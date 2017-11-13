A KrebsOnSecurity series on how easy big-three credit bureau Equifax makes it to get detailed salary history data on tens of millions of Americans apparently inspired a deeper dive on the subject by Fast Company, which examined how this Equifax division has been one of the company’s best investments. In this post, I’ll show you how to opt out of yet another Equifax service that makes money at the expense of your privacy.
My original report showed how the salary history for tens of millions of employees at some of the world’s largest corporations was available to anyone armed with an employee’s Social Security number and date of birth — information that was stolen on 145.5 million Americans in the recent breach at Equifax.
Equifax took down their salary portal — a service from the company’s Workforce Solutions division known as The Work Number (formerly “TALX“) — just a few hours after my story went live on Oct. 8. The company explained that the site was being disabled for routine maintenance, but Equifax didn’t fully reopen the portal until Nov. 2, following the addition of unspecified “security improvements.”
Fast Company writer Joel Winston’s story examines how some 70,000 companies — including Amazon, AT&T, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Twitter and Wal-Mart — actually pay Equifax to collect, organize, and re-sell their employees’ personal income information and work history.
“A typical employee at Facebook (which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp) may require verification of his employment through TALX when he leases an apartment, updates his immigration status, applies for a loan or public aid, or applies for a new job,” Winston writes. “If his new prospective employer is among the 70,000 approved entities in Equifax’s verifier network with a “permissible purpose,” that company can purchase his employment and income information for about $20.”
While this may sound like a nice and legitimate use of salary data, the point of my original report was that this salary data is also available to anyone who has the Social Security number and date of birth on virtually any person who once worked at a company that uses this Equifax service.
In May 2017, KrebsOnSecurity broke the story of how this same Equifax Workforce portal was abused for an entire year by identity thieves involved in tax refund fraud with the Internal Revenue Service. Fraudsters used SSN and DOB data to reset the 4-digit PINs given to customer employees as a password, and then steal W-2 tax data after successfully answering personal questions about those employees.
Curiously, Equifax claims they have no evidence that anyone was harmed as a result of the year-long pattern of tax fraud related to how easy it was to coax salary and payroll data out of its systems.
“We do not know of any specific fraud incidents linked with the Work Number,” Equifax spokeswoman Marisa Salcines told Fast Company.
This statement sounds suspiciously like what big-three credit bureau Experian told lawmakers in 2014 after they were hauled up to Capitol Hill to explain another breach that was scooped by KrebsOnSecurity: That a Vietnamese man who ran an identity theft service which catered to tax refund fraudsters had access for nine months to more than 200 million consumer records maintained by Experian.
Experian’s suits told lawmakers that no consumers were harmed even as the U.S. Secret Service was busy arresting customers of this identity theft service — nearly all of whom were involved in tax refund fraud and other forms of consumer ID theft.
Loyal readers here will know I have long urged consumers to opt out of letting the big credit bureaus resell your credit file to potential lenders (and, by proxy, to ID thieves), by placing a freeze on their credit files with the Equifax, Experian, Trans Union and Innovis.
In the wake of the Equifax breach, one thing I’ve heard from so many readers that was a big factor in their decision to finally freeze their credit was that the bureaus would no longer be able to profit by selling their credit files.
As it happens, it is possible to opt out of having your salary data sold through Equifax. According to Equifax, this involves placing a free “freeze” on your file with the Work Number. These instructions on how to do that come verbatim from Equifax:
To place a security freeze on your The Work Number employment report, send
your request via mail to:
TALX Corporation
ATTN: Employment Data Report Dept 19-10
11432 Lackland Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63146
Or, you may contact us on the web at http://www.theworknumber.com or call 800-996-7566.
It’s not clear what may be the potential consequences of freezing your file with The Work Number. Fast Company explains the service and its giant database “helps streamline various processes for employers and other agencies, and it helps employees too, Equifax wrote in an emailed statement. The Work Number provides prospective landlords a way to verify an applicant’s income, for instance, or makes it cheaper for human resources departments to examine an applicant’s background.”
