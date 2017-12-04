Dec. 18 marked the fourth anniversary of this site breaking the news about a breach at Target involving some 40 million customer credit and debit cards. It has been fascinating in the years since that epic intrusion to see how organized cyber thieves have shifted from targeting big box retailers to hacking a broad swath of small to mid-sized merchants.
In many ways, not much has changed: The biggest underground shops that sell stolen cards still index most of their cards by ZIP code. Only, the ZIP code corresponds not to the legitimate cardholder’s billing address but to the address of the hacked store at which the card in question was physically swiped (the reason for this is that buyers of these cards tend to prefer cards used by people who live in their geographic area, as the subsequent fraudulent use of those cards tends to set off fewer alarm bells at the issuing bank).
Last week I was researching a story published here this week on how a steep increase in transaction fees associated with Bitcoin is causing many carding shops to recommend alternate virtual currencies like Litecoin. And I noticed that popular carding store Joker’s Stash had just posted a new batch of cards dubbed “Dynamittte,” which boasted some 7 million cards advertised as “100 percent” valid — meaning the cards were so fresh that even the major credit card issuers probably didn’t yet know which retail or restaurant breach caused this particular breach.
Translation: These stolen cards were far more likely to still be active and useable after fraudsters encode the account numbers onto fake plastic and use the counterfeits to go shopping in big box stores.
I pinged a couple of sources who track when huge new batches of stolen cards hit the market, and both said the test cards they’d purchased from the Joker’s Stash Dynamittte batch mapped back to customers who all had one thing in common: They’d all recently eaten at a Jason’s Deli location.
Jason’s Deli is a fast casual restaurant chain based in Beaumont, Texas, with approximately 266 locations in 28 states. Seeking additional evidence as to the source of the breach, I turned to the Jason’s Deli Web site and scraped the ZIP codes for their various stores across the country. Then I began comparing those ZIPs with the ZIPs tied to this new Dynamittte batch of cards at Joker’s Stash.
Checking my work were the folks at Mindwise.io, a threat intelligence startup in California that monitors Dark Web marketplaces and tries to extract useful information from them. Mindwise found a nearly 100 percent overlap between the ZIP codes on the “Blasttt-US” unit of the Dynamittte cards for sale and the ZIP codes for Jason’s Deli locations.
Reached for comment, Jason’s Deli released the following statement:
“On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, our company was notified by payment processors – the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason’s Deli locations and payment card issuers – that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the ‘dark web,’ and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations.”
“Jason’s Deli’s management immediately activated our response plan, including engagement of a leading threat response team, involvement of other forensic experts, and cooperation with law enforcement. Among the questions that investigators are working to determine is whether in fact a breach took place, and if so, to determine its scope, the method employed, and whether there is any continuing breach or vulnerability.”
“The investigation is in its early stages and, as is typical in such situations, we expect it will take some time to determine exactly what happened. Jason’s Deli will provide as much information as possible as the inquiry progresses, bearing in mind that security and law enforcement considerations may limit the amount of detail we can provide.”
It’s important to note that the apparent breach at Jason’s Deli almost certainly does not correspond to 7 million cards; typically, carding shop owners will mix cards stolen from multiple breaches into one much larger batch (Dynamittte), and often further subdivide the cards by region (US vs. European cards).
As run-of-the-mill as these card breaches have become, it’s still remarkable even in smaller batches of cards like those apparently stolen from Jason’s Deli customers just how many financial institutions are impacted with each breach.
Mindwise said it was comfortable concluding that at least 170,000 of the cards put up for sale this past week on Joker’s Stash map back to Jason’s Deli locations. That may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the 40 million cards that thieves hauled away from Target four years ago, but the cards stolen from Jason’s Deli customers were issued by more than 250 banks and credit unions, most of which will adopt differing strategies on how to manage fraud on those cards.
In other words, by moving down the food chain to smaller but far more plentiful and probably less secure merchants (either by choice or because the larger stores became a harder target) — and by mixing cards stolen from multiple breaches — the fraudsters have made it less likely that breaches at chain stores will be detected and remediated quickly, thereby prolonging the value and use of the stolen cards put up for sale in underground marketplaces.
All that said, it’s really not worth it to spend time worrying about where your card number may have been breached, since it’s almost always impossible to say for sure and because it’s common for the same card to be breached at multiple establishments during the same time period.
