Critics of unregulated virtual currencies like Bitcoin have long argued that the core utility of these payment systems lies in facilitating illicit commerce, such as buying drugs or stolen credit cards and identities. But recent spikes in the price of Bitcoin — and the fees associated with moving funds into and out of it — have conspired to make Bitcoin a less useful and desirable payment method for many crooks engaged in these activities.
Bitcoin’s creator(s) envisioned a currency that could far more quickly and cheaply facilitate payments, with tiny transaction fees compared to more established and regulated forms of payment (such as credit cards). And indeed, until the beginning of 2017 those fees were well below $1, frequently less than 10 cents per transaction.
But as the price of Bitcoin has soared over the past few months to more than $15,000 per coin, so have the Bitcoin fees per transaction. This has made Bitcoin far less attractive for conducting small-dollar transactions (for more on this shift, see this Dec. 19 story from Ars Technica).
As a result, several major underground markets that traffic in stolen digital goods are now urging customers to deposit funds in alternative virtual currencies, such as Litecoin. Those who continue to pay for these commodities in Bitcoin not only face far higher fees, but also are held to higher minimum deposit amounts.
“Due to the drastic increase in the Bitcoin price, we faced some difficulties,” reads the welcome message for customers after they log in to Carder’s Paradise, a Dark Web marketplace that KrebsOnSecurity featured in a story last week.
“The problem is that we send all your deposited funds to our suppliers which attracts an additional Bitcoin transaction fee (the same fee you pay when you make a deposit),” Carder’s Paradise explains. “Sometimes we have to pay as much as 5$ from every 1$ you deposited.”
The shop continues:
“We have to take additionally a ‘Deposit fee’ from all users who deposit in Bitcoins. This is the amount we spent on transferring your funds to our suppliers. To compensate your costs, we are going to reduce our prices, including credit cards for all users and offer you the better bitcoin exchange rate.”
“The amount of the Deposit Fee depends on the load on the Bitcoin network. However, it stays the same regardless of the amount deposited. Deposits of 10$ and 1000$ attract the same deposit fee.”
“If the Bitcoin price continues increasing, this business is not going to be profitable for us anymore because all our revenue is going to be spent on the Bitcoin fees. We are no longer in possession of additional funds to improve the store.”
“We urge you to start using Litecoin as much as possible. Litecoin is a very fast and cheap way of depositing funds into the store. We are not going to charge any additional fees if you deposit Litecoins.”
On Carder’s Paradise, the current minimum deposit amount is 0.0066 BTCs, or approximately USD $100. The deposit fee for each transaction is $15.14. That means that anyone who deposits just the minimum amount into this shop is losing more than 15 percent of their deposit in transaction fees.
Incredibly, the administrators of Carder’s Paradise apparently received so much pushback from crooks using their service that they decided to lower the price of stolen credit cards to make potential buyers feel better about higher transaction fees.
“Our team made a decision to adjust the previous announcement and provide a fair solution for everyone by reducing the credit cards [sic] prices,” the message concludes.
Mainstream merchants that accept credit card payments have long griped about the high cost of transaction fees, which average $2.50 to $3.00 on a $100 charge. What’s fascinating about the spike in Bitcoin transaction fees is that crooks could end up paying five times as much in fees just to purchase the same amount in stolen credit card accounts!
Tags: Bitcoin, carder's paradise, Litecoin
bitcoin work on blockchain decentralized if any body take risk his/ her own responsibility but one loss other profit
@mohd shabir: “bitcoin work on blockchain decentralized…” What does that mean?? !! https://youtu.be/nRItzSX0aCM
What it means is that Bitcoin uses a technology called blockchain (which, if I understand it correctly, is how it keeps track of each and all transactions). Additionally one person’s loss is another’s gain.
Pretty simple…..
And more importantly perhaps, is the fact that Bitcoin transactions are not run through a central server, but are spread around the net by being decentralized. Computers all over the world are used as storage locations for the blockchains.
(full disclosure: I’m an Ethereum guy)
If they complain about the fees now, what will they say when the “currency” collapses and dies?
For now, isn’t what we are seeing just a type of “inflation”?
I wonder how many “honest” investors realize they are funding criminal activities bu supporting this “currency”?
how are investors FUNDING anything lol, your an idiot, but keep your investments in Fiat and the stock market, that ALWAYS works, right?
I wonder how many “honest” investors realize they are funding criminal activities by supporting the US dollar?
“For now, isn’t what we are seeing just a type of “inflation”?”
