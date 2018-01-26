KrebsOnSecurity has long warned readers to plant your own flag at the my Social Security online portal of the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) — even if you are not yet drawing benefits from the agency — because identity thieves have been registering accounts in peoples’ names and siphoning retirement and/or disability funds. This is the story of a Midwest couple that took all the right precautions and still got hit by ID thieves who impersonated them to the SSA directly over the phone.
In mid-December 2017 this author heard from Ed Eckenstein, a longtime reader in Oklahoma whose wife Ruth had just received a snail mail letter from the SSA about successfully applying to withdraw benefits. The letter confirmed she’d requested a one-time transfer of more than $11,000 from her SSA account. The couple said they were perplexed because both previously had taken my advice and registered accounts with MySocialSecurity, even though Ruth had not yet chosen to start receiving SSA benefits.
Sure enough, when Ruth logged into her MySocialSecurity account online, there was a pending $11,665 withdrawal destined to be deposited into a Green Dot prepaid debit card account (funds deposited onto a Green Dot card can be spent like cash at any store that accepts credit or debit cards). The $11,655 amount was available for a one-time transfer because it was intended to retroactively cover monthly retirement payments back to her 65th birthday.
The letter the Eckensteins received from the SSA indicated that the benefits had been requested over the phone, meaning the crook(s) had called the SSA pretending to be Ruth and supplied them with enough information about her to enroll her to begin receiving benefits. Ed said he and his wife immediately called the SSA to notify them of fraudulent enrollment and pending withdrawal, and they were instructed to appear in person at an SSA office in Oklahoma City.
The SSA ultimately put a hold on the fraudulent $11,665 transfer, but Ed said it took more than four hours at the SSA office to sort it all out. Mr. Eckenstein said the agency also informed them that the thieves had signed his wife up for disability payments. In addition, her profile at the SSA had been changed to include a phone number in the 786 area code (Miami, Fla.).
“They didn’t change the physical address perhaps thinking that would trigger a letter to be sent to us,” Ed explained.
Thankfully, the SSA sent a letter anyway. Ed said many additional hours spent researching the matter with SSA personnel revealed that in order to open the claim on Ruth’s retirement benefits, the thieves had to supply the SSA with a short list of static identifiers about her, including her birthday, place of birth, mother’s maiden name, current address and phone number.
Unfortunately, most (if not all) of this data is available on a broad swath of the American populace for free online (think Zillow, Ancestry.com, Facebook, etc.) or else for sale in the cybercrime underground for about the cost of a latte at Starbucks.
The Eckensteins thought the matter had been resolved until Jan. 14, when Ruth received a 1099 form from the SSA indicating they’d reported to the IRS that she had in fact received an $11,665 payment.
“We’ve emailed our tax guy for guidance on how to deal with this on our taxes,” Mr. Eckenstein wrote in an email to KrebsOnSecurity. “My wife logged into SSA portal and there was a note indicating that corrected/updated 1099s would be available at the end of the month. She’s not sure whether that message was specific to her or whether everyone’s seeing that.”
NOT SMALL IF IT HAPPENS TO YOU
Identity thieves have been exploiting authentication weaknesses to divert retirement account funds almost since the SSA launched its portal eight years ago. But the crime really picked up in 2013, around the same time KrebsOnSecurity first began warning readers to register their own accounts at the MySSA portal. That uptick coincided with a move by the U.S. Treasury to start requiring that all beneficiaries receive payments through direct deposit (though the SSA says paper checks are still available to some beneficiaries under limited circumstances).
More than 34 million Americans now conduct business with the Social Security Administration (SSA) online. A story this week from Reuters says the SSA doesn’t track data on the prevalence of identity theft. Nevertheless, the agency assured the news outlet that its anti-fraud efforts have made the problem “very rare.”
But Reuters notes that a 2015 investigation by the SSA’s Office of Inspector General investigation identified more than 30,000 suspicious MySSA registrations, and more than 58,000 allegations of fraud related to MySSA accounts from February 2013 to February 2016.
“Those figures are small in the context of overall MySSA activity – but it will not seem small if it happens to you,” writes Mark Miller for Reuters.
