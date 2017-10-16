16
Oct 17

Krebs Given ISSA’s ‘President’s Award’

KrebsOnSecurity was honored this month with the 2017 President’s Award for Public Service from the Information Systems Security Association, a nonprofit organization for cybersecurity professionals. The award recognizes an individual’s contribution to the information security profession in the area of public service.

issalogo

It’s hugely gratifying to have received this award, mainly because of the company I now keep.

Past ISSA President’s Award winners include former White House cybersecurity advisers Richard A. Clarke (2003) and the late Howard Schmidt (2016); DEF CON and Black Hat founder Jeff Moss (2011); Hacking Exposed authors George Kurtz, Stuart McClure and Joel Scambray (2015); as well as Liam O’Murchu, Eric Chien, and Nicolas Falliere, the team at Symantec credited for their groundbreaking analysis of the Stuxnet Worm (2012).

“[Krebs’] analysis of the bad actors and the dark web shines a light on the criminals and their methods that attack information security,” the ISSA said in explaining the award. “The information that he exposes to the light of day makes the jobs of white hats and blue teamers easier.”

I’m very grateful to the ISSA for this award, and wish a hearty congratulations to the other ISSA 2017 award recipients.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

This entry was posted on Monday, October 16th, 2017 at 8:35 am and is filed under Other. You can follow any comments to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a comment. Pinging is currently not allowed.

58 comments

  1. John Fred
    October 16, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Congratulations Krebs!

    Reply
  2. Omar Santos
    October 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Congratulations Brian! Well deserved and overdue!

    Reply
  3. Bad Guys Stopper
    October 16, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Congrats Krebs!

    Reply
  4. David Bunting
    October 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Congratulations Brian! Your research and reports on internet criminals keeps the World informed, and at your own personal risk. Thank you!

    Reply
  5. Dan Gonzales
    October 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  6. T.Toth
    October 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Congratulations Brian! A well-deserved recognition indeed we have learned so much from you.

    Reply
  7. Vernon Frazee
    October 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Congrats and Thanks Brian!

    Reply
  8. Frank Mosher
    October 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Well Deserved!!!

    Reply
  9. Phil
    October 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Well done, as always sir you are a security stud!

    Reply
  10. Dan
    October 16, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Congratulations Brian, well done. Always glad to read your RSS feeds over the ‘pond.’

    Reply
  11. Red Rose
    October 16, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Sincere congratulations. Well deserved.

    Reply
  12. Tom
    October 16, 2017 at 11:06 am

    well deserved. Keep up the good work!

    Reply
  13. vb
    October 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Nice to see the award going to someone deserving of this recognition.

    Your acceptance speech will give you a forum in front of some of the best infosec professionals… what should you say?

    Reply
  14. Tammy
    October 16, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Bloody good show Brian as they say in the UK!

    Reply
  15. DavidD
    October 16, 2017 at 11:20 am

    As they say in the U.K. – Hear, Hear!

    Reply
  16. Rick Wessman
    October 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Congratulations, Brian! Well deserved!

    Reply
  17. Dee
    October 16, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Yay!! What sets your stories apart is that you don’t just deliver the breaking story. You give readers follow-ups so we know the ending. Love that. Great exposés!

    Thanks Brian.

    Reply
  18. JimV
    October 16, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Congratulations, Brian! It’s a well-deserved recognition of your efforts over many years, too.

    Reply
  19. JF
    October 16, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Congratulations!!

    Reply
  20. Randy Horner
    October 16, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Great Job Brian! The work you do is priceless. Well deserved.

    Reply
  21. RPS
    October 16, 2017 at 11:49 am

    no more a deserving an individual IMHO. Thank you Brian on behalf of myself and the hundreds of thousands of others who got your information directly or second hand! Well done!

    Reply
  22. FARO
    October 16, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Well deserved

    Reply
  23. A very anonimous but credible person...
    October 16, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Congratulations Brian, keep up the (very) good work!

    Reply
  24. Rodney Thayer
    October 16, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Congratulations. Well deserved recognition for your good work!

    Reply
  25. Josh Kirschner
    October 16, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Congratulations, Brian. Well deserved!

    Reply
  26. Ken Garner
    October 16, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Well done Brian, a richly deserved accolade.

    Reply
  27. HJ Buist
    October 16, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Congratulations!! Well deserved and keep it coming..

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a comment