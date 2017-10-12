Big-three consumer credit bureau Equifax says it has removed third-party code from its credit report assistance Web site that prompted visitors to download spyware disguised as an update for Adobe’s Flash Player software.
On Wednesday, security expert and blogger Randy Abrams documented how browsing a page at Equifax’s consumer information services portal caused his browser to be served with a message urging him to download Adobe Flash Player.
“As I tried to find my credit report on the Equifax website I clicked on an Equifax link and was redirected to a malicious URL,” Abrahms wrote. “The URL brought up one of the ubiquitous fake Flash Player Update screens. ”
Ars Technica’s Dan Goodin was the first to cover the discovery, and said the phony Flash Player installer was detected by several antivirus tools as “Adware.Eorezo,” an intrusive program that displays advertisements in Internet Explorer and may install browser toolbars and other unwanted programs.
Several hours after Goodin’s piece went live, Equifax disabled the page in question, saying it was doing so out of “an abundance of caution” while it investigated the claims.
In a follow-up statement shared with KrebsOnSecurity this afternoon, however, Equifax said the problem stemmed from a “third-party vendor that Equifax uses to collect website performance data,” and that “the vendor’s code running on an Equifax Web site was serving malicious content.” Equifax did not say who the third party vendor was.
“Since we learned of the issue, the vendor’s code was removed from the webpage and we have taken the webpage offline to conduct further analysis,” reads the statement. “Despite early media reports, Equifax can confirm that its systems were not compromised and that the reported issue did not affect our consumer online dispute portal.”
That closing line of Equifax’s statement may do little to assuage a public that has grown increasingly weary of Equifax’s various security and public relations failures since it announced on Sept. 7, 2017 that hackers broke into the company’s servers and stole Social Security numbers and other sensitive data on more than 145 million Americans.
On Sunday, KrebsOnSecurity published a story warning that Equifax’s payroll and tax administration site made it simple to access detailed salary and employment history on a large portion of Americans using little more than someone’s Social Security number and date of birth — both data elements that were stolen in the recent breach at Equifax. Equifax disabled that service just hours after the story ran, replacing it with a message stating the site was under maintenance. Four days later, that site remains offline.
Tags: Ars Technica, Dan Goodin, Equifax adware, Equifax breach, Flash Player, Randy Abrams
Oh god, just make it stop. these daily f-ups by Efax became so annoying. It’s like watching DJT Tweeter feed; Every day you open the news hoping the world is still there. we just want some peace. and our identities to be secured…
E-Fax Get a WAF!
Things are not looking good for Equifax
Hey no worries re their payroll and tax site. The message says if you come back “tomorrow”, they’ll have everything updated.
But it looks like that message has been there for a while. Say, you don’t suppose Equifax isn’t being any less than 100% honest and forthcoming about that status, do you??
I hate to see people lose their jobs, but this company needs sued out of existence.
I cannot believe my eyes!!!
What else Equifax has to do to get some of it’s managers in a trial or closed for good?
Here in Spain things are not much different, but, USA’s supposed to be different…
Third party code. Faulty scanner. Lousy security tech making human error. All these externalities to blame. Why, I’m half-expecting former CEO Richard Smith to release a tell-all blame-all book “What Happened (at Equifax)?” and go on a speaking tour.
Not exactly the example of accountability and competent cyber governance, are they?
Equifax has the worst communications/PR department in the world. Not their fault because it was a third party performance data collector? You really can’t make that up. Translation – our third party tracker/data slurper was compromised and we had no idea.
Why was there a third party plug-in running on a security sensitive site? What data are they collecting?
Next time I get in a car accident I’m going to blame my Nike shoes which I have no control over.
These guys are amazing.
Will someone please tell Equifax about “integration testing”. The whole argument “but my code works”, or ” that’s not my code” just makes you look like an idiot.
If you include it, you’re responsible for it. Adding third-party analytics code is OK. Not know what is does is not OK. And not testing it along with your code, (hint: Integration testing) is just f-ing stupid. This should have been caught, easily, before it went live.
Integration testing does not detect fraudulent scripts from 3rd parties. Sure, the initial script passes initial inspection. But later the criminals insert the script on 1 of N visitors to slow detection.
I’d like to know who the 3rd party was who was compromised. The implication is that many other sites were service the malicious script via this same statistics vendor.
I work in the IT security field so I do indeed understand the seriousness of this whole debacle. But honestly, for that very same reason, I’m starting to find it laughable. How much worse can this company f-up? I don’t want them to make even another nickel off of my information.
They need to be shutdown. Today. All that have used their services in the past – for credit granting, employment, anything at all – need to stop using them. Today.
And the hits just keep coming. At this point there is no excuse for Equifax’s continued access to my (and millions of others) personal PII.
Time to send the entire company’s database to the shredder.
Forever.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse….
And it burns, burns, burns…. the dumpster fire….
Equifax practices “Waterfall” approach — Their reputation went over the waterfall in a barrel.
EXTRA, EXTRA, hot off the presses!
“The IRS has temporarily suspended a contract it awarded to Equifax, following reports that the company suffered a second data breach, Politico reports. … According to Politico, the IRS will continue reviewing Equifax’s security systems during the suspension.”
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/355247-irs-suspends-equifax-contract-report
Still waiting to see if someone/country starts releasing the hacked data. Should create a nice mess, especially if they do so just before the start of the holidays.
“Gee, I thought I only spent $300 on Xmas presents, why is my CC statement showing $3000?!?”
Wait till you file your tax return and the IRS tells you it will now take 10-12 months to process, only to find out at month 12 that someone else already requested your tax refund and it’ll take another 12 more months of investigating by the IRS before they will cut you your refund check.
If the corporate execs who sold their stock just before the announcement had turned around and sold short, they could have added another 40% to their pockets.
Its worse. TransUnion hacked as well:
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/10/equifax-rival-transunion-also-sends-site-visitors-to-malicious-pages/