa” in transliterated Russian), a service offering aged, fake Vkontakte accounts that was quite popular among crooks involved in various online dating scams.
The indictment doesn’t specify how prosecutors pegged Firsov as the mastermind behind deer.io, but there are certainly plenty of clues that suggest such a connection.
Firsov’s identity on Twitter says he is a security researcher and developer who currently lives in Moscow. Previous tweets from that account indicate Firsov made a name for himself after discovering a number of serious security flaws in Telegram, a popular cross-platform messaging application.
Firsov also tweeted about competing in and winning several “capture the flag” hacking competitions, including the 2016 and 2017 CTF challenges at Positive Hack Days (PHDays), an annual security conference in Moscow.
Deer.io was originally advertised on the public Russian-language hacking forum Antichat by a venerated user in that community who goes by the alias “Isis.” A Google Translate version of that advertisement is here (PDF).
In 2016, Isis would post to Antichat a detailed writeup on how he was able to win a PHDays hacking competition (translated thread here). In one section of the writeup Isis claims authorship of a specific file-dumping tool, and links to a Github directory under the username “Firsov.”
In another thread from June 2019, an Antichat user asks if anyone has heard from Isis recently, and Isis pops up a day later to inquire what he wants. The user asks why Isis’s site — a video and music search site called vpleer[.]ru — wasn’t working at the time. Isis responds that he hasn’t owned the site for 10 years.
According to historic WHOIS records maintained by DomainTools.com (an advertiser on this site), vpleer was originally registered in 2008 to someone using the email address hm@mail.ru.
That same email address was used to register the account “Isis” at several other top Russian-language cybercrime forums, including Damagelab, Zloy, Evilzone and Priv-8. It also was used in 2007 to register xeka[.]ru, a cybercrime forum in its own right that called itself “The Antichat Mafia.”
More importantly, that same hm@mail.ru email address was used to register accounts at Facebook, Foursquare, Skype and Twitter in the name of Kirill Firsov.
Russian hacking forums have taken note of Firsov’s arrest, as they do whenever an alleged cybercriminal in their midst gets apprehended by authorities; typically such a user’s accounts are then removed from the forum as a security precaution. An administrator of one popular crime forum posted today that Firsov is a 28-year-old from Krasnodar, Russia who studied at the Moscow Border Institute, a division of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
Firsov is slated to be arraigned later this week, when he will face two felony counts, specifically aiding and abetting the unauthorized solicitation of access devices, and aiding and abetting trafficking in “false authentication features.” A copy of the indictment is available here (PDF).
If they prove this case, I hope they bury this guy in the SuperMax in Colorado, not slap him on the wrist and send him to Mother Goose’s reform school.
It’s time to make a stand against these crooks.
It’s really interesting to compare this small snapshot of Firsov’s digital trail with Paul Le Roux.
The articles from the Atavist Magazine were really interesting.
Compartmentalization and other trade-craft is hard to do. We could all benefit from reading some John Le Carre books.
Unique usernames/emails/passwords for everything, never our real name.
At times we need robust verification of our true identity, but all other times rigorous anonymity.
Why should we all do this? There’s a significant cost in inconvenience. (It makes accessing sites considerably more difficult.) I can see why some people (and not just cyber crooks) would need to pay that cost. Why should I? What is the advantage to me of rigorous anonymity, Wu Jin Han?
Any competent Russian criminal knows they should stay behind the Federal borders, or be cast into prison. Maybe this clown will be traded for a foreigner who is arrested in Russia on trumped up charges. That is the dirty way to go, but hostage taking is still paying off, despite what the US State Department says.
Yeah, this guy is clearly an idiot. Any self respecting Russian knows that you don’t show up in US thinking that you can get away with things like you do in mother Russia.
Has anyone red Schnieir’s book, “Click Here…”? It’s very informative on issues of security. The problem seems to be much beyond prosecuting crooks – it’s short-term capitalism and the need for laws that make a secure internet something a pure capitalistic organization would respect.
…it would be interesting to know the back story that led him to JFK…
Apparently he is quite the traveler and was actually in the USA last year as well. From his Youtube profile it seems like he was on some kind of world travel tour.
http://www.aif.by/social/buisiness/kirill_firsov_puteshestvennik_bloger_i_specialist_po_it-bezopasnosti
“90 liters of wine in 3,500 kilometers”: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u67nswq3nJhxwwmM5f34g/videos
Wow, what incredibly bad opsec, using that same old email for several things that reveal his actual name.
And for the love of God, it takes a special type of stupid to run scams like this then travel to the US or any country with a good intelligence service that’s actively looking for you.
In my experience, very few criminals have good opsec. The ones who do invariably are true sociopaths.