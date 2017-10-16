Researchers this week published information about a newfound, serious weakness in WPA2 — the security standard that protects all modern Wi-Fi networks. What follows is a short rundown on what exactly is at stake here, who’s most at-risk from this vulnerability, and what organizations and individuals can do about it.
Short for Wi-Fi Protected Access II, WPA2 is the security protocol used by most wireless networks today. Researchers have discovered and published a flaw in WPA2 that allows anyone to break this security model and steal data flowing between your wireless device and the targeted Wi-Fi network, such as passwords, chat messages and photos.
“The attack works against all modern protected Wi-Fi networks,” the researchers wrote of their exploit dubbed “KRACK,” short for “Key Reinstallation AttaCK.”
“Depending on the network configuration, it is also possible to inject and manipulate data,” the researchers continued. “For example, an attacker might be able to inject ransomware or other malware into websites. The weaknesses are in the Wi-Fi standard itself, and not in individual products or implementations. Therefore, any correct implementation of WPA2 is likely affected.”
What that means is the vulnerability potentially impacts a wide range of devices including those running operating systems from Android, Apple, Linux, OpenBSD and Windows.
As scary as this attack sounds, there are several mitigating factors at work here. First off, this is not an attack that can be pulled off remotely: An attacker would have to be within range of the wireless signal between your device and a nearby wireless access point.
More importantly, most sensitive communications that might be intercepted these days, such as interactions with your financial institution or browsing email, are likely already protected end-to-end with Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption that is separate from any encryption added by WPA2 — i.e., any connection in your browser that starts with “https://”.
Also, the public announcement about this security weakness was held for weeks in order to give Wi-Fi hardware vendors a chance to produce security updates. The Computer Emergency Readiness Team has a running list of hardware vendors that are known to be affected by this, as well as links to available advisories and patches.
“There is no evidence that the vulnerability has been exploited maliciously, and Wi-Fi Alliance has taken immediate steps to ensure users can continue to count on Wi-Fi to deliver strong security protections,” reads a statement published today by a Wi-Fi industry trade group. “This issue can be resolved through straightforward software updates, and the Wi-Fi industry, including major platform providers, has already started deploying patches to Wi-Fi users. Users can expect all their Wi-Fi devices, whether patched or unpatched, to continue working well together.”
Sounds great, but in practice a great many products on the CERT list are currently designated “unknown” as to whether they are vulnerable to this flaw. I would expect this list to be updated in the coming days and weeks as more information comes in.
Some readers have asked if MAC address filtering will protect against this attack. Every network-capable device has a hard-coded, unique “media access control” or MAC address, and most Wi-Fi routers have a feature that lets you only allow access to your network for specified MAC addresses.
However, because this attack compromises the WPA2 protocol that both your wireless devices and wireless access point use, MAC filtering is not a particularly effective deterrent against this attack. Also, MAC addresses can be spoofed fairly easily.
To my mind, those most at risk from this vulnerability are organizations that have not done a good job separating their wireless networks from their enterprise, wired networks.
I don’t see this becoming a major threat to most users unless and until we start seeing the availability of easy-to-use attack tools to exploit this flaw. Those tools may emerge sooner rather than later, so if you’re super concerned about this attack and updates are not yet available for your devices, perhaps the best approach in the short run is to connect any devices on your network to the router via an ethernet cable (assuming your device still has an ethernet port).
From reading the advisory on this flaw, it appears that the most recent versions of Windows and Apple’s iOS are either not vulnerable to this flaw or are only exposed in very specific circumstances. Android devices, on the other hand, are likely going to need some patching, and soon.
If you discover from browsing the CERT advisory that there is an update available or your computer, wireless device or access point, take care to read and understand the instructions on updating those devices before you update. Failing to do so with a wireless access point, for example can quickly leave you with an expensive, oversized paperweight.
Finally, consider browsing the Web with an extension or browser add-on like HTTPS Everywhere, which forces any site that supports https:// connections to encrypt your communications with the Web site — regardless of whether this is the default for that site.
For those interested in a deeper dive on the technical details of this attack, check out the paper (PDF) released by the researchers who discovered the bug.
Microsoft says they already patched this on their last patch Tuesday, the 10th of October.
https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2017-13080
That page was updated today. It looks like Microsoft updated October’s patches to include this mitigation. See https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-us/security-guidance and search for CVE-2017-13080
Thanks for the sober commentary, useful guidance and potential impacts of this potential WiFi security weakness.
Please correct me if I’m wrong. From what I understand the security of the https site depends on how it was set up. Is there a way to determine which https sites are not really secure due to improper set-up?
https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/
If the site has a properly issued certificate it’ll contain the site’s name or domain name in the certificate.
If someone tried to launch a MITM attack using this (or another) exploit they would have to inject an SSL certificate that didn’t match their domain name. At that point you would be trying to go to a site whose DNS name doesn’t match the SSL certificate, at which point browsers will pop up huge warnings.
An alternative for the attacker would be to use a certificate that does match the domain name, but registrars who issue those certificates to third parties typically have the root certificate revoked, which returns you the same error message, since a revoked certificate is an invalid certificate.
