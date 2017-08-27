One comment

  1. Jon Marcus
    August 27, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    How many TFA systems allow the use of SMS tokens if an authentication app fails or is not available? I believe Google does. While that’s handy, it seems to set the security level back to that of the weakest link. Why bother using an authenticator at all if it just drops to SMS in a crunch?