The SSA has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Ed and Ruth’s experience notwithstanding, it’s still a good idea to set up a MySSA account — particularly if you or your spouse will be eligible to withdraw benefits soon. The agency has been trying to beef up online authentication for citizens logging into its MySSA portal. Last summer the SSA began requiring all users to enter a username and password in addition to a one-time security code sent their email or phone, although as previously reported here that authentication process could be far more robust.
The Reuters story reminds readers to periodically use the MySSA portal to check and make sure that your personal information – such as date of birth and mailing address – are correct. “For current beneficiaries, if you notice that a monthly payment has not arrived, you should notify the SSA immediately via the agency’s toll-free line (1-800-772-1213) or at your local field office,” Miller advised. “In most cases, the SSA will make you whole if the theft is reported quickly.”
Another option is to use the SSA’s “Block Electronic Access” feature, which blocks any automatic telephone or online access to your Social Security record – including by you (although it’s unclear if blocking access this way would have stopped ID thieves who manage to speak with a live SSA representative). To restore electronic access, you’ll need to contact the Social Security Administration and provide proof of your identity.
It always amazes me that these scammers are able to convince the IRS, SSA, and many, many other government agencies to readily hand over cash while us as the user, usually has to provide all sorts of information, DNA sample, our last three years income down to the 4th decimal, etc..etc..just to get signed up!
Virtually the same thing happened to me. I had registered with MySSA 18 months ago when I was about to turn 65 so that I could restrict my Medicare to part A only. At the end of October I received a letter saying that my application for disability payments had been approved. I looked on-line and saw 2 things of interest:
1 I had not logged on since the preceding August, more than a year earlier.
2 There was an application for disability with a bank account that was not mine – and a phone number that was 1 digit away from my home number.
I went into the office with my passport and stopped the disability payment – although I just found out that they had already made one payment.
I locked my account – no phone or on-line access and left written notice that I did not intend to retire until I was 70 and I would appear in person. And they took photocopies / scans of my passport.
I was at SSA twice last week. First to validate that the attacker had not done anything else. Second to deal with the improper payment and update the documentation and get a letter I could use with the IRS, which views the fraudulent payment as income to me.
The attack is sophisticated. It is not going through the MySSA interface, or if it is, it is avoiding the session logging. I have a screenshot showing that I had not logged on since I had established the account – but the account had been modified. And getting a phone number only one away – we actually checked and called from the SSA office – ‘I was not present.’
I told the claims examiner in November when I went in that they were going to have a big fraud issue. I was right.
While I was waiting at the booth, the man next to me had a similar problem and he had talked to another man in the line waiting to go in with a similar issue.
I’ve found that I can’t create a MySSA account because I have a freeze on my record at all four credit bureaus. So I’m hoping that if I can’t create the MySSA account in the first place, then the thieves can’t either, and can’t ask for it to be changed.
We had the same issue trying to get an MySSA account after I had put a credit card freeze on all of our accounts.
But I unlocked one (for free – I can’t remember which it was) for a short period of time, and then was able to set up the account, and then lock our credit again.
It may be worth the time to see if this will work for you also, just to be able to create an account and then gain access (and turn two factor authentication on if you get the account opened).
What I don’t like is if we protect ourselves by putting a security freeze on all our credit reports, you can’t sign up for a MySSA online account in the first place. You protect yourself in one area and get punished for it in another area. Urgh!
I think that if I lifted the freeze at all bureaus for 48 hours I could then create the MySSA account. I’ve tried this at a single bureau and it will reinstate automatically on my schedule without charging the fee twice. I still must pay $5 each time for each bureau in my state, but that makes the total outlay $20, not $40.
To see what the process would be like I used the Block Electronic access link. It tells you that you can gain access again by calling or showing up. I tried to log in again, and that was blocked with a message.
“We have suspended electronic access to your personal information.
This suspension will not affect any Social Security benefits you receive. If you would like to allow electronic access to your information, please contact us.”
So I think that still allows for scamming via phone. It should be harder to do in person.
We live overseas. Showing up to a SSAoffice is a nonstarter for us. Putting a credit freeze on our credit bureau accounts was quite difficult from here. My husband did that during a visit to the US. We do have MySSA accounts. I’d like to block online access but it’s the only way we have to communicate w SSA besides letter and Skype.
