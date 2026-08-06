A 26-year-old Canadian man once described as one of the most consequential cybercrime threat actors of 2024 has pleaded guilty to computer fraud and conspiracy to hack and extort more than 165 organizations that used the cloud provider Snowflake. Connor Riley Moucka, of Kitchener, Ontario, also admitted to stealing call and text history records of more than 100 million AT&T customers.
The U.S. Justice Department said between February and October 2024, Moucka and co-conspirators used stolen login credentials to steal cloud-hosted data belonging to at least 165 customers of a U.S.-based software-as-a-service company.
The hackers targeted stolen credentials for Snowflake customer accounts that did not enforce multi-factor authentication, and extorted or attempted to extort a host of well-known companies, including TicketMaster, Lending Tree, Advance Auto Parts and Neiman Marcus. Snowflake responded to the data thefts by increasing password complexity requirements and enforcing multi-factor authentication.
Moucka adopted new nicknames frequently — sometimes operating multiple identities concurrently — but two of his best-known monikers were “Judische” and “Waifu.” Judische’s admitted role in the Snowflake data thefts was first documented by KrebsOnSecurity in a September 2024 story about the overlap between Western, English-speaking cybercriminals and extremist groups that harass and extort minors into harming themselves or others.
That September 2024 story identified Judische as a software engineer from Ontario who has been involved in numerous data breaches and voice phishing attacks against U.S. companies since at least 2020. A little more than a month later, Canadian authorities arrested Moucka on a provisional warrant from the United States.
The government says Moucka and others used their unauthorized access to steal billions of sensitive customer records and download terabytes of information, “including individuals’ non-content call and text history records, banking and other financial information, payroll records, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, social security numbers and other personally identifiable information. They then extorted victims by threatening to publish data online.”
Moucka also threatened and harassed government officials and security researchers who were helping to track him down. The Justice Department said the conspirators made over $2.5 million in ransom payments, and that in at least one instance, Moucka re-extorted a victim with threats of further disclosure of the victim’s stolen data.
“Moucka used the stolen data of a government officer and members of a then-former government officer’s immediate family in this re-extortion attempt,” reads a statement from the Justice Department.
One of Moucka’s admitted co-conspirators is Cameron “Kiberphant0m” Wagenius, a U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty in July 2025 to extorting AT&T and Verizon for their customer account data. Less than a month before Wagenius’s arrest, KrebsOnSecurity published a deep dive into Kiberphant0m’s various Telegram and Discord identities over the years, revealing how the owner of the accounts told others they were in the Army and stationed in South Korea.
Kiberphant0m also re-extorted victims. Immediately following Moucka’s arrest, Kiberphant0m posted on hacker forums what he claimed were the AT&T call logs for then President-elect Donald Trump and for then Vice President Kamala Harris, as well schematics allegedly stolen from the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).
Wagenius is set to be sentenced on September 3, 2026. The government says he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a maximum penalty of five years in prison for extortion in relation to computer fraud, and a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to any other prison time for aggravated identity theft.
The third alleged co-conspirator is John Erin Binns, 26, an elusive American man who fled the United States after being indicted for his admitted role in a 2021 breach at T-Mobile that exposed the personal information of at least 76 million customers.
Sources close to the investigation said Binns, also known as “IRDev” and “IntelSecrets,” was until recently incarcerated in a Turkish prison, but that he has since been released and has resurfaced online. Those sources said Binns also recently obtained Turkish citizenship, and under Turkish law a citizen cannot be extradited to a foreign country.
Moucka pleaded guilty to four criminal counts, including computer fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy. He is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 27 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft count, as well as a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the remaining counts. Ultimately, it will be up the federal judge how much time Moucka actually serves for his extensive cybercriminal rap sheet.
For an interview with Moucka prior to his arrest and a deeper look at Binns, see our original report on Moucka’s arrest.
Interesting case. It shows that attackers don’t always need sophisticated techniques—weak or reused passwords can be enough. I think more people should focus on using unique passwords for every account and enabling MFA wherever possible. Prevention is much easier than dealing with the aftermath of an account takeover
Good point. Reusing passwords is still one of the easiest ways for attackers to get in, so using a password manager and enabling MFA wherever possible makes a lot of sense.
As is always the case – your investigative skills/reporting are second to none, thank you for your ongoing work!
Re: Binns about the only plus in his so-called newfound ‘freedom’ in Turkey is he’s lucky to have been released. Hopefully he experienced some of what is described in the linked report on Human Rights violations in Turkish prisons. And as karma goes he’ll just maybe slip up and end up back there 😉
“Human rights violations in Turkey’s prisons deeply shake the concepts of social justice and human dignity. The Turkish Prisons Report (2016 – 2024), prepared by Stichting Justice Square, reveals systematic rights violations ranging from negligence that threatens the right to life of sick detainees and convicts to the inhumane conditions imposed on pregnant women and mothers with children.”
“The report particularly sheds light on the situation of sick detainees and convicts, deaths, suicides, and the conditions of ill, postpartum, and child-rearing women in prisons. The striking data and case studies presented in the report expose the dark reality of Turkey’s prisons: increasing deaths due to inadequate healthcare services, suicides under prison conditions, and worsening victimization through arbitrary and discriminatory treatment”
“It is explicitly emphasized that the systematic, discriminatory, and hate-driven practices carried out by the Erdoğan regime may constitute crimes against humanity under international law.”
https://justicesquare.org/turkish-prisons-report/
He’s prob be better off just coming back to face the music – but hey he’s made his bed, hope he has sweet dreams – NOT
” your investigative skills/reporting are second to none”.
True, but not editing/proof reading!
Email from you, I have been getting these for the last couple of months.
KrebsOnSecurity Mailing List . bk_at_krebsonsecurity.com chris******@duck.com
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bk@krebsonsecurity.com bk_at_krebsonsecurity.com chris******@duck.com
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6 Aug 2026, 20:04
This may not deter others but I think all of these gentlemen should be forced to pay and MANUALLY complete all the necessary forms required for each victim to get an identity protection service in place. Once done, they can return to society and tell others.
I understand that the Libertarian Murray Rothbard suggested that they should have to pay double the total damages.
2024: “We expect that violent hackers from the [cybercrime community] will experience increasingly harsh sentences as the crackdown continues”
remember this comment and tihs one I’m writing: he will get next to nothing and none of his involvement with actual harm/extortion groups will even be considered because this is just feds working on behalf of private companies once again, same deal with big piracy cases
I am not a fan of crime or anything, but I am increasingly frustrated by the inaccurate language and sentencing guidelines. Extortion does not fit. Ransom is not accurate.
The laws and vocabulary need to be completely overhauled.
Pretty sure this is not the same as being locked in a basement (ransom) or getting beaten up behind a bar with brass knuckles (extortion). Crime? Yup. VIOLENT in its way? Alright. But experienced totally differently by the victim and little in common with the other sort of perpetrator. Sort of feel the ones that make you psychologically and physically fear every moment are not the same as the ones that simply download a file and dump hundreds of thousands of people whom were really not so singled out, and deserve different language and results in court.
Every time you write ‘we’ with regards to your site, I get confused. Are you referring to you and your wife? Do you have a staff at all? What does it mean? I thought it was just your personal professional blog. Is there a we??
Sun and fun for some.
Guessing Moucka doesn’t realise what he has to do if it’s his first time there.