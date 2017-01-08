Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a massive propaganda and cyber operation aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton and getting Donald Trump elected, the top U.S. intelligence agencies said in a remarkable yet unshocking report released on Friday.
The 25-page dossier from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stopped short of saying the Russians succeeded at influencing the outcome of the election, noting that the report did not attempt to make an assessment on that front. But it makes the case that “Russia’s intelligence services conducted cyber operations against targets associated with the 2016 US presidential election, including targets associated with both major US political parties.”
“We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks,” the DNI report reads.
The report is a quick and fascinating read. One example: It includes a fairly detailed appendix which concludes that the U.S.-based but Kremlin-financed media outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) is little more than a propaganda machine controlled by Russian intelligence agencies.
“Moscow’s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or ‘trolls,'” reads the report.
The DNI report is remarkable for several reasons. First, it publicly accuses Russia’s President of trying to meddle with the U.S. election and to hack both political parties. Also, as The New York Times observed, it offers “a virtually unheard-of, real-time revelation by the American intelligence agencies that undermined the legitimacy of the president who is about to direct them.”
However, those who’ve been clamoring for more technical evidence to support a conclusion that Russian intelligence agencies were behind the phishing, malware attacks and email leaks at The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton campaign likely will be unmoved by this report. Those details will remain safely hidden from public view in the classified version of the report.
Last week, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint report (PDF) on some of the malware and Internet resources used in the DNC intrusion. But many experts criticized it as a poorly-written, jumbled collection of threat indicators and digital clues that didn’t all quite lead where they should.
Others were perplexed by the high confidence level the agencies assigned to the findings in their unclassified report, noting that neither the FBI nor DHS examined the DNC hard drives that were compromised in the break-in (that work was done by private security firm Crowdstrike).
Former black-hat hacker turned Wired and Daily Beast contributing editor Kevin Poulsen slammed the FBI/DHS report as “so aimless that it muddies the clear public evidence that Russia hacked the Democratic Party to affect the election, and so wrong it enables the Trump-friendly conspiracy theorists trying to explain away that evidence.”
Granted, trying to reconstruct a digital crime scene absent some of the most important pieces of evidence is a bit like attempting to assemble a jigsaw puzzle with only half of the pieces. But as digital forensics and security expert Jonanthan Zdziarksi noted via Twitter last night, good old fashioned spying and human intelligence seems to have played a bigger role in pinning the DNC hack on the Russians.
“The DNI report subtly implied that more weight was put on our intelligence coming from espionage operations than on cyber warfare,” Zdziarski wrote. “As someone who’s publicly called out the FBI over misleading the public and the court system, I believe the DNI report to be reliable. I also believe @CrowdStrike’s findings to be reliable based on the people there and their experience with threat intelligence.”
My take? Virtually nothing in the DNI report is dispositive of anything in the FBI/DHS report. In other words, the DNI report probably won’t change anyone’s minds. I’m sure that many smart U.S. intelligence analysts spent a great deal of time on this, but none of it was particularly surprising at all: The DNI report describes precisely the kind of cloak and dagger stuff that one might expect the Kremlin to be doing to the United States, day-in and day-out.
What makes these kinds of cyber espionage and propaganda campaigns so worthwhile is that even if the Kremlin cannot always get its favorite candidate elected, Moscow may still consider it a success if it can continuously sow doubt in the minds of Americans about the legitimacy of the U.S. election process and other tenets of democracy.
It’s also exactly the sort of thing the U.S. government has been doing to other countries for decades. In fact, the U.S. has done so as many as 81 times between 1946 and 2000, according to a database amassed by political scientist Dov Levin of Carnegie Mellon University, writes Nina Agrawal for The Los Angeles Times.
Anyone shocked by the Kremlin-funded news station RT in all of this probably never heard of Voice of America, a U.S. government-funded news service that broadcast the American response to Soviet propaganda during the Cold War.
President-elect Trump has publicly mocked American intelligence assessments that Russia meddled with the U.S. election on his behalf, and said recently that he doubts the U.S. government can be certain it was hackers backed by the Russian government who hacked and leaked emails from the DNC.
Mr. Trump issued a statement last night only loosely acknowledging Russian involvement, saying that “while Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat [sic] National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with the voting machines.”
Trump also has called for a review of the nation’s plans to stop cyberattacks, which he said will be completed within 90 days of his taking office on Jan. 20.
“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks,” Trump said. “I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.”
Time will tell if Mr. Trump’s team can do anything to slow the frequency of data breaches in the United States. But I hope we can all learn from this report. It’s open season out there for sure, but there are some fairly simple, immutable truths that each of us should keep in mind, truths that apply equally to political parties, organizations and corporations alike:
-If you connect it to the Internet, someone will try to hack it.
-If what you put on the Internet has value, someone will invest time and effort to steal it.
-Even if what is stolen does not have immediate value to the thief, he can easily find buyers for it.
-The price he secures for it will almost certainly be a tiny slice of its true worth to the victim.
-Organizations and individuals unwilling to spend a small fraction of what those assets are worth to secure them against cybercrooks can expect to eventually be relieved of said assets.
