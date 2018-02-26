In October 2017, KrebsOnSecurity warned that ne’er-do-wells could take advantage of a relatively new service offered by the U.S. Postal Service that provides scanned images of all incoming mail before it is slated to arrive at its destination address. We advised that stalkers or scammers could abuse this service by signing up as anyone in the household, because the USPS wasn’t at that point set up to use its own unique communication system — the U.S. mail — to alert residents when someone had signed up to receive these scanned images.
The USPS recently told this publication that beginning Feb. 16 it started alerting all households by mail whenever anyone signs up to receive these scanned notifications of mail delivered to that address. The notification program, dubbed “Informed Delivery,” includes a scan of the front and back of each envelope or package destined for a specific address each day.
The Postal Service says consumer feedback on its Informed Delivery service has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly among residents who travel regularly and wish to keep close tabs on any bills or other mail being delivered while they’re on the road. It has been available to select addresses in several states since 2014 under a targeted USPS pilot program, but it has since expanded to include many ZIP codes nationwide. U.S. residents can find out if their address is eligible by visiting informeddelivery.usps.com.
According to the USPS, some 8.1 million accounts have been created via the service so far (Oct. 7, 2017, the last time I wrote about Informed Delivery, there were 6.3 million subscribers, so the program has grown more than 28 percent in five months).
Roy Betts, a spokesperson for the USPS’s communications team, says post offices handled 50,000 Informed Delivery notifications the week of Feb. 16, and are delivering an additional 100,000 letters to existing Informed Delivery addresses this coming week.
Currently, the USPS allows address changes via the USPS Web site or in-person at any one of more than 35,000 USPS retail locations nationwide. When a request is processed, the USPS sends a confirmation letter to both the old address and the new address.
If someone already signed up for Informed Delivery later posts a change of address request, the USPS does not automatically transfer the Informed Delivery service to the new address: Rather, it sends a mailer with a special code tied to the new address and to the username that requested the change. To resume Informed Delivery at the new address, that code needs to be entered online using the account that requested the address change.
A review of the methods used by the USPS to validate new account signups last fall suggested the service was wide open to abuse by a range of parties, mainly because of weak authentication and because it is not easy to opt out of the service.
Signing up requires an eligible resident to create a free user account at USPS.com, which asks for the resident’s name, address and an email address. The final step in validating residents involves answering four so-called “knowledge-based authentication” or KBA questions.
The USPS told me it uses two ID proofing vendors: Lexis Nexis; and, naturally, recently breached big three credit bureau Equifax — to ask the magic KBA questions, rotating between them randomly.
KrebsOnSecurity has assailed KBA as an unreliable authentication method because so many answers to the multiple-guess questions are available on sites like Spokeo and Zillow, or via social networking profiles.
It’s also nice when Equifax gives away a metric truckload of information about where you’ve worked, how much you made at each job, and what addresses you frequented when. See: How to Opt Out of Equifax Revealing Your Salary History for how much leaks from this lucrative division of Equifax.
All of the data points in an employee history profile from Equifax will come in handy for answering the KBA questions, or at least whittling away those that don’t match salary ranges or dates and locations of the target identity’s previous addresses.
Once signed up, a resident can view scanned images of the front of each piece of incoming mail in advance of its arrival. Unfortunately, anyone able to defeat those automated KBA questions from Equifax and Lexis Nexis — be they stalkers, jilted ex-partners or private investigators — can see who you’re communicating with via the Postal mail.
Maybe this is much ado about nothing: Maybe it’s just a reminder that people in the United States shouldn’t expect more than a post card’s privacy guarantee (which in can leak the “who” and “when” of any correspondence, and sometimes the “what” and “why” of the communication). We’d certainly all be better off if more people kept that guarantee in mind for email in addition to snail mail. At least now the USPS will deliver your address a piece of paper letting you know when someone signs up to look at those W’s in your snail mail online.
Tags: Equifax. Spokeo, Informed Delivery, KBA, knowledge-based authentication, LexisNexis, USPS, Zillow
If I signed up for this service last year when it was first offered and someone signed up to ALSO receive scans, does the USPS send scans to both emails or just me? Also, are they going to be telling everyone or allowing me to see on my account page WHO is getting scans of my daily mail? This article is a bit confusing as to how the “new” service will alert me if someone else requests scans of my mail. Is that only for NEW users or for those of us who already have the service or for only those people who have not signed up for the service? How does the USPS contact someone BY EMAIL who has never signed up for this service but someone else has in their place?
Very confusing how they plan on mitigating the risk.
“Informed Delivery,” does not include a scan of the back of each envelope nor does it currently deal with packages although there appear to be hooks in the system for future tracking of packages:
Informed Delivery allows you to view greyscale images of the exterior, address side of letter-sized mailpieces and track packages in one convenient location.*
* Images are only provided for letter-sized mailpieces that are processed through USPS’ automated equipment
I can second this. I signed up for the pilot program in Queens, NY about two years ago, and I believe I only ever got envelope fronts. On the other hand, the capabilities and features may vary from region to region. Also, they might only include envelope backs when they detect something relevant there, like the return address.
I signed up for this service last summer, and at least in my zip code it does include package tracking information and notifications as well, though the package tracking is just the tracking number and related info and NOT a scan of the actual package. I also only get the front of the envelopes, which is how I hope it stays 🙂
How would [or would it?] this apply to those of us who have a P.O. Box mail designation at their local U.S. Post Office station? I’m not speaking of those personal mail boxes, like the “P.O. Box’s R Us” types, you see in strip malls and elsewhere.
Thanks Brian, for continuing to educate those of us who were born in the early to middle part of the 20th century!
So they send you a notice, by mail, that someone signed up. Ne’er-do-wells can see this notice coming as well, Right?
Envelopes with new credit and debit cards are easily recognizable and even though they need phone activation these days I’d rather not have some third party know when they are showing up.
I’m at a loss to understand why government agencies are not charged with doing in-depth security evaluations of everything they do and every change they make.
Years ago I was applying for Social Security and there was a sign on the wall at the SSA office that said, “We don’t return forged documents.” I asked the agent about it and she said that they get loads of forged documents from people trying to cheat the SSA.
“Do you turn the cheaters in to the FBI?”, I asked. No, she said, but at least we don’t give them the documents back.
Well, their attitude from this to Medicare Fraud to Telemarketing hasn’t changed a bit. Asleep at the switch.
I’ve noticed in some of my scanned envelopes, a bit of the contents inside are exposed, even when using security envelopes. Not totally recognizeable but enough characters to distinguish some things. I was kind of surprised to see that
Interesting. The question is how many people will ignore that little piece of paper with the notification when they receive it in their pile of junk mail?
Hummm, I’ve had several pieces of mail that never got delivered. Used the report missing mail option and absolutely no response. BFD to the USPS.
Another gov’t funded convenience for fraudsters. Since Amazon is now using USPS for “last mile” deliveries, perhaps we can hope that some day Amazon will swallow up USPS and we’ll actually have market driven service (not perfect, but at least tech savvy and responsive). Think how much money we’d save in the millions USPS looses every year!