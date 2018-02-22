7 comments

  1. Dave Horsfall
    February 22, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Perhaps it’s just me (being an apostrophe freak) but I parsed “one of their writers’ spouse” as “one of their writer’s spouses”…

  2. Mark
    February 22, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    No. But “the spouse of one of their writers” would have worked.

  3. ted
    February 22, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    It would be more reassuring if they used 2FA for every login.

  4. Dennis
    February 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    It’s interesting. Did I misread it, Brian, the only affected people were the ones using their mobile app, right? And whoever used the desktop web browser did not experience the bug? If so, there’s a bigger issue at play there. Cachinng server glitch would not explain why it wouldn’t propagate the same bug to the desktop site. What may be the cause here is that all processing of customer logins were done on a client side by the mobile app. Which is REALLY REALLY bad if that is the case. But hey, that has been done before, right 🙂