Just remember that although consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges, it may still fall to you the consumer to spot and report any suspicious charges. So keep a close eye on your statements, and consider signing up for text message notifications of new charges if your card issuer offers this service. Most of these services also can be set to alert you if you’re about to miss an upcoming payment, so they can also be handy for avoiding late fees and other costly charges.
I’m glad to finally see a breach announcement without “we take your privacy and security very seariously” in it.
This is some DAMN fine investigative work, Brian. I’ve had individual cards caught in multiple breaches in the past, and I’m wondering how long it’ll be before issuing banks just start sending new cards every month. I feel like it would be the most effective way to deal with the constant hacks…
Along the lines of a regular periodic re-issuing of cards would be to consider issuing consumer security tokens that generate one-time random PINs for transactions.
Yes, many will consider this an inconvenience and card issuers would likely worry about consumer resistance to an added device. And of course there is always the possibility of the security token company itself being hacked, a la the RSA Security debacle, but that, one would imagine, is a lower probability event.
Maybe Krebs could have called it the “JJ Evans” breach because the card holders not going to have Good Times ! Laugh it up !
So I take this to mean that Jasons does not have EMV capable POS systems?
According to Jason’s Deli, none of their stores have chip-enabled readers.
Sure they do.. but like 98% of other vendors, they’re still allowing non-token based swipe transactions. Until this loophole is fixed (vendors forced to enable chip-only based transactions), this scale of card theft will continue.
The biggest/last holdout are PoS side swipe terminals. These vendors either need to be forced to chip (if not chip+PIN) transactions or held financially liable for being the weakest link (now that everyone has the equipment to secure the PoS vector).
Tweeks
Chip capable is not the same thing as chip-ready or chip-enabled. Yes, most retailers have chip capable readers installed, but most also don’t have the chip capability turned on, for a number of reasons.
4 years later and what has changed? Perhaps some of the larger companies are more secure, or maybe it’s just a matter of time before new breeches are reported to the public?
Get a clue, IT people! There are lots of ways to obfuscate important data to make it nearly impossible for someone to figure out how to put the pieces back together, should they get access to it. Take the time to not only encrypt, but also scatter the data and stories like this won’t be so commonplace. And don’t encrypt with common methods, make up your own!
As one of these “IT People”, tell me: How would scattering this data work/help?
What it sounds like you are advocating for is security through obscurity, which is not security at all.
I don’t know if this post is sincere or not but it’s a cardinal rule that you do not create your own encryption.
https://www.google.com/search?q=roll+your+own+encryption
Try bit shifting. That should suffice.
Wondering who at Mastercard is leaking CPP data to you.
Banks and other issuing organizations are all doing their own data analytics at this point and share information in various forums and user groups.
Mastercard will never disclose any merchant names to anyone – officially or unofficially. Even after the merchant’s themselves acknowledge the breach.
Visa and MasterCard have set up their systems so that it’s not their job to do this kind of analysis. Not saying they don’t, but if they do they rarely share it with the card-issuing institutions. At least not in any timeframe that’s useful to most financial institutions.
Usually, it is the other way around: A bunch of banks report the same thing and Visa and MC then start their own investigation.
In short, I would never count on someone from the card brands to be a source on stuff like this, because the only time they’d know about it is if it was a really big event, in my experience.
Do they still use Radiant POS? Is it too soon to tell if the breach occurred on the POS terminals or their self service Kiosks?
What your observing is breach reporting bias. Given that there is no equivalent to the “Fatality Analysis Reporting System” for cybersecurity hackers are seemingly more brazen and opportunistic. Everyone is a target. There is no discrimination based on size only imagination to capture data at any point it is undefended.
Being a bad guy on the internet is just great business today.
Didn’t Jason’s Deli have the same issue in 2010/2011?
Credit card and bank fraud is probably the “best” form of cybercrime from an ethical standpoint. It “steals” from the rich asshole bankers who pray on the middle class, while minimizing harm to the victims (they just report it and get their money back after a week). Yeah because Im so saddened and I sympathize so much with the rich if they can’t afford another private jet or yacht because of carding. It’s a good thing actually. The top 1% owns over 40% of the wealth. The rich are getting richer at the expense of everyone else. It’s no surprise that so many movies and tv shows are about the middle class doing something illegal to make ends meet.
