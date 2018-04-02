Panerabread.com, the Web site for the American chain of bakery-cafe fast casual restaurants by the same name, leaked millions of customer records — including names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of the customer’s credit card number — for at least eight months before it was yanked offline earlier today, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.
The data available in plain text from Panera’s site appeared to include records for any customer who has signed up for an account to order food online via panerabread.com. The St. Louis-based company, which has more than 2,100 retail locations in the United States and Canada, allows customers to order food online for pickup in stores or for delivery.
KrebsOnSecurity learned about the breach earlier today after being contacted by security researcher Dylan Houlihan, who said he initially notified Panera about customer data leaking from its Web site back on August 2, 2017.
A long message thread that Houlihan shared between himself and Panera indicates that Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, initially dismissed Houlihan’s report as a likely scam. A week later, however, those messages suggest that the company had validated Houlihan’s findings and was working on a fix.
“Thank you for the information we are working on a resolution,” Gustavison wrote.
Fast forward to early this afternoon — exactly eight months to the day after Houlihan first reported the problem — and data shared by Houlihan indicated the site was still leaking customer records in plain text. Worse still, the records could be indexed and crawled by automated tools with very little effort.
For example, some of the customer records include unique identifiers that increment by one for each new record, making it potentially simple for someone to scrape all available customer accounts. The format of the database also lets anyone search for customers via a variety of data points, including by phone number.
“Panera Bread uses sequential integers for account IDs, which means that if your goal is to gather as much information as you can instead about someone, you can simply increment through the accounts and collect as much as you’d like, up to and including the entire database,” Houlihan said.
Asked whether he saw any indication that Panera ever addressed the issue he reported in August 2017 until today, Houlihan said no.
“No, the flaw never disappeared,” he said. “I checked on it every month or so because I was pissed.”
Shortly after KrebsOnSecurity spoke briefly with Panera’s chief information officer John Meister by phone today, the company briefly took the Web site offline. As of this publication, the site is back online but the data referenced above no longer appears to be reachable.
Another data point exposed in these records included the customer’s Panera loyalty card number, which could potentially be abused by scammers to spend prepaid accounts or to otherwise siphon value from Panera customer loyalty accounts.
It is not clear yet exactly how many Panera customer records may have been exposed by the company’s leaky Web site, but incremental customer numbers indexed by the site suggest that number may be higher than seven million. It’s also unclear whether any Panera customer account passwords may have been impacted.
In a written statement, Panera said it had fixed the problem within less than two hours of being notified by KrebsOnSecurity. But Panera did not explain why it appears to have taken the company eight months to fix the issue after initially acknowledging it privately with Houlihan.
“Panera takes data security very seriously and this issue is resolved,” the statement reads. “Following reports today of a potential problem on our website, we suspended the functionality to repair the issue. Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved.”
Update, 8:40 p.m. ET: Almost minutes after this story was published, Panera gave a statement to Fox News (no link will be provided) downplaying the severity of this breach, stating that only 10,000 customer records were exposed. Almost in an instant, multiple sources — especially @holdsecurity — pointed out that Panera had basically “fixed” the problem by requiring people to log in to a valid user account at panerabread.com in order to view the exposed customer records (as opposed to letting just anyone with the right link access the records).
Subsequently links shared by Hold Security indicate that this data breach may be far larger than the 7 million customer records initially reported as exposed in this story. The vulnerabilities also appear to have extended to Panera’s commercial division which serves countless catering companies. At last count, the number of customer records exposed in this breach appears to exceed 37 million. Thank you to Panera for pointing out the shortcomings of our research. As of this update, the entire Web site panerabread.com is offline.
For anyone interested in my response to Panera’s apparent end-run around my reporting, see my tweets.
Tags: Dylan Houlihan, John Meister, Mike Gustavison, panera breach, Panera Bread
May we retire the expression “takes very seriously” because it is used constantly and clearly almost never meant?
I agree; it is actually an insulting term now, as far as I’m concerned!
With all due respect (where applicable) our nation’s IT infrastructure seems worse that the aging physical infrastructure.
It use to be “breech of the month”, but now it’s breech of the week”.
It took a lot of school shootings to get people seriously mobilized, and I hope we don’t have to reach the same level of crisis (given that the data breech harm is not nearly on the same level of seriousness) before serious actions are taken about this.
I am a self-taught Internet consultant, but even to me it seems we don’t have a clue on how to provide clients & users with some REAL measure of safeguards.