“We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes,” the DNI report concludes.
Yeah, no kidding. The question is: Will political and corporate leaders begin applying those lessons to their own operations, and gird themselves for full-on, 24/7 cyberattacks from every direction, before, during and after each election? How many more examples do we need to understand that maybe we’re really not taking this cybersecurity stuff seriously enough given what’s at stake?
The DNI report is available here (PDF).
Tags: CrowdStrike, Daily Beast, dcleaks.com, DHS, DNC, DNI, fbi, Guccifer 2.0, Jonanthan Zdziarksi, Kevin Poulsen, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Nina Agrawal, Officer of the Director of National Intelligence, RT, Russia Today, Vladimir Putin, Voice of America, wired
Let the partisan rhetoric begin. Hold on, let me make a bag of popcorn first.
Better make that popcorn with extra butter, too…
I agree with Binney who wrote the original NSA code.
https://consortiumnews.com/2016/12/12/us-intel-vets-dispute-russia-hacking-claims/
The analysis you linked is woefully outdated in its understanding of modern methods, most notably current tools for crypto and steganography.
so what exactly did Russia do? -electronically add votes to Trump?
-oh, but she got more votes.. including from the many illegals in Calif, and numerous voting places.
-did they hack emails?
Well what was in those emails that could have harmed her, the DNC, the Clinton Foundation?
Was the content of their own emails so bad people were appalled by the CONTENT of them?
-was her private server so and 50,000 emails so easy to hack a high schooler could have gotten in?
-Did the Russians help her get a private server so she could use the State Dept. to siphon off and extort $$$ from other countries for the Clinton Foundation?
….. but wait, the NSA hacks every single email and electronic communication…
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm……….
“so what exactly did Russia do? -electronically add votes to Trump?
-oh, but she got more votes.. including from the many illegals in Calif, and numerous voting places.”
Why is it only that Trump voters are making the claim that this has anything to do with vote count?
The only thing stated and believed is that there was obvious meddling in the media and through their proxy with Wikileaks and various state sponsored hackers that breached the DNC and GOP, but only leaked DNC findings (that themselves had nothing improper.)
I would very much like to see an analysis of all posts from RT in the past year that were picked up by other sites (blogs, news, social media… the whole smash) to see just how much propaganda was spread, how far it got, and which parts got the most traction/attention.
Given the dearth of critical thinking and knee-jerk reactions from people lately, this is really scary stuff.
Your analysis is right on!
The intelligence agencies are in a bit of a catch-22 … if they disclose their sources and methods, they become ineffective; if they don’t disclose them, they lose credibility (and become ineffective).
The U.S. intelligence community at least has shown Russia’s means and motive, if nothing else.
Great reporting, Krabs.
Brian I would suggest that you might as well show everyone exactly how this happened. The phishing email is available in the wikileaks. This was a simple phishing email.
I could have done this at age 13, easily.
In fact I did do this around that age, with more skill and sophistication than these ones.
As for guccifer … He is a 20 year old romanian dude. He is not a spetnaz agent in the basement of the kremlin.
This article is better than your last one, I will say.
As you say, it all comes down to whether you make a faith based assumption that “the Ruskis did it” or whether you “clamor for evidence”, and as you say, that is why the arguments are not changing minds.
It might have been the Russians, of course we cannot rule it out. But it is absurd for anyone to claim they know for sure, based on the publicly available info.
Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty? Eh? But obongo does not believe in the rule of law, he believes in african style primitive dictatorship.
Thanks for your comment. I added a link to the phishing email. Good idea. Not saying it wasn’t a decent targeted phishing attack. Just that they should have expected it.
The spooks in the TLA’s have been lying to us for years but this time “it’s the truth.” The only thing I believe is we’ll never know the truth.
Nice reporting!
I think nobody should have been surprised by the sole fact that there was a (massive) propaganda campaign. After all, all candidates did so as well 😉
What I found particular interesting in the report, was the footnote on page 6. This footnote states that Annex A was originally published after the 2012 elections. So at first glance, it seemed that the majority of the reporting (at least in page count) is already an old report.
So my main question is: why are this activities now all of a sudden a problem and did nobody mentioned this in the aftermath of the 2012 elections?
Even though this is a YouTube of RT, just listen to the questions that come up. These are questions that every
American citizen should be asking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6upkKCiffc
Based on response from other experts/media, even those critical of Russia and/or Putin, ODNI report has been highly criticized as it provides no new information and, somehow, manages to make ODNI look even worse by spending a third of the report on copy-pasted outdated (2012) RT claims which they didn’t even bother taking time to update.
I find it interesting that the NSA weighed in with “Moderate”in their assessment. This would be the organization that I would expect to have the data, and they were less than full on in their assessment which is interesting. The other interesting thing in the report is the Annex which is RT data from 2012 and the Obama Campaign time frame. Does this mean the Russians favored Obama and were successful? I guess if I was going to pull up boilerplate to bulk up the report for credibility sake, I would have taken something out of the file that wasn’t this stale. Understand the need to protect sources and methods but this piece of work is pretty disappointing.