The bank executives are not negatively impacted by these sorts of costs. They just list them as operating expenses on the ledgers and use it as an excuse to pay lower interest rates to the savings accounts and continue to pay small wages to the front-line staff that have no say into the decision making process that leads to these costs.
The executives will ensure that nothing gets in the way of the yearly bonuses they give to themselves.
Yes, so it actually IS the middle and lower income folks who pay the price, in the higher fees.
A common misconception is EMV (chip) protects from card number theft. It doesn’t. EMV in itself is not an encrypted communication, it just verifies the presence of a chip provided the retailer has an EMV reader. This technology only protects you from card duplication as long as the other retailer accepts EMV. Add to that in the US we don’t use pin like our international counterparts. So, if the retailer does not do P2PE (point-to-point encryption from card terminal to processor), the EMV card data can still be stolen and used at other retailers that don’t take EMV (i.e. online or gas stations).
This is a good point. EMV is there to protect the bank and the consumer, not the merchant themselves. Merchants are continuously being penalized for not having an EMV device just because “I didn’t dip” .. The implementation of the EMV solution can make it harder to suck the data out, mainly if the card data never touches a PC (RAM scraper), if on a dedicated hardware device that manages encryption and authorization result, the chances are much slimmer.
Also would be fair to point out in this article that this incident has only been tied back to corporate locations, _some_ franchisees have not reported any security incidents.
Krebs please look into this trend of stealing phone numbers that can then be used to drain bank accounts.
http://www.king5.com/article/news/thieves-are-stealing-your-cell-phone-number-to-take-your-money/281-501725049
It’s not a new problem or trend. Your mobile phone provider continues to be one of the weakest links in your security. And the big brands aren’t doing a lot about it.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/08/is-your-mobile-carrier-your-weakest-link/
“Your mobile phone provider continues to be one of the weakest links in your security.”
How do you get around this, Brian? I’m just curious.
2-factor auth is not so high a bar if they’re able to get your SMS in realtime via cloning. What do you do beyond that? Recommend?
Here’s another loophole that I discovered by accident. I had a finicky Amex card for a bit that would get chip errors. Usually, after 3 errors, the terminal allows (and prompts for) a swipe.
With the popularity of “pay with your phone” and “cashless only” transactions, the pressure on credit card companies and merchants to implement more secure transaction methods will only increase if more and more customers complain loudly and/or increased government pressure.
Merchants have pushed back for far too long on implementing secure transaction methods due to cost, lack of technology (gas pump readers), or simple laziness as shown in the Jason’ Deli example. Yeah we still swipe!
Credit card issuers are letting merchants get away with these delays while making their customers suffer the consequences.
Then there is the dilemma of deploying EMV. Why should merchants deploy EMV-capable terminals if credit card issuers don’t support it? Or, why should credit card issuers issue EMV-capable cards is merchants don’t have terminals that use it? I know that I had problems getting EMV-capable cards from my credit card issuers within the last 18 months.
I recently read an article saying parts of Manhattan (NYC) have merchants that are “cashless”, so I guess I will not be visiting there any time soon.
So imagine the hassle (cancelled cards, update recurring monthly transactions, wait for new cards, etc.) a customer will have to go through to constantly recycle credit card numbers because of poor merchant security, lack of secure transaction methods, and lack of pressure by credit card issuers & government.
I don’t have to imagine that hassle as I am going through it right now after going through it within the past 18 months.
Forgive me if I am missing the ambiance of your post; but EMV is everywhere here now, and I live in the desert back woods of America. Almost all the merchants I deal with have chip-N-pin readers now, and they funnel you into using it also. I’m sure there a quite a few merchants not tied to chains or national brands that probably don’t have them yet, but it is getting rare even out here in the sticks!
I HATE using a PIN to do store transactions, but I’m getting used to it!
Excellent follow up to the continuing problem post-Target!
Well written, and good work Brian!!
It is still amazing how the threat scape is constantly evolving as the crooks wise up to changes in merchant security.
Allow me to use the tired old saying of “Keep up the good work”; because you do – and do it so well. Kudos to you Sir!!
Have an excellent and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
Excellent research and write up Brian…
IMHO there is no excuse for not implementing P2PE at this point. I watched it get rolled out to ~600 locations in < 6 months this year.
Not only will it help keep retailers out of these articles, but it makes getting that PCI ROC a lot easier. I wouldn't be shocked to see that become a PCI requirement in the next few years…