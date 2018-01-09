Coinbase and Overstock.com just fixed a serious glitch that allowed Overstock customers to buy any item at a tiny fraction of the listed price. Potentially more punishing, the flaw let anyone paying with bitcoin reap many times the authorized bitcoin refund amount on any canceled Overstock orders.
In January 2014, Overstock.com partnered with Coinbase to let customers pay for merchandise using bitcoin, making it among the first of the largest e-commerce vendors to accept the virtual currency.
On December 19, 2017, as the price of bitcoin soared to more than $17,000 per coin, Coinbase added support for Bitcoin Cash — an offshoot (or “fork”) from bitcoin designed to address the cryptocurrency’s scalability challenges.
As a result of the change, Coinbase customers with balances of bitcoin at the time of the fork were given an equal amount of bitcoin cash stored by Coinbase. However, there is a significant price difference between the two currencies: A single bitcoin is worth almost $15,000 right now, whereas a unit of bitcoin cash is valued at around $2,400.
On Friday, Jan. 5, KrebsOnSecurity was contacted by JB Snyder, owner of North Carolina-based Bancsec, a company that gets paid to break into banks and test their security. An early adopter of bitcoin, Snyder said he was using some of his virtual currency to purchase an item at Overstock when he noticed something alarming.
During the checkout process for those paying by bitcoin, Overstock.com provides the customer a bitcoin wallet address that can be used to pay the invoice and complete the transaction. But Snyder discovered that Overstock’s site just as happily accepted bitcoin cash as payment, even though bitcoin cash is currently worth only about 15 percent of the value of bitcoin.
To confirm and replicate Snyder’s experience firsthand, KrebsOnSecurity purchased a set of three outdoor solar lamps from Overstock for a grand total of $78.27.
After indicating I wished to pay for the lamps in bitcoin, the site produced a payment invoice instructing me to send exactly 0.00475574 bitcoins to a specific address.
Logging into Coinbase, I took the bitcoin address and pasted that into the “pay to:” field, and then told Coinbase to send 0.00475574 in bitcoin cash instead of bitcoin. The site responded that the payment was complete. Within a few seconds I received an email from Overstock congratulating me on my purchase and stating that the items would be shipped shortly.
I had just made a $78 purchase by sending approximately USD $12 worth of bitcoin cash. Crypto-currency alchemy at last!
But that wasn’t the worst part. I didn’t really want the solar lights, but also I had no interest in ripping off Overstock. So I cancelled the order. To my surprise, the system refunded my purchase in bitcoin, not bitcoin cash!
Consider the implications here: A dishonest customer could have used this bug to make ridiculous sums of bitcoin in a very short period of time. Let’s say I purchased one of the more expensive items for sale on Overstock, such as this $100,000, 3-carat platinum diamond ring. I then pay for it in Bitcoin cash, using an amount equivalent to approximately 1 bitcoin ($~15,000).
Then I simply cancel my order, and Overstock/Coinbase sends me almost $100,000 in bitcoin, netting me a tidy $85,000 profit. Rinse, wash, repeat.
Reached for comment, Overstock.com said the company changed no code in its site and that a fix implemented by Coinbase resolved the issue.
“We were made aware of an issue affecting cryptocurrency transactions and refunds by an independent researcher. After working with the researcher to confirm the finding, that method of payment was disabled while we worked with our cryptocurrency integration partner, Coinbase, to ensure they resolved the issue. We have since confirmed that the issue described in the finding has been resolved, and the cryptocurrency payment option has been re-enabled.”
Coinbase said “the issue was caused by the merchant partner improperly using the return values in our merchant integration API. No other Coinbase customer had this problem.”Coinbase told me the bug only existed for approximately three weeks.”
“After being made aware of an issue in our joint refund processing code on Saturday, Coinbase and Overstock worked together to deploy a fix within hours,” The Coinbase statement continued. “While a patch was being developed and tested, orders were proactively disabled to protect customers. To our knowledge, a very small number of transactions were impacted by this issue. Coinbase actively works with merchant partners to identify and solve issues like this in an ongoing, collaborative manner and since being made aware of this have ensured that no other partners are affected.”
Bancsec’s Snyder and I both checked for the presence of this glitch at multiple other merchants that work directly with Coinbase in their checkout process, but we found no other examples of this flaw.
The snafu comes as many businesses that have long accepted bitcoin are now distancing themselves from the currency thanks to the recent volatility in bitcoin prices and associated fees.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Microsoft had ceased accepting payments in Bitcoin, citing volatility concerns. In December, online game giant Steam said it was dropping support for bitcoin payments for the same reason.
And, as KrebsOnSecurity noted last month, even cybercriminals who run online stores that sell stolen identities and credit cards are urging their customers to transact in something other than bitcoin.
Interestingly, bitcoin is thought to have been behind a huge jump in Overstock’s stock price in 2017. In December, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne reportedly stoked the cryptocurrency fires when he said that he might want to sell Overstock’s e-tailing operations and pour the extra cash into accelerating his blockchain-based business ideas instead.
In case anyone is wondering what I did with the “profit” I made from this scheme, I offered to send it back to Overstock, but they told me to keep it. Instead, I donated it to archive.org, a site that has come in handy for many stories published here.
Update, 3:15 p.m. ET: A previous version of this story stated that neither Coinbase nor Overstock would say which of the two was responsible for this issue. The modified story above resolves that ambiguity.
Tags: Bancsec, bitcoin cash, Coinbase, J.B. Snyder, microsoft, overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, Steam
Good article, and nice job supporting archive.org, Brian!
Thanks!