No. Bitcoin was designed so that the maximum number of Bitcoins is fixed at 21 million. The rise in value is a matter of supply and demand.
My God some people are beyond stupid.
Do some research and don’t just believe everything the press tells you. Also have a read of some recent history into the funding of criminal and terrorist organisations before tou blame ‘Bitcoin’ for all the World’s ills…..
What we’ll see in 2018 is the rise of altcoins, particularly ones with fast transaction times and very low fees like Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) though these two are not very suitable for the darknet. Privacy coins like Verge (XVG) will become more prevalent on the darknet, particularly as they become easier to use.
Investing in Bitcoins is a waste of time.
You’re correct. BTC is DEAD. ETH, XRP, LTC (and tbh, I’m not so keen on LTC after Charlie Lee’s latest babbling on Twitter last week), but those coins are the future. When you can buy Ripple (XRP) at $1.00 today and considering it’s about to be carried on Coinbase (rumor) in early 2018, it’s a no brainer. ETH with its smart contracts. Mmm. FEELS GOOD MAN!
Really….
On the news the other day there was a guy that robbed a bank and he drove away in a car. We should also get rid of Cars because they support bank robbers.
Just because the utility of this technology is used by a very small percentage of bad people in the wrong way does not remove the true purpose of what is happening here. Crypto is in a really immature place. That is a fact. It’s young and is being developed. The high transaction fees and scalability issues will be solved. This is the future. It is going to give all of us a better solution where we are not controlled by banks and governments. Take the United States out of it. This technology will mean so much for many parts of the world that do not have the benefits and structure will all get to live with every day. So I really hope people take the time to understand the full scope of Blockchain Technology and how it will change the world beyond the common criminal that will always be there no matter what you adopt.
Bumpitty-bump-bump!
(That means I like your post.)
Banks and governments will never let that happen.
Keith,
I agree with you 1000% (yes! 1000!)… Financial institutions feel threaten by the use of crypto-currencies because they are not the middle man anymore (no fees for them!) and one way they are trying to stop the growth of the currency is by “demonizing” it by saying that is only used for criminal activities such as laundering money. They really don’t care about the benefits if those benefits are not for them. As you said “This technology will mean so much for many parts of the world that do not have the benefits and structure will all get to live with every day.” That is where this technology will do the most good! not in the pockets of multi-billion financial institutions.
So, either the author is not privy to the facts or is being intentionally dishonest to try to be yet another cog in the coordinated attack on Bitcoin in the media to prop up another coin.
Fees are now diving, backlog of transactions are nearly gone, and even when it was temporarily bad for A FEW DAYS it was still possible to pay very little fees if you handle the transfer process other than buying on Coinbase.
Intentionally dishonest? I cited multiple sources in my story referring to others who were taking rather extreme action in response to skyrocketing transaction fees. I’m sorry you see this as a story about attacking Bitcoin (which it isn’t). You’re quite clearly emotionally (and probably financially) invested in Bitcoin, because you completely missed the point of the story.
Honestly, the quality of articles you have been putting out lately have been declining in quality. Starting to lose my respect, Brian…
There is some irony in this. 🙂 If cryptocurrency actually worked, if it were actually viable, the corporate fascist (Italian model) State would have put a stop to it as soon as it evidenced being workable. The fact that Bitcoin et al. are failures according to any metric one cares to examine is evidenced in the fact that corporate fascist elites have not shut them down.
Recall the reason why the Christian terrorists invaded Iraq: Saddam started selling Iraq’s oil in Euros, no longer in U. S. Petro Dollars. That was a deliberate attack on the United States’ economy and threatened to fatally destabilize the country from shore to shore thanks to the U. S. Petro Dollar becoming worthless in an economy supported by Saudi Arabia (among other terrorist States.)
If cryptocurrency was a workable idea, it would have been banned long ago.
The US military (not Christian Terrorists) acted when Saddam Hussein went into Kuwait. This was going to be a threat to the free-market flow of oil. Everyone knew this was the right thing to do. They got him out of Kuwait. That was the objective.
Also, “If cryptocurrency actually worked”…. Tell that to myself and many others who have purchased new homes and cars with profits from cryptocurrency.
Just get back to the barn and milk your cows. Send me a smoke signal when dinner is ready.
How many lizard squad members are remaining? Why do you advocate for the punishment of autistic teenagers?
I wonder if FDIC will ensure bit coin?
“I wonder if FDIC will ensure bit coin?”
“Ensure”. You mean insure, unregulated anonymous decentralized digital currency? The Federal Government?
Brian, can you put a math CAPTCHA on the comment section please.
