Microsoft on Tuesday released software updates to fix at least 62 security vulnerabilities in Windows, Office and other software. Two of those flaws were detailed publicly before yesterday’s patches were released, and one of them is already being exploited in active attacks, so attackers already have a head start.
Roughly half of the flaws Microsoft addressed this week are in the code that makes up various versions of Windows, and 28 of them were labeled “critical” — meaning malware or malicious attackers could use the weaknesses to break into Windows computers remotely with no help from users.
One of the publicly disclosed Windows flaws (CVE-2017-8703) fixed in this batch is a problem with a feature only present in Windows 10 known as the Windows Subsystem for Linux, which allows Windows 10 users to run unmodified Linux binary files. Researchers at CheckPoint recently released some interesting research worth reading about how attackers might soon use this capability to bypass antivirus and other security solutions on Windows.
The bug quashed this week that’s being actively exploited resides in Microsoft Office (CVE-2017-11826), and Redmond says attackers could seize control over a vulnerable system just by convincing someone to open a booby-trapped Word file. Another Office vulnerability, (CVE-2017-11776), involves a flaw in Outlook’s ability to encrypt messages; SEC-Consult has more details on this bug.
Another critical flaw (CVE-2017-11779) addresses a scary vulnerability in the domain name system (DNS) component of Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012. According to research from Bishop Fox, the security firm credited with finding and reporting the bug, this flaw could be exploited quite easily to gain complete control over vulnerable systems if the attacker controls or compromises a local network (think Wi-Fi hotspot).
Normally, Adobe uses Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday (the second Tuesday of each month) to release its own fixes for Flash Player, Reader and other products. However, this time around the company has no security updates available. Adobe did release a new version of Flash that includes bug fixes (v. 27.0.0.159), but generally speaking only even-numbered Flash releases include security fixes.
For additional commentary on October’s bundle of updates from Microsoft, see these blogs from security vendors Ivanti and Qualys. For those looking for a straight-up list of which patches deserve priority, check out the always useful roundup from the SANS Internet Storm Center.
Would love to hear your take on the Kaspersky situation.
Yes. The news out Tuesday that Israel was watching live while the Russians ran searches through computers running Kaspersky antivirus software and found the NSA contractor who had downloaded secure data was fascinating. Especially if it holds up.
Sadly, the more Kaspersky denies being a tool of the Russians the more believable it becomes.
Here’s one source for my comment:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/10/technology/kaspersky-lab-israel-russia-hacking.html
Same here … you’ve gone mano a mano with the Russians before, your thoughts on Kapersky?
Keep fighting the good fight Brian, we all need you.
I concur on the Kaspersky situation – that would be a tremendous read!
Me three!
What in tarnation is going on with Kaspersky, the Israelis and Russians?
I am more than a bit skeptical about what all is making the rounds in the news…
Bashware only works if you have WSL enabled, which my guess is %99 of people don’t even know what bash is, let alone have it enabled. MS also recommends blocking bash.exe on machines that have device guard enabled, since there is no way to monitor linux processes with it. This definitely reads more like an ad than something to actually worry about.
Jelly here again. Beware the MS patches, looks like they BSOD quite 10 machines quite regularly.
https://www.reddit.com/r/sysadmin/comments/75o0oq/windows_security_updates_broke_30_of_our_machines/
https://www.neowin.net/news/windows-10-mandatory-october-kb4041676-update-is-causing-machines-to-bsod
Kaspersky… I’ve been using their anti-virus for several years. Over the weekend, I uninstalled Kaspersky and setup Windows Defender. Then I ran a full scan… I find it interesting that Windows Defender found a trojan that Kaspersky did not.
Though it’s about neither Microsoft nor Adobe, herewith a comment about “updates” and “security”:
KrebsOnSecurity has emphasized the value of robust passwords. Both KeePass and LastPass received favorable mention as password generators / managers. LastPass continues to work with Internet Explorer as well as with Chrome and Chrome-ish (Chrome-ish: Brave, Opera) browsers; Firefox: not so much.
About two month ago, Firefox released v55; v56 was released at the end of September. Firefox v57, due in mid-November, will orphan the current version of LastPass, and LastPass’s promises of working updates are merely vaporware. My experience (and comments on the interwebs): Firefox and LastPass no longer play well together.
I’ve read favorable comments about Bitwarden
https://bitwarden.com/
as an alternative password manager. Its strengths include Playing Well with various operating systems, browsers, and devices. Also — notably — it supports two-step authentication (2FA) with Duo, FIDO U2F, and YubiKey.
This last consideration — 2FA with no reliance on SMS / texts to yuppie fones — seems to me to be a step in the right direction.
Anyone here who’s tried / used Bitwarden? Comments from the commentariat?
