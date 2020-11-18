Trump Fires Security Chief Christopher Krebs

President Trump on Tuesday fired his top election security official Christopher Krebs (no relation). The dismissal came via Twitter two weeks to the day after Trump lost an election he baselessly claims was stolen by widespread voting fraud.
Krebs, 43, is a former Microsoft executive appointed by Trump to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As part of that role, Krebs organized federal and state efforts to improve election security, and to dispel disinformation about the integrity of the voting process.
Krebs’ dismissal was hardly unexpected. Last week, in the face of repeated statements by Trump that the president was robbed of re-election by buggy voting machines and millions of fraudulently cast ballots, Krebs’ agency rejected the claims as “unfounded,” asserting that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”
In a statement on Nov. 12, CISA declared “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
But in a tweet Tuesday evening, Trump called that assessment “highly inaccurate,” alleging there were “massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting, Poll watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines that changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more.”
Twitter, as it has done with a remarkable number of the president’s tweets lately, flagged the statements as disputed.
By most accounts, Krebs was one of the more competent and transparent leaders in the Trump administration. But that same transparency may have cost him his job: Krebs’ agency earlier this year launched “Rumor Control,” a blog that sought to address many of the conspiracy theories the president has perpetuated in recent days.
Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, said Krebs had done “a remarkable job during a challenging time,” and that the “creative and innovative campaign CISA developed to promote cybersecurity should serve as a model for other government agencies.”
Sen. Angus King, an Independent from Maine and co-chair of a commission to improve the nation’s cyber defense posture, called Krebs “an incredibly bright, high-performing, and dedicated public servant who has helped build up new cyber capabilities in the face of swiftly-evolving dangers.”
“By firing Mr. Krebs for simply doing his job, President Trump is inflicting severe damage on all Americans – who rely on CISA’s defenses, even if they don’t know it,” King said in a written statement. “If there’s any silver lining in this unjust decision, it’s this: I hope that President-elect Biden will recognize Chris’s contributions, and consult with him as the Biden administration charts the future of this critically important agency.”
KrebsOnSecurity has received more than a few messages these past two weeks from readers who wondered why the much-anticipated threat from Russian or other state-sponsored hackers never appeared to materialize in this election cycle.
That seems a bit like asking why the year 2000 came to pass with very few meaningful disruptions from the Y2K computer date rollover problem. After all, in advance of the new millennium, the federal government organized a series of task forces that helped coordinate readiness for the changeover, and to minimize the impact of any disruptions.
But the question also ignores a key goal of previous foreign election interference attempts leading up to the 2016 U.S. presidential and 2018 mid-term elections. Namely, to sow fear, uncertainty, doubt, distrust and animosity among the electorate about the democratic process and its outcomes.
To that end, it’s difficult to see how anyone has done more to advance that agenda than President Trump himself, who has yet to concede the race and continues to challenge the result in state courts and in his public statements.
Tags: Christopher Krebs, CISA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, President Trump, Rumor Control, Sen. Angus King, Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Y2K
I’d hardly say President Trump’s actions are baseless. For digging things up Brian, you surely are letting this one go.
Agreed Pete!
Every one who has made such a “drop the ball claim” claim never can or does provide any evidence supporting their claim.
What makes you think Brian Krebs has dropped the ball?
Please don’t commit yourself to one side of the issue “baselessly claims was stolen by widespread voting fraud” before the vote is certified. If you want to get involved, please take a serious look at the “third world” hell hole we will find ourselves in, unless we permit discussion and scrutiny.
The electronic voting morass is unconciousnable, and appears to be painfully flawed and with virtually no transparancy. There is a growing amount of evidence that we must not permit to be swept under the rug. Let us run all of this to ground without opinion and with facts, so there is no room for concern or fears of electronic elections managed in the cloud, and all over the world.
We owe future generations nothing less. Thanks!
Why hasn’t Trump provided and proof? why have most of his lawsuits challenging the election been with drawn or thrown out?
They are baseless unless he can show proof (that can stand up in a court of law) to his claims. If you think differently then you don’t want to live in a (our) democratic society.
