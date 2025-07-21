On Sunday, July 20, Microsoft Corp. issued an emergency security update for a vulnerability in SharePoint Server that is actively being exploited to compromise vulnerable organizations. The patch comes amid reports that malicious hackers have used the Sharepoint flaw to breach U.S. federal and state agencies, universities, and energy companies.

In an advisory about the SharePoint security hole, a.k.a. CVE-2025-53770, Microsoft said it is aware of active attacks targeting on-premises SharePoint Server customers and exploiting vulnerabilities that were only partially addressed by the July 8, 2025 security update.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) concurred, saying CVE-2025-53770 is a variant on a flaw Microsoft patched earlier this month (CVE-2025-49706). Microsoft notes the weakness applies only to SharePoint Servers that organizations use in-house, and that SharePoint Online and Microsoft 365 are not affected.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the U.S. government and partners in Canada and Australia are investigating the hack of SharePoint servers, which provide a platform for sharing and managing documents. The Post reports at least two U.S. federal agencies have seen their servers breached via the SharePoint vulnerability.

According to CISA, attackers exploiting the newly-discovered flaw are retrofitting compromised servers with a backdoor dubbed “ToolShell” that provides unauthenticated, remote access to systems. CISA said ToolShell enables attackers to fully access SharePoint content — including file systems and internal configurations — and execute code over the network.

Researchers at Eye Security said they first spotted large-scale exploitation of the SharePoint flaw on July 18, 2025, and soon found dozens of separate servers compromised by the bug and infected with ToolShell. In a blog post, the researchers said the attacks sought to steal SharePoint server ASP.NET machine keys.

“These keys can be used to facilitate further attacks, even at a later date,” Eye Security warned. “It is critical that affected servers rotate SharePoint server ASP.NET machine keys and restart IIS on all SharePoint servers. Patching alone is not enough. We strongly advise defenders not to wait for a vendor fix before taking action. This threat is already operational and spreading rapidly.”

Microsoft’s advisory says the company has issued updates for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition and SharePoint Server 2019, but that it is still working on updates for supported versions of SharePoint 2019 and SharePoint 2016.

CISA advises vulnerable organizations to enable the anti-malware scan interface (AMSI) in SharePoint, to deploy Microsoft Defender AV on all SharePoint servers, and to disconnect affected products from the public-facing Internet until an official patch is available.

The security firm Rapid7 notes that Microsoft has described CVE-2025-53770 as related to a previous vulnerability — CVE-2025-49704, patched earlier this month — and that CVE-2025-49704 was part of an exploit chain demonstrated at the Pwn2Own hacking competition in May 2025. That exploit chain invoked a second SharePoint weakness — CVE-2025-49706 — which Microsoft unsuccessfully tried to fix in this month’s Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft also has issued a patch for a related SharePoint vulnerability — CVE-2025-53771; Microsoft says there are no signs of active attacks on CVE-2025-53771, and that the patch is to provide more robust protections than the update for CVE-2025-49706.

This is a rapidly developing story. Any updates will be noted with timestamps.