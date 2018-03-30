A story published here this week revealed the real-life identity behind the original creator of Coinhive — a controversial cryptocurrency mining service that several security firms have recently labeled the most ubiquitous malware threat on the Internet today. In an unusual form of protest against that story, members of a popular German language image-posting board founded by the Coinhive creator have vented their dismay by donating tens of thousands of euros to local charities that support cancer research.
On Monday KrebsOnSecurity published Who and What is Coinhive, an in-depth story which proved that the founder of Coinhive was indeed the founder of the German image hosting and discussion forum pr0gramm[dot]com (not safe for work). I undertook the research because Coinhive’s code primarily is found on tens of thousands of hacked Web sites, and because the until-recently anonymous Coinhive operator(s) have been reluctant to take steps that might curb the widespread abuse of their platform.
In an early version of its Web site, Coinhive said its service was first tested on pr0gramm, and that the founder(s) of Coinhive considered pr0gramm “their platform” of 11 years (exactly the length of time pr0gramm has been online). Coinhive declined to say who was running their service, and tried to tell me their earlier statement about Coinhive’s longtime affiliation with pr0gramm was a convenient lie that was used to helped jump-start the service by enlisting the help of pr0gramm’s thousands of members.
Undeterred, I proceeded with my research based on the assumption that one or more of the founders of pr0gramm were involved in Coinhive. When I learned the real-life identities of the pr0gramm founders and approached them directly, each deflected questions about their apparent roles in founding and launching Coinhive.
However, shortly after the Coinhive story went live, the original founder of pr0gramm (Dominic Szablewski, a.k.a. “cha0s”) published a blog post acknowledging that he was in fact the creator of Coinhive. What’s more, Coinhive has since added legal contact information to its Web site, and has said it is now taking steps to ensure that it no longer profits from cryptocurrency mining activity after hacked Web sites owners report finding Coinhive’s code on their sites.
Normally, when KrebsOnSecurity publishes a piece that sheds light on a corner of the Internet that would rather remain in the shadows, the response is as predictable as it is swift: Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on this site combined with threats of physical violence and harm from anonymous users on Twitter and other social networks.
While this site did receive several small DDoS attacks this week — and more than a few anonymous threats of physical violence and even death related to the Coinhive story — the response from pr0gramm members has been remarkably positive overall.
The pr0gramm community quickly seized on the fact that my last name — Krebs — means “crab” and “cancer” in German. Apparently urged by one of the pr0gramm founders named in the story to express their anger in “objective and polite” ways, several pr0gramm members took to donating money to the Deutsche Krebshilfe (German Cancer Aid/DKMS) Web site as a way to display their unity and numbers.
The protest (pr0test?) soon caught on in the Twitter hashtag “#KrebsIsCancer,” promoted and re-tweeted heavily by pr0gramm members as a means to “Fight Krebs” or fight cancer. According to a statement on DKMS’s Web site, the KrebsIsCancer campaign involved donations from more than 8,300 people totaling 207,500 euros (~USD $256,000).
Update, 2:46 p.m. ET: Updated donation figures per statement posted today on DKMS site.
Stay safe Brian, don’t let the sc#m scare you
This is an incredibly odd (but awesome) reaction from the pr0gramm community. Maybe the rest of your detractors will follow suit 🙂
Just a heads up to the many people trying (but failing) to leave comments here. If you wish to leave a comment, my suggestion is to do so without using extreme profanity, and to keep it on topic. The former will get your comment held for moderation, and the latter will get your comment removed or sent to /dev/null entirely.
Thanks for at least getting the numbers right.
On topic / off topic: exposing real names of real people on the internet accusing them of… well… try that stuff in your home country and I bet a lawyer will stick it to you.
The 1st Amendment is a great thing!
The first amendment applies to government organizations, not private websites, and even then, hate speech, profanity, and defamation are not protected speech anyway.
Krebs does these kinds of “Who is…” stories all the time. Here are a few
https://krebsonsecurity.com/?s=%22mind+map%22&x=0&y=0
I don’t think he makes any distinction about whether people he tracks down are from the US, Germany or the South Pole.
If the founders of programm really were that concerned about keeping their names a secret, maybe they shouldn’t have registered dozens of domains in their own name in PUBLIC whois records.
For all the whining I’ve heard from the programm people over this, not one has stated a single fact that was incorrect in the story. Just a lot of complaining about the publication of “private” data that is anything but.
Unfortunately, it looks like leaving a comment in German gets past your profanity filter. 🙁
Wow… People should protest like this more often. Seriously.
Another way you are a force for good. 🙂
Thats some strange logic. This would mean that mass shootings are good, since the NRA profits because of selling weapons to teachers.
Wow. Well done, Mr Krebs. I hope this story is as good as it seems, “we call could use a little good news”. This is truly something to be proud of!
Thanks for getting the numbers right – after people from that community pointed you the right direction.
Ontopic/offtopic: What’s the deal with exposing real people to the internet by only accusing them. This is no security, but pure…well – try for yourself in your country of residence. Good luck in life!
People do this all the time in the US, how else do you think the “company” that paid Stormy Daniels got traced back to Trump’s long time lawyer? They tried to hide and obfuscate the origin of the funds but the entire sordid mess got uncovered and there are no big lawsuits aimed at the reporters who uncovered it.
If you want to hide in the shadows, then hide in the shadows. If you want to come into the light then you’re going to have to come into the light. You don’t get to hide in the shadows and work in the light. You can try, but don’t be surprised when the light shines on you.
The light. You have read the bible a couple of times or are a big star wars fan. This much I can tell from reading this BS.
Per your guidelines, you may want to remove the two German language quotes in your “Comments” section.
The cynic in me has to wonder how much of the donations are actually from the ill gotten profits of Coinhive.
Interesting tactic to play the dox victim after profiting from web server hacking. Either the pr0gramm community doesn’t care that the Coinhive hacking activity is illegal or they are really low intelligence. Or both.
> … from the ill gotten profits of Coinhive.
His story successfully clouded your mind. You and several others here don’t seem to understand anything. Krebs investigated Coinhive because earlier this month hackers copied Coinhive code, hosted it on their servers and hacked tons of sites to load their code. Google it.
The story about this even reached German public television news (“Tagesschau”).
Honestly i didn’t think this could on my nerves again after the protest. Not only are your fans acting like this is you who has done something good. No, not even an apology or acknowledgment of any kind from your site. I’m glad theres atleast an article about this, but it just feels like flat air. Some way to clear your name perhaps? I don’t know. At last i want to say, I would like you to put more work on your research and get important facts out not some bliberish you heard from one user of the site. I mean for gods sake, for instance, how was Gambs foot fetish in any means necessary for the coinhive report?
Well they sure are showing you!
Awesome. Not sure if its the haters or the reconcilers, but either way the Coinhive stories are making several things better. A just cause has money, a program being abused and getting corrections. And facts that there is no real/lasting anonymity is hitting home for some kids. The worst and best people of pr0gramm are showing their true colors.
Trying to claim this as your victory after your shoddy first article really does not speak well for your character Mr. Krebs.
Sorry, but where do I claim this as “my victory”?
I can’t help think that most of the angry comments from readers in these past two Coinhive stories come from people who a) don’t know how to read properly and/or b) don’t ever let inconvenient or unlikable facts influence their understanding of reality.
I hope someone in journalism school follows in Brians’ honorable footsteps by changing their name to amyotrophiclateralsclerosis so there is more funding to address that disease.