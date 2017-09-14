Visa and MasterCard are sending confidential alerts to financial institutions across the United States this week, warning them about more than 200,000 credit cards that were stolen in the epic data breach announced last week at big-three credit bureau Equifax. At first glance, the private notices obtained by KrebsOnSecurity appear to suggest that hackers initially breached Equifax starting in November 2016. But Equifax says the accounts were all stolen at the same time — when hackers accessed the company’s systems in mid-May 2017.
Both Visa and MasterCard frequently send alerts to card-issuing financial institutions with information about specific credit and debit cards that may have been compromised in a recent breach. But it is unusual for these alerts to state from which company the accounts were thought to have been pilfered.
In this case, however, Visa and MasterCard were unambiguous, referring to Equifax specifically as the source of an e-commerce card breach.
In a non-public alert sent this week to sources at multiple banks, Visa said the “window of exposure” for the cards stolen in the Equifax breach was between Nov. 10, 2016 and July 6, 2017. A similar alert from MasterCard included the same date range.
“The investigation is ongoing and this information may be amended as new details arise,” Visa said in its confidential alert, linking to the press release Equifax initially posted about the breach on Sept. 7, 2017.
The card giant said the data elements stolen included card account number, expiration date, and the cardholder’s name. Fraudsters can use this information to conduct e-commerce fraud at online merchants.
It would be tempting to conclude from these alerts that the card breach at Equifax dates back to November 2016, and that perhaps the intruders then managed to install software capable of capturing customer credit card data in real-time as it was entered on one of Equifax’s Web sites.
Indeed, that was my initial hunch in deciding to report out this story. But according to a statement from Equifax, the hacker(s) downloaded the data in one fell swoop in mid-May 2017.
“The attacker accessed a storage table that contained historical credit card transaction related information,” the company said. “The dates that you provided in your e-mail appear to be the transaction dates. We have found no evidence during our investigation to indicate the presence of card harvesting malware, or access to the table before mid-May 2017.”
Equifax did not respond to questions about how it was storing credit card data, or why only card data collected from customers after November 2016 was stolen.
In its initial breach disclosure on Sept. 7, Equifax said it discovered the intrusion on July 29, 2017. The company said the hackers broke in through a vulnerability in the software that powers some of its Web-facing applications.
In an update to its breach disclosure published Wednesday evening, Equifax confirmed reports that the application flaw in question was a weakness disclosed in March 2017 in a popular open-source software package called Apache Struts (CVE-2017-5638).
“Equifax has been intensely investigating the scope of the intrusion with the assistance of a leading, independent cybersecurity firm to determine what information was accessed and who has been impacted,” the company wrote. “We know that criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability. The vulnerability was Apache Struts CVE-2017-5638. We continue to work with law enforcement as part of our criminal investigation, and have shared indicators of compromise with law enforcement.”
The Apache flaw was first spotted around March 7, 2017, when security firms began warning that attackers were actively exploiting a “zero-day” vulnerability in Apache Struts. Zero-days refer to software or hardware flaws that hackers find and figure out how to use for commercial or personal gain before the vendor even knows about the bugs.
By March 8, Apache had released new versions of the software to mitigate the vulnerability. But by that time exploit code that would allow anyone to take advantage of the flaw was already published online — making it a race between companies needing to patch their Web servers and hackers trying to exploit the hole before it was closed.
Screen shots apparently taken on March 10, 2017 and later posted to the vulnerability tracking site xss[dot]cx indicate that the Apache Struts vulnerability was present at the time on annualcreditreport.com — the only web site mandated by Congress where all Americans can go to obtain a free copy of their credit reports from each of the three major bureaus annually.
In another screen shot apparently made that same day and uploaded to xss[dot]cx, we can see evidence that the Apache Struts flaw also was still present in Equifax’s Web properties.
Equifax has said the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July 2017, suggesting either that the company’s Web applications were still unpatched in mid-May or that the attackers broke in earlier but did not immediately abuse their access.
It remains unclear when exactly Equifax managed to fully eliminate the Apache Struts flaw from their various Web server applications. But one thing we do know for sure: The hacker(s) got in before Equifax closed the hole, and their presence wasn’t discovered until July 29, 2017.
Thanks for the updates! Question, if an answer is known…..could card numbers be downloaded or information accessed from frozen accounts? Ours are frozen, but the helplessly broken verification site of Equifax indicates we are compromised. I know that’s nothing to rely upon, but am still wondering if info was still accessible…
I have no idea. But it does raise an interesting question to which I also don’t have an answer: Were the cards related to purchases of credit monitoring services from Equifax? If so, that is pretty ironic.
Which brings another question – they said their core database was *not* compromised, just their “customer”‘s. I’m pretty certain they don’t have 143 million customers, and neither I nor my wife were, and it said we were compromised.
What we have done is use the free credit checks, however that must have been over a year ago, if it was even with Equifax (I don’t remember the firm). Alternatively, we may gotten say, another credit card, which might have caused an Equifax credit check. Does that make us a customer?
Does anyone know what their definition of a “customer” really is???
The Struts vulnerability is a single layer. The 143 million records didn’t come from harvesting. Even if the web front end was powned, they should have been DMZed and if designed right the web front end shouldn’t necessarily have had access to all of the data elements stolen. Even if it did, the next layer of defense would have been a database monitoring tool that would have seen excessive queries.
There are a lot of other possible layers that could have helped. Maybe they were there and the hackers were smart or the data went out before they could cut the pipes. Security is hard and I have sympathy, but their business is/was PII and that calls for extra dilligence and corresponding budgets.
Equifax phishing domains updated:
https://pastebin.com/9fdBm1Zc
– this statement would be true if they did not have any database monitoring in place at the time to detect unauthorized access to the table in question. The absense of such monitoring would mean that there would be no evidence but that does not mean that the hackers did not access the data prior to may of 2017. It reads like cya legalese to me…
This doesn’t add up. Either MasterCard and VISA – goliath scale with sophisticated algorithms for detecting CPPs – or Equifax, which didn’t have the sense enough to plug a security hole known since 3/7. My hunch is both are correct: the intruders deleted artifacts to hide their tracks and Mandiant (the rumored forensic investigator) can only say with confidence of an intrusion in May based on available evidence. But Equifax cannot rule out November 2016 onward. How many other patches did Equifax ignore? We have to consider multiple exploits here.
Brian,
Since we all know the bad guys like to attack multiple victims at the same time, have your investigations led you to any information about the other credit bureaus (Experian, & TransUnion), Business Credit Bureaus (D&B) or plethora of Identity Protection organizations (LifeLock, InfoArmor, etc), or was this more of a targeted attack? I imagine all of these gold mine orgs are under constant barrage. It would be an interesting case study on how they all approach the evolving threats.