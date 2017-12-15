On Dec. 6, 2017, approximately USD $52 million worth of Bitcoin mysteriously disappeared from the coffers of NiceHash, a Slovenian company that lets users sell their computing power to help others mine virtual currencies. As the investigation into the heist nears the end of its second week, many Nice-Hash users have expressed surprise to learn that the company’s chief technology officer recently served several years in prison for operating and reselling a massive botnet, and for creating and running ‘Darkode,” until recently the world’s most bustling English-language cybercrime forum.
In December 2013, NiceHash CTO Matjaž Škorjanc was sentenced to four years, ten months in prison for creating the malware that powered the ‘Mariposa‘ botnet. Spanish for “Butterfly,” Mariposa was a potent crime machine first spotted in 2008. Very soon after, Mariposa was estimated to have infected more than 1 million hacked computers — making it one of the largest botnets ever created.
ButterFly Bot, as it was more commonly known to users, was a plug-and-play malware strain that allowed even the most novice of would-be cybercriminals to set up a global operation capable of harvesting data from thousands of infected PCs, and using the enslaved systems for crippling attacks on Web sites. The ButterFly Bot kit sold for prices ranging from $500 to $2,000.
Prior to his initial arrest in Slovenia on cybercrime charges in 2010, Škorjanc was best known to his associates as “Iserdo,” the administrator and founder of the exclusive cybercrime forum Darkode.
On Darkode, Iserdo sold his Butterfly Bot to dozens of other members, who used it for a variety of illicit purposes, from stealing passwords and credit card numbers from infected machines to blasting spam emails and hijacking victim search results. Microsoft Windows PCs infected with the bot would then try to spread the disease over MSN Instant Messenger and peer-to-peer file sharing networks.
In July 2015, authorities in the United States and elsewhere conducted a global takedown of the Darkode crime forum, arresting several of its top members in the process. The U.S. Justice Department at the time said that out of 800 or so crime forums worldwide, Darkode represented “one of the gravest threats to the integrity of data on computers in the United States and around the world and was the most sophisticated English-speaking forum for criminal computer hackers in the world.”
Following Škorjanc’s arrest, Slovenian media reported that his mother Zdenka Škorjanc was accused of money laundering; prosecutors found that several thousand euros were sent to her bank account by her son. That case was dismissed in May of this year after prosecutors conceded she probably didn’t know how her son had obtained the money.
Matjaž Škorjanc did not respond to requests for comment. But local media reports state that he has vehemently denied any involvement in the disappearance of the NiceHash stash of Bitcoins.
In an interview with Slovenian news outlet Delo.si, the NiceHash CTO described the theft “as if his kid was kidnapped and his extremities would be cut off in front of his eyes.” A roughly-translated English version of that interview has been posted to Reddit.
According to media reports, the intruders were able to execute their heist after stealing the credentials of a user with administrator privileges at NiceHash. Less than an hour after breaking into the NiceHash servers, approximately 4,465 Bitcoins were transferred out of the company’s accounts.
A source close to the investigation told KrebsOnSecurity that the NiceHash hackers used a virtual private network (VPN) connection with a Korean Internet address, although the source said Slovenian investigators were reluctant to say whether that meant South Korea or North Korea because they did not want to spook the perpetrators into further covering their tracks.
CNN, Bloomberg and a number of other Western media outlets reported this week that North Korean hackers have recently doubled down on efforts to steal, phish and extort Bitcoins as the price of the currency has surged in recent weeks.
“North Korean hackers targeted four different exchanges that trade bitcoin and other digital currencies in South Korea in July and August, sending malicious emails to employees, according to police,” CNN reported.
Bitcoin’s blockchain ledger system makes it easy to see when funds are moved, and NiceHash customers who lost money in the theft have been keeping a close eye on the Bitcoin payment address that received the stolen funds ever since. On Dec. 13, someone in control of that account began transferring the stolen bitcoins to other accounts, according to this transaction record.
The NiceHash theft occurred as the price of Bitcoin was skyrocketing to new highs. On January 1, 2017, a single Bitcoin was worth approximately $976. By December 6, the day of the NiceHash hack, the price had ballooned to $11,831 per Bitcoin.
Today, a single Bitcoin can be sold for more than $17,700, meaning whoever is responsible for the NiceHash hack has seen their loot increase in value by roughly $27 million in the nine days since the theft.
In a post on its homepage, NiceHash said it was in the final stages of re-launching the surrogate mining service.
“Your bitcoins were stolen and we are working with international law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers and recover the stolen funds. We understand it may take some time and we are working on a solution for all users that were affected.
“If you have any information about the attack, please email us at [email protected]. We are giving BTC rewards for the best information received. You can also join our community page about the attack on reddit.“
However, many followers of NiceHash’s Twitter account said they would not be returning to the service unless and until their stolen Bitcoins were returned.
Apparently, background checks/HR security is not top priority at Slovenian based companies….
Please do not talk in such a tone if you don’t have a clue about Slovenia. Mid-europe country – we have quite high standards, are part of EU.
And about HR security – as far as I understand, his father is co-owner of NiceHash.
yes slovenia,ukraine russia,estonia,poland they all soviet block. soviet criminals
Yeah, and what bad label do you want by association of the worst in your country? maybe just; troll, is good enough.
O Joe, you also don’t know much about history, do you? We were part of Yugoslavia, which had no good relations to the Soviet block.
Criminals can be found everywhere, so where are you from?
I don’t know any Polish hackers and all the rest are ethnic Russians. While Slovenia is the exception that confirms the rule.
Mate, you are too stupid to breath without instruction. Only incredible moroms can generalise to such extent. Congrats, you one and only…
Isn’t stealing Bitcoin similar to stealing money that has been marked? Similar to when the ransom is paid in paper money that the serial numbers have been recorded by law enforcement. If try, how can these stolen Bitcoins be used?
Stolen bitcoins are mixed with clean ones in tumblers for a fee.
The bitcoins are marked but nobody selling or purchasing can spot the marking. If you steal bitcoins then trade them to someone in exchange for something, that person won’t know that the bitcoins are invalid, and frankly they aren’t invalid, they’re just being tracked by their previous owners.
The previous owners get to look on, helplessly, as they move from person to person to person to person, often times with nobody except the first hop or second hop in the chain actually being part of the crime. After that it’s simply someone who sold something that the criminal wanted to purchase.
Until there’s a central spot for people to check to see which bitcoins were stolen, its really just a big crapshoot whether the BTC involved in your purchase was obtained legitimately or illegitimately. Even if something was put in place, a central clearinghouse for information about bitcoin theft, it would be a matter of ethics for the people involved in the BTC transaction to check vs. not check. And BTC isn’t exactly a hotspot of ethical activity.
On a technical level it doesn’t matter though because transactions can’t be reversed once they’re finished. You have to catch the criminal while he’s still in possession of the BTC in order to send them back to their original owners. Not by reversing the transactions but by creating new ones.
That is until people start going missing…
Then the very rich (they had more than one stash of BTC and ate all millionaires) and very annoyed (because they lost a few $million) contacts each of those people, and asks who they sold the thing to, what was the shipping address, etc. With a warrant or with a lead pipe, they get the info, and get closer to finding the thief.
Eventually they find the thief. They then likely torture the thief to take back the Bitcoin.
Just sayin’
Correction – the news outlet is Delo not Delo.si.. That’s just the newspaper’s website.
Another newspaper (Dnevnik) reported that he was unrepentant and refused to admit guilt at the last trial.
After he was jailed some Slovenian “intelectuals” promoted a theory that it was all a US witch hunt.
