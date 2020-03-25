Many U.S. government Web sites now carry a message prominently at the top of their home pages meant to help visitors better distinguish between official U.S. government properties and phishing pages. Unfortunately, part of that message is misleading and may help perpetuate a popular misunderstanding about Web site security and trust that phishers have been exploiting for years now.
For example, the official U.S. Census Bureau website https://my2020census.gov carries a message that reads, “An official Web site of the United States government. Here’s how you know.” Clicking the last part of that statement brings up a panel with the following information:
The text I have a beef with is the bit on the right, beneath the “This site is secure” statement. Specifically, it says, “The https:// ensures that you are connecting to the official website….”
Here’s the deal: The https:// part of an address (also called “Secure Sockets Layer” or SSL) merely signifies the data being transmitted back and forth between your browser and the site is encrypted and cannot be read by third parties.
However, the presence of “https://” or a padlock in the browser address bar does not mean the site is legitimate, nor is it any proof the site has been security-hardened against intrusion from hackers.
In other words, while readers should never transmit sensitive information to a site that does not use https://, the presence of this security feature tells you nothing about the trustworthiness of the site in question.
Here’s a sobering statistic: According to PhishLabs, by the end of 2019 roughly three-quarters (74 percent) of all phishing sites were using SSL certificates. PhishLabs found this percentage increased from 68% in Q3 and 54% in Q2 of 2019.
“Attackers are using free certificates on phishing sites that they create, and are abusing the encryption already installed on hacked web sites,” PhishLabs founder and CTO John LaCour said.
The truth is anyone can get an SSL certificate for free, and that’s a big reason why most phishing sites now have them. The other reason is that they help phishers better disguise their sites as legitimate, since many Web browsers now throw up security warnings on non-https:// sites.
KrebsOnSecurity couldn’t find any reliable information on how difficult it may be to obtain an SSL certificate for a .gov site once one has a .gov domain, but it is apparently not difficult for just about anyone to get their very own .gov domain name.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees the issuance of .gov domains, recently made it a tiny bit more difficult to do so — by requiring all applications be notarized — but this seems a small hurdle for scam artists to clear.
Regardless, it seems the federal government is doing consumers a disservice with this messaging, by perpetuating the myth that the presence of “https://” in a link denotes any kind of legitimacy.
“‘Https’ does not mean that you are at the correct website or that the site is secure,” LaCour said. “It only indicates that the connection is encrypted. The server could still be misconfigured or have software vulnerabilities. It is good that they mention to look for ‘.gov’. There’s no guarantee that a .gov website is secure, but it should help ensure that visitors are on the right website.”
I should note that this misleading message seems to be present only on some federal government Web sites. For instance, while the sites for the GSA, the Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, and Department of Veterans Affairs all include the same wording, those for the Commerce Department and Justice Department are devoid of the misleading text, stating:
“This site is also protected by an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate that’s been signed by the U.S. government. The https:// means all transmitted data is encrypted — in other words, any information or browsing history that you provide is transmitted securely.”
Other federal sites — like dhs.gov, irs.gov and epa.gov — simply have the “An official website of the United States government” declaration at the top, without offering any tips about how to feel better about that statement.
I always say that HTTPS only ensures the devil that his communications with you are secure.
That’s awesome. May I use that line in my organization? 🙂
Sure, why not? He didn’t say the phrase was copy-righted.
I’ve had this exact same beef with Google Chrome. Any site you visit without HTTPS is deemed “Not Secure” in the address bar. “Not Encrypted” yes, but Not secure is not correct.
That’s not the same at all. Krebs is saying being encrypted does not guarantee security or authenticity. However being unencrypted ensures you have neither because it makes MITM attacks trivial; Chrome’s messaging is perfectly reasonable.
HTTPS only ensures against “man in the middle attacks “by highly encrypting the data between the clients browser and server host.
I would quibble with that. That does NOT ensure against man in the middle attacks. In fact in some businesses they purposefully use methods to do man in the middle in order to do filtering of traffic and websites.
I pleasantly disagree with you, if you use 256 AES encryption end to end, and use real good fire-walling practices you will cut down the chances of intrusion by a huge amount. It’s all in the setup and deploying !
I disagree a bit. The .gov sites one can get for fraud in the link are not going to have domains like the official ones – treasury.gov, whitehouse.gov, census.gov, etc etc.
The bar is asking people to look for the .gov and the https://, but one would presume they would notice if the address in the middle is exeterri.gov, but the site is pretending to be the census, that would be sketchy.
@Anon:
On the contrary, way too many people pay way too little attention to what’s in the middle. It’s so easy to send people to, for example, CEN5US.GOV (viewed in Arial Calibri or even Times Roman) and they’ll never notice the subtle difference. Happens all the time.
The “advice” these sites have given — no matter how well intended — is a mess and should be removed.
I have been saying in this forum and many others for more than 10 years that the claims of security by observation were bogus but no one has listened. The only way to protect users is to have login credentials unique to the user that only the user knows to prevent hapless users being fooled.
And if you’re using the latest version of Chrome, it no longer shows the “https” part of the URL, only the lock.
Just me speaking personally, but I’m sure the US Web Design System would love to get a pull request — it’s an open source project. https://designsystem.digital.gov/
When did we retcon the purpose of SSL/TLS to be limited only to confidentiality? Literally the first bullet point in the first section of RFC 8846 is “Authentication”: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc8446. Specifically it says “The server side of the channel is always authenticated”. It seems pretty disingenuous to say SSL “merely signifies the data being transmitted back and forth between your browser and the site is encrypted”. Granted since the major browser vendors decided that having actual humans involved in the validation of organizations requesting certificates is of no value, we basically turned the “authentication” into “can control DNS responses sent to a CA”. But that doesn’t mean authentication was never part of the intent.
and this is relevant and matters today to regular people who don’t read RFCs how?
Though Anon makes the point that someone cannot have a website like whitehouse.gov, there are very bad websites that include a restricted domain as part of a malicious website. The easy way is something that is trivial for security pros to id as fake:
https://www.cdc-gov.org or some other
There are other ways to impersonate legit website by adding a / after the real and legit domain, in effect embedding the legit domain in a malicious domain. This can make it really hard to figure out if the URL is legit or not because some are and some aren’t.
Does anyone have any way of figuring out the legitimacy of such URLs?
Oh sh*t, my padlock isn’t green on krebs-on-security! I must be in trouble 🙂
Chrome said goodbye to the green padlock on HTTPS a long time ago. You have to click it to see the rating.
Our government is the worst when it comes to security practice – so they’d be the LAST place I look for tips. We read about breaches at .gov sites all the time; I’m not even sure our secret military data is safe any more!
I usually rely on the Web of Trust app to assess whether a site is legitimate or not – but government sites are not always rated thru that handy site adviser; so one has to look carefully on how the URL is spelled and also if there are more than one search results with similarities to choose from. Of course many people probably hover the mouse cursor over the link to see if it is the expected address. I usually always do a search rather than trust any links I get in email or on web pages. I’m sure most readers here already know this, and probably better than I.
USG should set a better, consistent, example by using EV certificates on all, not just some websites. And browsers (e.g. Firefox) should once again make the type of certificate clearly visible in the address bar.
Why the certificates organization provide certificates to phishers.? !!