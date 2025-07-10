Authorities in the United Kingdom this week arrested four alleged members of “Scattered Spider,” a prolific data theft and extortion group whose recent victims include multiple airlines and the U.K. retail chain Marks & Spencer.

Scattered Spider is the name given to an English-speaking cybercrime group known for using social engineering tactics to break into companies and steal data for ransom, often impersonating employees or contractors to deceive IT help desks into granting access. The FBI warned last month that Scattered Spider had recently shifted to targeting companies in the retail and airline sectors.

The U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) declined verify the names of those arrested, saying only that they included two males aged 19, another aged 17, and 20-year-old female. The NCA said the defendants were charged in cyberattacks against Marks & Spencer, the U.K. retailer Harrods, and the British food retailer Co-op Group.

KrebsOnSecurity has learned the identities of the two 19-year-old suspects. Multiple sources close to the investigation said those arrested include Owen David Flowers, a U.K. man alleged to have been involved in the cyber intrusion and ransomware attack that shut down several MGM Casino properties in September 2023. Those same sources said the woman arrested is or recently was in a relationship with Flowers.

Sources told KrebsOnSecurity that Flowers, who allegedly went by the hacker handles “bo764,” “Holy,” and “Nazi,” was the group member who anonymously gave interviews to the media in the days after the MGM hack. His real name was omitted from a September 2024 story about the group because he was not yet charged in that incident.

The bigger fish netted as part of the Scattered Spider dragnet is Thalha Jubair, a U.K. man whose alleged exploits under various monikers have been well-documented in stories on this site. Jubair is believed to have used the nickname “Earth2Star,” which corresponds to a founding member of the cybercrime-focused Telegram channel “Star Fraud Chat.”

In 2023, KrebsOnSecurity published an investigation into the work of three different SIM-swapping groups that phished credentials from T-Mobile employees and used that access to offer a service whereby any T-Mobile phone number could be swapped to a new device. Star Chat was by far the most active and consequential of the three SIM-swapping groups, who collectively broke into T-Mobile’s network more than 100 times in the second half of 2022.

Sources tell KrebsOnSecurity that Jubair also was a core member of the LAPSUS$ cybercrime group that broke into dozens of technology companies in 2022, stealing source code and other internal data from tech giants including Microsoft, Nvidia, Okta, Rockstar Games, Samsung, T-Mobile, and Uber.

In April 2022, KrebsOnSecurity published internal chat records from LAPSUS$, and those chats indicated Jubair was using the nicknames Amtrak and Asyntax. At one point in the chats, Amtrak told the LAPSUS$ group leader not to share T-Mobile’s logo in images sent to the group because he’d been previously busted for SIM-swapping and his parents would suspect he was back at it again.

As shown in those chats, the leader of LAPSUS$ eventually decided to betray Amtrak by posting his real name, phone number, and other hacker handles into a public chat room on Telegram.

That story about the leaked LAPSUS$ chats connected Amtrak/Asyntax/Jubair to the identity “Everlynn,” the founder of a cybercriminal service that sold fraudulent “emergency data requests” targeting the major social media and email providers. In such schemes, the hackers compromise email accounts tied to police departments and government agencies, and then send unauthorized demands for subscriber data while claiming the information being requested can’t wait for a court order because it relates to an urgent matter of life and death.

Sources say Jubair also used the nickname “Operator,” and that until recently he was the administrator of the Doxbin, a long-running and highly toxic online community that is used to “dox” or post deeply personal information on people. In May 2024, several popular cybercrime channels on Telegram ridiculed Operator after it was revealed that he’d staged his own kidnapping in a botched plan to throw off law enforcement investigators.

In November 2024, U.S. authorities charged five men aged 20 to 25 in connection with the Scattered Spider group, which has long relied on recruiting minors to carry out its most risky activities. Indeed, many of the group’s core members were recruited from online gaming platforms like Roblox and Minecraft in their early teens, and have been perfecting their social engineering tactics for years.

“There is a clear pattern that some of the most depraved threat actors first joined cybercrime gangs at an exceptionally young age,” said Allison Nixon, chief research officer at the New York based security firm Unit 221B. “Cybercriminals arrested at 15 or younger need serious intervention and monitoring to prevent a years long massive escalation.”