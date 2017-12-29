Eight years ago today I set aside my Washington Post press badge and became an independent here at KrebsOnSecurity.com. What a wild ride it has been. Thank you all, Dear Readers, for sticking with me and for helping to build a terrific community.
This past year KrebsOnSecurity published nearly 160 stories, generating more than 11,000 reader comments. The pace of publications here slowed down in 2017, but then again I have been trying to focus on quality over quantity, and many of these stories took weeks or months to report and write.
As always, a big Thank You to readers who sent in tips and personal experiences that helped spark stories here. For anyone who wishes to get in touch, I can always be reached via this site’s contact form, or via email at krebsonsecurity @ gmail dot com.
Here are some other ways to reach out:
via Wickr at “krebswickr”
Protonmail: krebsonsecurity at protonmail dot com
Below are the Top 10 most-read stories of 2017, as decided by views and sorted in reverse chronological order:
The Market for Stolen Account Credentials
Phishers are Upping Their Game: So Should You
Equifax Breach Fallout: Your Salary History
USPS’ Informed Delivery is a Stalker’s Dream
The Equifax Breach: What You Should Know
Got Robocalled? Don’t Get Mad, Get Busy
Why So Many Top Hackers Hail from Russia
Post-FCC Privacy Rules: Should You VPN?
If Your iPhone is Stolen, These Guys May Try to iPhish You