Come on, it’s not that hard to protect stuff if you really think about it. And it’s REALLY simple to create ways to be alerted instantly or as soon as the data is being abused if there is a breech. I would love for some expert to contact me and explain what their excuses are for allowing this to happen over and over again.
Actually it’s ‘Breach’ of the week.
Everyone understood what he meant, Name. You must forgive persons who do not have an excellent command of the English language; teachers don’t how can you expect the general public to?
The commentary should be directed towards Panera, not someone who ineloquently commentsc
Actually, it is “that hard”. And it takes more than an 8-5 grunt who couldn’t care less.
It takes someone who can think like a penetrator/malefactor and someone who understands tome of the mechanisms to counter this.
MBAs and recent CS grads to not need to apply. Get 10-20 years of fending off attacks from multiple vectors. If you can stand the heat, apply to be in this kitchen.
But we all know that the corps don’t want to pay for competence.
This is disgusting. “Career change strongly suggested” disgusting.
They only take it seriously when the threat of publication is on the menu. Good on Houlihan for going to a relevent media outlet with his experience!
I do command Mr Houlihan for being a responsible citizen. I do wonder moving forward if future concerned citiziens should dangle the prospect of publication if no action is taken within a reasonable amount of time. Obviously it didn’t need to drag on for eight months, when in the end it was taken care of within a day. Hopefully nobody with nefarious intent had access.
Who is responsible for the eight-month lapse that was fixed in hours once a phone call was made?
The same Mike Gustavison who was a Senior Director of Security Operations at…Equifax (2009-2013): https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-gustavison-b020426/
The same guy who “…At Panera, Mike and his team have created a layered defense strategy from an internal and external perspective…. Leveraging Akamai (Edge and WAF products) was a key element for Panera’s external defense strategy to enable visibility and proactive response to current risks in the wild. This allows for quick reaction, priceless metrics, and significant insight into activities that are occurring against digital properties.”:
https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ereg/popups/speakerdetails.php?eventid=126042&language=eng&speakerid=339242&
….and the plot thickens. (Brian needs to step up his research game 😉 Nice catch!
I’d imagine Brian is trying to avoid looking like a shill for advertising every Tom, Dick, and Harry that is in the security game. Besides, that really shouldn’t be the thrust of any story like this.
Too funny…listing perimeter security implemented at the organization…or is it.
Mr. Gustavison didn’t happen to work at the DNC by any chance, did he?
You know it was more than just that, birthdays, etc. https://pastebin.com/21H28TA1
Isn’t telephone and last four enough to add a new card to anyone’s Amazon account and then do an ‘account recovery’ to pown it?
That is infuriating. Eight months. In this day and age, someone who would dismiss anything like that. Heads should roll. I go to Panera about once a week and won’t spend a dime there after this.
Sure you will, because if you stop supporting every company that’s ever been breached, you’ll just sit at home in the corner.
Hey this is my totally secure corner. Go find your own. =)
The article states “Panera takes data security very seriously” but that’s always after the fact with any website breach.
“Resolved” is an interesting choice of words. Does this mean the current issue is resolved and a new one is out there (i.e. they just renamed the webpage to something new)? Why was the data available in plain text anyway? Will Panera explain why this data was published via a website (i.e. who were the legitimate consumers of the data)?
“Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved.”
My guess is there is no evidence because there is nothing in place to log and collect any possible evidence.
How True. How True.
Ray,
How sad, how very sad. I used to work for an employer who would never fix a noticeable problem stating, “…the customer will probably never notice it.”
I used to wonder, after the customer DID notice it and DID want it repaired, why it was that there was never enough time [or desire] to fix the problem when it was manageable, but there was ALWAYS enough time to fix the problem after the customer rebuked the owner.
Eventually, the company went out of business…the offended customers never returned…funny that.
Bad news travels v-e-r-y fast, Panera.
It appears to me that in breaches like this, the company people that are notified are not the people that need to be notified. Too often nothing is done. Perhaps the security people that are notified do not act because they do not want to be faulted by management. However, if you are able to find someone in top management to notify, they might not understand the importance of the notice. What is to be done?
The whole “take[s] data security very seriously” thing is almost always linked to “if it’s about to be shown to a large audience”. It’s really incredible the amount of businesses that will either ignore reports of security issues, or even deny the issue exists, and not bother to fix anything until it’s going to be published.
This looks like another reason to avoid using these convenient order-0nline systems.