Here’s Equifax explaining why consumers might want to leave their files alone:
“Without the Work Number, a lender, property manager or pre-employment screener will call an employer and explain why they need to check on an employee or former employee’s employment or income. That individual has no control over who picks up the phone, whether the right information is actually given out, or if his or her privacy will be respected.”
Neither does the consumer have any control over to whom Equifax gives this data. I for one am taking my chances and freezing my salary data at Equifax. I’ll let you know how it goes.
Before you opt out, you may wish to see which lenders, credit agencies and other entities may have received or attempted to pull your Work Number salary history.
To request a free Employment Data Report, you’ll need to fill out a form at the Work Number website, or make a request by mail, or through a toll-free phone number (1-866-222-5880).
Tags: Amazon, AT&T, Equifax, Equifax breach, Facebook, Fast Company, Joel Winston, Marisa Salcines, microsoft, Oracle, TALX, The Work Number, twitter, Wal-Mart
I have been complaining for sometime about a “Genealogy” service (no fee or registration). It allows any person to enter a target’s name and get lots of information about that target including every previous address the target has lived at. Those addresses are part of security questions the credit rating companies like Equifax use.
That geneology company is called “familytreenow.com” I encourage everyone to use the opt-out for their names any any family members. No, I have not business interest in the company. I read about them in Forbes and a couple of other media outlets.
i have been reporting about the dangers of how easy it is to gather information for identity theft. There is one scammer that has set up more than 45 fake staffing companies with separate web domains with matching email address. The goal is to convince targets to give up their DOBs and SSNs. Combined with other openly available info the targets are destroyed.
I warned one California based hosting company what is occurring on their servers and they responded by ignoring and continuing to provide service to the scammer.
http://fakestaffing.blogspot.com/p/all-created-by-same-individual.html
My wife and I moved from California to Canada once in 1976 for ~16 years and then permanently in 1995. Because we have a US work history, we also have crumbs sprinkled about in these employment and credit check agencies. How do we go about securing our historical records?
If you worked at a company that used Equifax’s TALX system, you could do what I suggest in this story: See what records The Work Number has on you (who’s pulled your salary information) and then freeze your salary file with Equifax.
To find out if your employer(s) used this service, go here
https://secure.theworknumber.talx.com/twneeer/PreAuthenticated/EnterEmployerSearchCriteria.ascx?ReturnUrl=%2ftwneeer%2femployee%2fpostauthenticated%2fapplicationsequenceerror.ascx
and click “find employer name or code”
Assuming your employer(s) were listed there, ask for a freeze. To place a security freeze on your The Work Number employment report, send
your request via mail to:
TALX Corporation
ATTN: Employment Data Report Dept 19-10
11432 Lackland Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63146
Or, you may contact us on the web at http://www.theworknumber.com or call 800-996-7566.
One thing to note though, is that Equifax doesn’t sell your salary information. That is on occasion claimed, but they can ‘only’ sell employment information. Hence why it is called “The Work Number *employment* report”. So they can sell whether you work, and where, but not how much you make.
This is not to state one should not place a dispute, but purely a small comfort perhaps.
And of course that is also unrelated to their sloppy security on the W2 and other payroll sites they may manage for yuu employer.
“In the wake of the Equifax breach, one thing I’ve heard from so many readers that was a big factor in their decision to finally freeze their credit was that the bureaus would no longer be able to profit by selling their credit files.” I’ve frozen my files as well. But the downside is, when one’s files are frozen, s/he should not expect to be able to secure a loan or transact any business that requires verification of payment history, employment, etc. Banks and lending institutions are not going to be in favor of ‘freezing’. But if the lock/unlock system that Equifax claims will be ready by early 2018 works, maybe that standard should be applied to all of the reporting agencies. Give consumers the option . I doubt though, that the majority will take advantage of such a program. Convenience is more important to them.
