Online extortion, tech support scams and phishing attacks that spoof the boss were among the most costly cyber scams reported by consumers and businesses last year, according to new figures from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
The IC3 report released Thursday correctly identifies some of the most prevalent and insidious forms of cybercrimes today, but the total financial losses tied to each crime type also underscore how infrequently victims actually report such crimes to law enforcement.
For example, the IC3 said it received 17,146 extortion-related complaints, with an adjusted financial loss totaling just over $15 million. In that category, the report identified 2,673 complaints identified as ransomware — malicious software that scrambles a victim’s most important files and holds them hostage unless and until the victim pays a ransom (usually in a virtual currency like Bitcoin).
According to the IC3, the losses associated with those ransomware complaints totaled slightly more than $2.4 million. Writing for BleepingComputer.com — a tech support forum I’ve long recommended that helps countless ransomware victims — Catalin Cimpanu observes that the FBI’s ransomware numbers “are ridiculously small compared to what happens in the real world, where ransomware is one of today’s most prevalent cyber-threats.”
“The only explanation is that people are paying ransoms, restoring from backups, or reinstalling PCs without filing a complaint with authorities,” Cimpanu writes.
It’s difficult to know how what percentage of ransomware victims paid the ransom or were able to restore from backups, but one thing is for sure: Relatively few victims are reporting cyber fraud to federal investigators.
The report notes that only an estimated 15 percent of the nation’s fraud victims report their crimes to law enforcement. For 2016, 298,728 complaints were received, with a total victim loss of $1.33 billion.
If that 15 percent estimate is close to accurate, that means the real cost of cyber fraud for Americans last year was probably closer to $9 billion, and the losses from ransomware attacks upwards of $16 million.
The IC3 reports that last year it received slightly more than 12,000 complaints about CEO fraud attacks — e-mail scams in which the attacker spoofs the boss and tricks an employee at the organization into wiring funds to the fraudster. The fraud-fighting agency said losses from CEO fraud (also known as the “business email compromise” or BEC scam) totaled more than $360 million.
Applying that same 15 percent rule, that brings the likely actual losses from CEO fraud schemes to around $2.4 billion last year.
Some 10,850 businesses and consumers reported being targeted by tech support scams last year, with the total reported loss at around $7.8 million. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the IC3 report observed that victims in older age groups reported the highest losses.
Many other, more established types of Internet crimes — such as romance scams and advanced fee fraud — earned top rankings in the report. Check out the full report here (PDF). The FBI urges all victims of computer crimes to report the incidents at IC3.gov. The IC3 unit is part of the FBI’s Cyber Operations Section, and it uses the reports to compile and refer cases for investigation and prosecution.
It’s great that you published these statistics they are real eye-opening and really show why this is a “market”. ($) It’s although unfortunate that the punishment in a lot of these cases don’t fit the crime. Until they (law makers) start making examples of these hacker communities and make them serve hard time they will walk with probation and continue to do these same scams and easy money behind a keyboard.
I’d like to see a graph of the hacker that were caught and what the sentencing was handed down.
If Timmy (hacker/Scammer/Phisher)only get their hand slapped and no other follow-through (Monitary or real-time) that really make them think about returning back to the same avenue this will continue to get worse.
It kills me how much collateral damage is done by ransomware, for such a comparatively minimal profit.
Thanks as always, Brian!
I would say in usa and canada carders still have stable income,even usa swipe dumps works great. many ways to have income for many carders. Im not sure about ransom but i think its mainly in uk best business,im not sure if there is any good cvv providers as so many rippers.
Part of the problem is the way USA laws allow marketing/fake/spam calls left-right-center.
Ever since I moved to California from Fiji / New Zealand noticed crazy number of calls from marketing, fake companies from Timbuktu etc
New Zealand is beating down hard on fake calls.
Seems like any tom dick & harry from anywhere in the world can buy a USA phone number and become an expert by quick Googling/Wikipedia.
FBI/ Agencies are collecting all the data but seems like the spinning disks are good for cobwebs – hopefully one day someone with common sense in these so called agencies will decide, Hey! why not data mine and stop all this nonsense and help Americans.
I do not see any value in mass collection of data and just adding to the carbon footprint unless intrinsic value gleaned.
When a company files a federal complaint, are they also required to disclose it publicly? If so, then that might explain why there is a discrepancy. If a company can either pay the ransom, or restore from backup and not suffer the negative publicity, then why should they report it?