Whether the SSL certificate contains enough bits to be secure, etc. is mildly irrelevant since that only helps attackers brute force your packets later to decrypt their contents. Important, sure, but you’re not going to subjected to a MITM attack just because the key’s weak.
Thanks for a clear, written explanation on this; media has been running a muk on this exploit and scaring everyone without fully understanding the details.
What is the status of Apple iOS 11 (and the previous later versions of iOS 10 as far as vulnerability? Is it correct that “the most recent versions of… Apple’s iOS…” means version 11.xxx, but NOT versions 10.xxx?
The most significant of these attacks affects Linux devices and Android phones, they don’t affect Macs, iPhones, or Windows systems.
Apple have also patched this.
HTTPS Everywhere is not compatible with Firefox 57
How about: use a VPN at all times on any device using wireless for other than casual browsing or streaming. Perhaps eventually it will come to needing VPN even with wired connections t0 the Internet.
It looks like this also affects devices with wifi, not just network infrastructure. If that’s the case, then people be waiting months if ever to get updates for their phones, IoT devices, etc.
Think I’ll make sure I use a good VPN service on my Android device. I wasn’t aware until today that the security varies with the exact software you use.
“Just patch your device and you are ok, if you can’t patch it ask yourself why”. This summarises it.
In an ideal world where all devices are updatable this would be a no problem.
In the real world lots of IoT devices can’t be patched, lots of phones too. They will remain vulnerable forever.
If we learn the lesson we’ll have turned something bad into something good.
Just got off a live chat with my ISP [who is also a landline phone company, with all that imlies] who also provided the modem. “We’re workin’ on it” was all that was said. When I asked who manufactured the WIFI modem so I could look it up and determine its status they said [company name of the ISP]. When I asked who was the subcontractor who actually built the hardware the chat person said basically “don’t know”, ditto for the software builder. They then reverted to their standard of “change the password every two months”. First time I’ve heard that recommendation. Don’t think it’s an effective strategy for the KRACK given the interpretation by the KRACK researchers that it’s a placebo, nothing more. I wonder how much stonewalling will occur by big name ISP’s like mine?
Are VPN connections subject to this attack?
In contradiction of your opening sentence, the flaws aren’t limited to WPA2. In fact, the flaws are even worse for those silly enough to still be utilizing WPA1 due to the insecure TKIP. ALL WiFi devices are impacted, neither WPA2-Enterprise nor MAC filtering offer any form of protection, and the only thing you can (continue to) do is wait until the updates roll out (if they haven’t already; thanks OpenBSD!).
Do we think this is likely to be a concern for transmission of credit card data between retail point of sale devices and local servers aggregating payment info? One would like to think that all those devices would be using an appropriately authenticated encrypted connection, but that’s probably not universal reality. Maybe it doesn’t matter anymore in the US given that most of our social security numbers are now exposed via the Experian debacle, but I’ve seen it suggested elsewhere that this may be a common environment for this attack to be used.
Err, Equifax debacle, sorry.
Could be used for capturing CC transactions. It’ll require a device to be installed locally, faking the real AP’s SSID. A properly managed wireless network is going to detect any managed SSIDs being spoofed by rogue APs, but I doubt many of those exist in the retail or hospitality space.
In six months nobody will be talking about “Krack” it will be something else, and it just keeps going on and on.
Just a observation !
Looks like “replay” attack concerns were NEVER thought about, as this is really what is being talked about………
I don’t like using WiFi, so I connect via wired connections whenever possible.
I have never liked the idea of allowing connections from unverified devices.
The tech industry is rushing headlong to supersede wired connections. I recently read an article stating that two generations from now, wireless connections will be faster than wired connections.
Great – they’ll stop researching wired connections altogether and we’ll be hacked wirelessly at many times the speeds of today….
I’m not sure what people’s points are in praising wired over wireless regarding security unless they’re simply talking about a simple wired network that might run in their own bedroom or office. It’s pretty easy to access access a network when it’s wired but it’s all about location, location, location if you don’t want to get caught. In an enterprise environment there are methods to lock down wired access but if you invest in that then you should invest in good methods to lock down wireless.
I still have and am using a Linksys wifi router at one of my locations. Linksys isn’t even in the list.
Hmmm… I wonder if this affects NG routers updated with Tomato software?
I believe Linksys is currently owned by Belkin, before that Cisco. Who knows where to find an update, anything that old probably won’t be updated.
This attack makes nonce sense to me.
So does your comment to me
I think Brian wasn’t yet awake when he wrote this article.
“I don’t see this becoming a major threat to most users unless and until we start seeing the availability of easy-to-use attack tools to exploit this flaw.”
The major issue is that it concerns all wifi capable devices. Also your unpatchable IoT stuff, your ‘I never receive updates after I leave the shop’ mobile phones, your car, your not-so-smart TV etc etc.
The fact that your WiFi connection isn’t secure is bad, but not too bad. You MUST rely on secure protocols (https/imaps/dnssec/…). The fact that your session(s) can be compromised via rough APs (up and running in 5 minutes), that’s the real devastating news.