Just stop. Stop Using the internet. Stop following this blog.
I have yet to see any legitimate signs of fraud or manipulations. If you have the evidence, there is a 1 million dollar reward waiting for you.
If you don’t its better to not spread rumors
You eluded to knowing something that Brian isn’t telling us on his blog. Will you, yourself list out your concerns with proof?
No kidding… talk about bias, Mr. Krebs…
Trumps accusations are baseless.
You may say the claims aren’t baseless, but every State election commission, every court where the arguments have been heard, and all of the available data indicate that the claims are, in fact, baseless.
What are you referring to here? A link or explanation would go a long way compared to a cryptic comment.
By the time Trump gets done firing people, only the idiots will be left. Not surprising and another sad day for America.
Well said Brian! Be interesting to see if the hate mob get to work on this blog now.
Baseless claims of no widespread voter fraud
So now we talk about politics here? Let’s focus on security and find issues with software/hardware used during last election(s).
It’s relevant because of Trump firing the head of CISA who by all accounts did not deserve to be fired. His position was an important security position for our nation and because he would not go along with king Trump’s baseless claims he was let go. Is that not relevant?
Uh…That’s exactly what the fired Mr Krebs did. He investigated and documented that the machines were working as expected and did a good job of accurately scanning and counting the votes.
Thank you for covering these crazy time with truth and integrity. I am not totally shocked, but pretty disappointed that so many in the IT security field seem to be Trump fan boys and Q ANON fans. Here is to getting through these next two months with this country in tact and moving in towards a healthy direction again on many levels in this country.
Trump will go down as the most corrupt president our country has ever seen, and if we can survive this, we will need to pass some laws so that it cannot happen again.
Baseless? That sounds like a factual, declarative statement.
If you have some evidence it’s baseless – perhaps you could share it. Otherwise, “Alleged” may be a more fitting term to use, IMHO of course…..
“Baselessly”? The Krebs firing aside, there is plenty of evidence being presented in court by Sydney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and others. Listen to Mark Levin show from last night (20 mins in, interview with Lin Wood) for a summary of issues in at least one state. I appreciate your website, btw.
I was unaware this had turned into a mainstream media news channel. You know what they say about opinions. I suggest you stick to reporting facts on your area of expertise. There are enough keyboard cowboys out there blowing smoke about things they know no more about than the man in the moon.
The 50% of Trump voters who believe his baseless claims about voter fraud are deluded by the con. A widespread and coordinated assault on voting by America citizens reeks of a conspiracy theory so outrageous it makes flat earthers believable. If the fraud was this big, someone somewhere would blow the whistle.
I’m still waiting to hear it…
“he baselessly claims”? Brian, this is waaaay off your usual fact-based reporting. There is actually LOTS of basis for the claims. The process should be followed to get to the bottom of all the claims.
Please dont roll over and die in the wickedness of PC. Stand fast and firm on “just the facts”.
Brian, have you investigated the allegations on Dominion, Scytl or Smartmatic?
I see ZERO reference to it in your article. You have performed zero research? Lets just call this what it is, a regurgitation of Liberal Media talking points.
Be a real journalist, investigate the allegations and then produce the article.
You dont tell your enemies your plans so that they can sabotage them. It would be like a hacker saying Hey everyone here are my plans to hack your computer on such date. Then when the day comes to hack your computer he cant win because you already protected your computer.
I’m happy to see Brian’s description of Chris Krebs’s character. I am looking forward to reading carefully redacted descriptions of the measures taken to prevent election equipment hacking in the 2020 general election.
As I understand it, the gold standard for election security is hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots. Takes a bit of time to get results, but it’s much more secure than any computer system. Makes me nervous when I see epollbooks connected somehow, magically, to a data base of voter registrations.
(I’m always on the alert for vigorous, truthful, reasoned messages to pass along to my elected representatives.)
How does one convince a liar and a thief that they are crazy? How come states the crazy person won – ND, SD, Alaska etc aren’t getting his challenges?