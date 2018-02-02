Adobe warned on Thursday that attackers are exploiting a previously unknown security hole in its Flash Player software to break into Microsoft Windows computers. Adobe said it plans to issue a fix for the flaw in the next few days, but now might be a good time to check your exposure to this still-ubiquitous program and harden your defenses.
Adobe said a critical vulnerability (CVE-2018-4878) exists in Adobe Flash Player 28.0.0.137 and earlier versions. Successful exploitation could allow an attacker to take control of the affected system.
The software company warns that an exploit for the flaw is being used in the wild, and that so far the attacks leverage Microsoft Office documents with embedded malicious Flash content. Adobe said it plans to address this vulnerability in a release planned for the week of February 5.
According to Adobe’s advisory, beginning with Flash Player 27, administrators have the ability to change Flash Player’s behavior when running on Internet Explorer on Windows 7 and below by prompting the user before playing Flash content. A guide on how to do that is here (PDF). Administrators may also consider implementing Protected View for Office. Protected View opens a file marked as potentially unsafe in Read-only mode.
Hopefully, most readers here have taken my longstanding advice to disable or at least hobble Flash, a buggy and insecure component that nonetheless ships by default with Google Chrome and Internet Explorer. More on that approach (as well as slightly less radical solutions) can be found in A Month Without Adobe Flash Player. The short version is that you can probably get by without Flash installed and not miss it at all.
For readers still unwilling to cut the Flash cord, there are half-measures that work almost as well. Fortunately, disabling Flash in Chrome is simple enough. Paste “chrome://settings/content” into a Chrome browser bar and then select “Flash” from the list of items. By default it should be set to “Ask first” before running Flash, although users also can disable Flash entirely here or whitelist and blacklist specific sites.
By default, Mozilla Firefox on Windows computers with Flash installed runs Flash in a “protected mode,” which prompts the user to decide if they want to enable the plugin before Flash content runs on a Web site.
Another, perhaps less elegant, alternative to wholesale kicking Flash to the curb is to keeping it installed in a browser that you don’t normally use, and then only using that browser on sites that require Flash.
I thought the machines I wrangle (W7 SP-1; 32- and 64-bit) were Flash-free. Indeed, Flash isn’t installed in any of the browsers. But Flash was / is a required component in mobile fone management software provided by Samsung. Flash was also the first thing installed by the canned driver package provided with a Brother printer.
So long as hardware manufacturers continue to accompany their products with Flash as a component of the supporting software, it’s difficult to totally avoid Flash.
Though it does not (indeed, cannot) on an iPad, Xfinity Stream on Wintel and OS X computers requires Flash to play video content. Does Comcast own Adobe stock?
Worth mentioning that these attacks have been originating from North Korea against South Korea since November.
https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3025901/adobe-acknowledges-flash-zero-day-thats-been-exploited-since-november
I read from “Computing” that Adobe also knew about this zero day flaw for two months now! Hmm? Who to believe?
Interesting! My Chrome was already set to “ask first” – I don’t remember setting that. I don’t use IE, but I’m surprised Mozilla has a mitigation for it. I haven’t used Firefox for a while, despite all the hub-bub about the newest version.
I still hesitate to uninstall active x, or NPAPI flash, because there is always a site somewhere, that I need to research, that invariably requires either one or the other for me to view content.
A couple of questions about scope:
1. Does this setting in Chrome propagate to other devices on which Chrome is installed using the same Google account? For example, I have Chrome installed on Windows, macOS, and iOS devices. If I change this setting on one of those devices, does that change show up on the other devices the next time I log in to those devices?
2. On any one machine, does this setting need to be made for each individual user account on that machine?
The default setting of Chrome is set to “ask first” but is it enought to block any activity from Flash?
So if “the attacks leverage Microsoft Office documents”, does that mean that the vulnerability only applies to “Microsoft Windows computers”, or is OS X vulnerable as well since Office also exists on that platform?
I forever disabled flash in my firefox Quantum 58.0.1
According to KrCERT’s advisory, the exploit can be included in a Microsoft Office document or a web page. As a workaround, KrCERT recommends disabling or uninstalling the Flash Player. Firefox appears to be not vulnerable to the web-based exploit.
https://isc.sans.edu/forums/diary/Adobe+Flash+0Day+Used+Against+South+Korean+Targets/23301/
It’s been a long time I haven’t install flash player. Tho I never found it useful for the programs and games I ran. Adobe should do something about, make it more secure and I hope they’re doing it.
It’s been clear for many years that Flash was written without any thought for security. Security researchers and hackers have been picking off the available exploits one by one for Adobe to patch, but just as there were many vulnerabilities in the past, there are sure to be many remaining.
I just recently noticed that Chrome has updated itself to v28.0.0.161. Verified via Adobe’s About Flash Player page. Has anyone else seen this?
http://get.adobe.com/flashplayer/about/ reports that 28.0.0.137 is the newest version available. That’s also what the site is reporting as the version of Flash installed on my copy of Chrome.
I’m not the only one that’s seen this file. I checked the hash on VT.
https://www.virustotal.com/#/file/2e814c37d2e82d157e8e655bd2d5e91c3d587be0b53c3a6df42b9350e2147fa1/details