Best story so far this year! Now we all know to check out new adopters of Bitcoin to see if the same thing can be replicated with them.
I mean, don’t we have to use every advantage possible to stay ahead for when this ePonzi scheme fails?
“Bitcoin” is the perfect name for it, don’t you think???
whoa Brian!
great find, great story!
glad you are on the side of the good.
As always great article
I wonder how much longer Overstock will even be accepting Bitcoin. Like the others that you mentioned, most retailers cannot manage the volatility.
Bitcoin is hardly a currency anymore. It’s really only a speculative commodity. Long-time supporters of Bitcoin, as I am, are saddened by this. It’s supposed to be a useful currency. There is no other cryptocurrency that has/had as much retailer support as Bitcoin. Until cryptocurrencies stop being treated like “play money” I don’t see any future for more retailer adoption.
It’s obvious you don’t understand how retailers handle crypto payments. When Overstock accepts a payment via Coinbase or Bitpay, it’s immediately secured in $ at the current conversion rate. They don’t just hold on to Bitcoin and cash it in at the end of the month, it’s instant.
Great article.
These situations, when not discovered in time can be really a big headache.
shocking that you found the coinbase site sufficiently functional to do this. many of us have had no joy interacting with them.
Frankly I don’t see a connection between Bitcoin’s price volatility and the current rate of adoption. It’s really no more or less volatile or speculative as Amazon stock used to be, or still is, for many value investors. Brian, maybe Amazon is too volatile for you too? Better coding in the Bitcoin ecosystem can fix these short-term bugs that are simply delaying all merchants’ inevitable adoption. Bitcoin IS the future of money; Coinbase just isn’t getting ready for it fast enough.
Except people don’t use Amazon stock for retail purchases because Amazon stock isn’t a currency. Amazon stock is a commodity. That’s why volatility is accepted with it. Comparing the two only undermines your argument that Bitcoin is a currency.
Excellent story!
wow,even overstock ? need to be careful you might loose everywhere.
thats grazy cant trust nothing
ithink crypto currency and btc should be safe thing, coz even criminals using this,so thiefes steal now from other thiefes too??
no honor amongs thiefes
I had to laugh when I read ‘To confirm and replicate Snyder’s experience firsthand, KrebsOnSecurity’. Nice job of distancing yourself from the caper.
Great research you did on this article! And thumbs up for supporting archive.org – they do great things for the internet and are definitely worth every support.
But I think you miss one point here: payment in ecommerce is a complicated issue, and things that can go wrong will go wrong eventually. The more complicated it is, the more likely it will happen. Developers make mistakes. I have implemented online payment methods into online shops myself and I know from experience, both in my own work and from other developers. I remember when MasterCard secure code was introduced a few years ago and online shops started adapting it: I made a purchase from one of the top ten online retailers for electronics in Germany and when it came to entering the secure code, I realized I didn’t know it – so I hit cancel. What happend was the purchase was completed and marked as paid. The item was sent to me, even though I never paid for it.
If you are to blame anyone for this incident you described, don’t blame Coinbase of Overstock, blame Bitcoin. Bitcoin may be groundbreaking as an idea, but the current implementation has been proven completely unfit as an everyday payment method. It’s not only slower and has higher transaction costs than any other traditional online payment method, but it is also too complicated for non tech people to wrap their mind around it, let alone for tech people to implement it as a secure and reliable payment method yet.
There will most definitely be a crypto currency (or multiple currencies) that will replace PayPal and credit cards for online payments, but it has to be different to Bitcoin in a way that is yet to be found.
I’m sorry but the comments here are pretty shallow and uninformed about “Bitcoin” and the large cryptocurrency space as a whole.
Bitcoin is one of the few that actually has real engineering and coding talent behind it. Bcash is a patch job run by a criminal. Support of that trash was the first mistake.
Solution are coming to “Hugh transaction fees” quicker then people think. And they are real scalable solutions. The volatility is natural and healthy at this stage. And it’s surely no worse then national currency that is artificially propped up and will inevitably crash, Luke Greece.
In pretty much every country it really doesn’t matter anyway. The government decides what is and isn’t currency. The laws are clear about how they wish to treat it, at least right now.
It’s also not really that much more confusing then debit/credit cards and other electronic payment was to people before they were forced to learn. The major difference being your responsible for securing your money or pay someone to do it for you.
The real test will be when government inevitably pushes for their own controlled cryptocurrency. Will people refuse and fight back in the centralization of power and lack of freedom that entails or roll iver thinking
Stupid mobile…
Thinking they’ve won because crypto = win, which would miss the point entirely.
Most people learned how to use debit cards for online payments simply by intuition. Good luck trying to explain the problem of unspent outputs with a paper wallet to 10 random people you meet on the street! (https://bitzuma.com/posts/five-ways-to-lose-money-with-bitcoin-change-addresses/)
If you think that Bitcoin (or any crypto currency) can replace credit cards if you just solve the scalability issues, it is wishful thinking.
The idea behind Bitcoin is great, but the revolution has just begun. History tells us that is rarely the first (nor the „best“ implemention) of a new technology that makes the breakthrough in the wide market and gets accepted by people. And really: people couldn’t care less if it’s called Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash or something else.
Nice article on a very timely issue. Everyone has interest in the bitcoin world right now. Thanks for adding this angle.
“Rinse, wash, repeat.”
Couldn’t you also launder drug money in a similar way and totally take Overstock to “the cleaners”?
Well, they’re spending bitcoin, which is normally acquired by selling drugs or other illegal items.
Funny thing is 3 of those LED lights are only worth a total of $12 in the first place. I picked up one of them a few months ago for only about $8.
Great article