I leave my credit card number on line as little as possible. To my knowledge, only PayPal has it. Perhaps Amazon, as I don’t recall a way to opt out of storing it.
I’m not immune to these “loyalty” deals. But what I do is buy gift cards and put the balance on the app. I won’t plug the coffee shop, but the gift cards themselves are discounted, so you save twice.
I can’t wait for the hack details to be released.
That seems like a lot of aggravation. Honestly, I really couldn’t care less about regular old credit card fraud. I’m not liable for anything, they send me a new card and life goes on. I’ve had to replace one of my credit cards twice in the past year, it’s annoying, but since you’ll never know where the breach came from there isn’t much you can do. You don’t use your card online, but it could just as easily be stolen at a physical store. If you’re saving money great, but otherwise you’re just adding a layer of complexity to your life for no real benefit.
On Amazon, I have changed my curent/working credit card # to an expired card #.
Which web sites keep track of these corporate breaches? Here is Wikipedia’s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_data_breaches
Where are others?
You can use https://haveibeenpwned.com/
I’m sure Panera will “take data security very seriously” when the lawyers start circling overhead.
I hope Panera’s CIO and other key IT staff will soon be filing for unemployment. Meanwhile, I can think of many alternatives to Panera that likely “take data security very seriously.”
Panera didn’t have any comment on the number of accounts potentially impacted. I went with what the incremental numbers suggested. After my story runs, Panera gives a statement to Fox News saying it’s only limited to 10k accounts.
FWIW, they haven’t fix the actual problem still, and customer records are still exposed. And it’s way more than 10,000. At the very least it’s 500,000.
under maintenance 8:30pm.
I just have one question: How does a security professional take so little interest in an issue that is placed in front of him for months? WTF! I understand the fact that he may not have been so smart to identify the issue, but not fixing it after someone else finds it for him? The guy is supposed to have years of experience. How does an idiot become the man in charge? I should have switched careers long ago. Maybe it is not too late. Where do I start reading? I am pretty sure I can replace a few of these dickheads.
Who gives their birthday to Panera? Does it get you a free sandwich or something? Not worth it, obviously.
I think its usually a bakery item, so you could, in theory, get a piece of cake. Although I don’t believe I’ve ever seen cake there. But you could get a birthday bearclaw.
I gave Panera a fake birthday so I’m always surprised when it rolls around. I always record the day I give sites so I could find out if it was needed for security purposes, but its not like I look at that info regularly so I never remember until it shows up out of the blue.
So, yeah.
August 18, 2016, Getting free food from Panera Bread (MyPanera Rewards) https://www.adamlogue.com/getting-free-food-from-panera-bread-mypanera-rewards-fixed/
Wait, Mike Gustavison has worked for Panera Bread between Jun 2013 – Present. Repeat offender.
He’ll get fired, hired by the next company who will have a customer data leak.
We need to go back to paper, applications, the problem is the technology all our info is out there
Bank Advertisement: “Go paperless and be automatically entered to win $250,000!”
Bank customer to Bank: “I’m unable to enter information to select paperless options”
Bank: “We apologize. That part of our site is briefly unavailable (real speak: the past 24 hours). Please try again later (and again, and again, and …). Thank you for your patience.”
Bank customer: “Yes, but this has happened repeatedly”
Bank: “We’re unaware of an prior similar incidents. Please clear your browser history (the final, standard insult to injury simpleton solution).”
Bank customer: “Hmmm … how can I be assured of adequate online security if your bank is unable to do something as basic as maintaining a fully functional website or any part of the site?”
Or, in the actual case of DirectTV:
-Go paperless, and pay your bill automatically every month via direct deposit.
-Hey, we know you’re paying your bill which is the same every month via direct deposit, so we’ll sneak in this notice that if you don’t tell us not to in a couple of months, we’ll start billing you $80 a month for the NFL all channel access plan. Don’t worry, doing nothing is exactly what we want you to do. Thanks for using auto-bill pay.
I would never go to Panera bread… don’t even want to go there. Bad bad place
All I want to know is how I can sue them! How dare they keep this from the public for 8 months. I use their website almost every week. Nothing was said. $hame on them. My security is in jeopardy. Those high and might a-holes always sugar coat everything. Can you say “CLASs ACTION Law suit”? SIGN ME UP. All I can say is rat bastards! You know how hard it is to clear your name when this happens? Well you will!!!!
Haha. Best part is their tweet earlier today. “Stay cool.”
https://twitter.com/panerabread/status/980882626792783877