I have just completed a loan with a bank while my credit was frozen. I lifted credit freezes for a 30-day period, and the bank was able to pull necessary credit reports. Please don’t encourage people to think that this process doesn’t work. Only one of the credit bureaus charged me for this temporary freeze lift, although legally each of them was entitled to do so. Each state has set the amount a credit bureau may charge for this lifting service, and there are links on each credit bureau’s website showing the allowable fee for each state.
This service is so much more of a problem than just security. It is a tool for the systemic oppression of workers. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but it isn’t. Allowing employers to verify salary history goes completely against all capitalist values and free market. Most employers only want to pay the bare minimum they can, and if they definitively know your history, they can use that unfair advantage to screw you. They should be paying/offering a salary based on the value you provide to the company. Having this kind of information available is akin to insider trading.
Like it or not, companies choose a salary to pay based on what you tell them of your history in previous jobs. Many people will say that it shouldn’t be this way, blah blah blah, but that’s just not the reality. Most companies won’t even talk to you without demanding you give them your current salary. The only recourse people have to try to get more money is to lie/embellish their number, but with a service like that it easily becomes another way to eliminate you because you “lied”.
People who worked at crappy low level jobs will never be able to get a higher salary if they are always compared against what they made before. Women and others who typically are paid less would never be able to escape the trap of a lower salary that they can never get increased.
Companies *should* only offer a salary based on the value the position provides to the company. The salary history should be irrelevant, but it never is. Negotiations are human-driven, not rules-based, so there always needs to be the opportunity for soft information and back-and-forth discussions, and this kind of service removes that.
It will lead to ever increasing lines of people at the unemployment office, unable to get work because of salary, work history gaps, or any other thing that is really irrelevant but hiring managers seems to place stock in anyway. This service is nothing more than a tool for worker oppression, and it should be regarded as an affront to basic human rights.
Come on, “nothing more than a tool for worker oppression”? Salary reports are used by people whom do you ask to lend you money – banks, landlords etc. Use for employment? Agree, that would be bad. It would still show up in the report so one can tell if their prospective / new employer did that.
Here’s a thought: instead of a freeze, contact me directly any time an entity is requesting my credit information. If I’m buying a house, applying for a job, getting an apartment, then I’d likely be expecting this and approve it. If not, then I have the option of saying no.
Not perfect but at least it would give me some hint of control.
This would be the ideal way to do it. I know most major credit cards will alert you to a transaction. Then you have the option to let it continue to process or one can begin disputing it.
In addition to control, I want a CUT since it’s my info!
Okay, over the past week, I have twice gone to the website and filled out the employee request form stating I wanted to place a security freeze on my information. I never once received a reply.
So, today I called the 800 number and the person I initially talked to said she had no idea what a “security freeze” was. I asked to speak to a supervisor, who told me that it was not possible to freeze your account.
Has anyone been successful and placing a freeze? If so, how did you do it? Is snail mail the only way to accomplish this?
THANKS!
A month ago, I placed a freeze on my Credit Report. Does this also freeze access to my Work Number employment report?
No, they are different things.
Somehow a guide on “how to opt out of Equifax revealing [any of your data]” seems a tad ironic.
My concern with placing this freeze on my salary report is that once a few people start implementing this freeze, this sleezy company will change the rules to invalidate my freeze and i would never know.
Never start the initial placement of a freeze using any CRA website. Always always do it by certified mail. Why? Because their Terms of Use/Agreement requires you to agree to Arbitration. There is no such arbitration requirement when done by mail. Unless something has changed, but I doubt it.
How do I know this is the case? I’ve had my files (Transunion, Equifax, Experian and Innovis) frozen for more that 10 years. I read the Agreement on their site FIRST before proceeding.
Of course I never went through with it via the web but instead filed the Freeze request by mail.
DO NOT let them scare you into not doing it by their claim it will slow things down when someone with a Permissible Purpose wants in to your file blah-blah-blah. Even if it were true the risk of an un-frozen file is big. I lock and un-lock mine periodically with one phone call, then specific how long to leave it un-frozen, then it re-freezes itself automatically.
To get the free Employment Data Report, Equifax demands one’s SSN, address, and a copy of one’s drivers license (or other ID). Should we trust them with such sensitive information?