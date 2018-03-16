Security researchers who rely on data included in Web site domain name records to combat spammers and scammers will likely lose access to that information for at least six months starting at the end of May 2018, under a new proposal that seeks to bring the system in line with new European privacy laws. The result, some experts warn, will likely mean more spams and scams landing in your inbox.
On May 25, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) takes effect. The law, enacted by the European Parliament, requires companies to get affirmative consent for any personal information they collect on people within the European Union. Organizations that violate the GDPR could face fines of up to four percent of global annual revenues.
In response, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) — the nonprofit entity that manages the global domain name system — has proposed redacting key bits of personal data from WHOIS, the system for querying databases that store the registered users of domain names and blocks of Internet address ranges (IP addresses).
Under current ICANN rules, domain name registrars should collect and display a variety of data points when someone performs a WHOIS lookup on a given domain, such as the registrant’s name, address, email address and phone number. Most registrars offer a privacy protection service that shields this information from public WHOIS lookups; some registrars charge a nominal fee for this service, while others offer it for free.
But in a bid to help registrars comply with the GDPR, ICANN is moving forward on a plan to remove critical data elements from all public WHOIS records. Under the new system, registrars would collect all the same data points about their customers, yet limit how much of that information is made available via public WHOIS lookups.
The data to be redacted includes the name of the person who registered the domain, as well as their phone number, physical address and email address. The new rules would apply to all domain name registrars globally.
ICANN has proposed creating an “accreditation system” that would vet access to personal data in WHOIS records for several groups, including journalists, security researchers, and law enforcement officials, as well as intellectual property rights holders who routinely use WHOIS records to combat piracy and trademark abuse.
But at an ICANN meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday, ICANN representatives conceded that a proposal for how such a vetting system might work probably would not be ready until December 2018. Assuming ICANN meets that deadline, it could be many months after that before the hundreds of domain registrars around the world take steps to adopt the new measures.
Gregory Mounier, head of outreach at EUROPOL‘s European Cybercrime Center and member of ICANN’s Public Safety Working Group, said the new WHOIS plan could leave security researchers in the lurch — at least in the short run.
“If you don’t have an accreditation system by 25 May then there’s no means for cybersecurity folks to get access to this information,” Mounier told KrebsOnSecurity. “Let’s say you’re monitoring a botnet and have 10.000 domains connected to that and you want to find information about them in the WHOIS records, you won’t be able to do that anymore. It probably won’t be implemented before December 2018 or January 2019, and that may mean security gaps for many months.”
Rod Rasmussen, chair of ICANN’s Security and Stability Advisory Committee, said ICANN does not have a history of getting things done before or on set deadlines, meaning it may be well more than six months before researchers and others can get vetted to access personal information in WHOIS data.
Asked for his take on the chances that ICANN and the registrar community might still be designing the vetting system this time next year, Rasmussen said “100 percent.”
“A lot of people who are using this data won’t be able to get access to it, and it’s not going to be pretty,” Rasmussen said. “Once things start going dark it will have a cascading effect. Email deliverability is going to be one issue, and the amount of spam that shows up in peoples’ inboxes will be climbing rapidly because a lot of anti-spam technologies rely on WHOIS for their algorithms.”
As I noted in last month’s story on this topic, WHOIS is probably the single most useful tool we have right now for tracking down cybercrooks and/or for disrupting their operations. On any given day I probably perform 20-30 different WHOIS queries; on days I’ve set aside for deep-dive research, I may run hundreds of WHOIS searches.
WHOIS records are a key way that researchers reach out to Web site owners when their sites are hacked to host phishing pages or to foist malware on visitors. These records also are indispensable for tracking down cybercrime victims, sources and the cybercrooks themselves. I remain extremely concerned about the potential impact of WHOIS records going dark across the board.
There is one last possible “out” that could help registrars temporarily sidestep the new privacy regulations: ICANN board members told attendees at Thursday’s gathering in Puerto Rico that they had asked European regulators for a “forbearance” — basically, permission to be temporarily exempted from the new privacy regulations during the time it takes to draw up and implement a WHOIS accreditation system.
But so far there has been no reply, and several attendees at ICANN’s meeting Thursday observed that European regulators rarely grant such requests.
Some registrars are already moving forward with their own plans on WHOIS privacy. GoDaddy, one of the world’s largest domain registrars, recently began redacting most registrant data from WHOIS records for domains that are queried via third-party tools. And experts say it seems likely that other registrars will follow GoDaddy’s lead before the May 25 GDPR implementation date, if they haven’t already.
Most spamvertsied websites have spoofed WHOIS information so will this matter?
Whether the information is real or fake it doesn’t matter if you’re tracking cyber criminal activities. You just need miscreants reusing the information over and over.
Roberto is dead on. Even when they use intentionally misleading or false information in WHOIS records, chances are they do that repeatedly, so it still helps in tracking resources and patterns across multiple nicknames and networks.
ever heard of Whois Protection?
See the link at the end of this comment for a writeup about what Spamhaus has to say about that. This is a very negative factor when it comes to mail sending. Those who desire their mail to be respected should be more transparent about their identity. Therefore, a hidden whois record is STILL informative. But if they ALL are hidden (legit and spammers) then that is one less tool for spam fighters.
https://www.spamresource.com/2010/02/whois-privacy-protect-what-spamfighters.html
“miscreants”??? lol…
> a proposal for how such a vetting system might work
> probably would not be ready until December 2018.
Not like they didn’t know this was coming. To be whining about something six months out is a bit late.
The bad actors waiting in the wings must be rubbing their hands with glee! Well done eurocrats, and we all will be.
This is wrong on so many levels. A few thoughts on this:
– In the first place, WHOIS information is created by the person registering the domain. Along with WHOIS privacy services, registrants can enter whatever they want, including “false” information. Of course that’s against the “rules”, but we know it’s common. The WHOIS information does not generally come from the users “account information”, so isn’t it the responsibility of the user to assume or not assume the “risk” of entering accurate WHOIS information?
I DO think that WHOIS records should be protected from automated information gathering of email and phone data. But if someone wants to market to be using my street address I don’t have a problem with that – it’s public information.
– There is another option that could be used to contact domain owners or those providing the hosting for a domain. That is the fact that most DNS zone files have a contact email address in the record.
For this site the information is:
SOA 83 ms
IN ns-cloud-d1.googledomains.com. cloud-dns-hostmaster.google.com. 1 21600 3600 259200 300 21600
or hostmaster@google.com
While this is less than desirable (especially for hosts) it does provide another line of inquiry and could inspire the hosting industry to take up the slack by creating something located in zone files that could be use to communicate with site/domain owners in the future. Even if it was a blind “one-way” method it would be better than nothing.
– I for one am SICK of being bullied by the EU and ICANN. While ICANN has done a few things right I think they have done many more incorrectly and earned the nickname of “ICAN’T”. The current glut of new TLD trash is a sad joke in my opinion. It would have been better to just allow whatever people wanted for a TLD with only a few limitations. I might even register http://www.chris.nielsen if it was an option.
You should hire this guy:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10367342
to do a scrape as the date gets close. Then at least you’ll have a snapshot of the data to look up on your own while they work out access.
I use that information every day to chase phishing landing pages targeting my customers. This decision makes it near impossible to continue to chase down the miscreants and will impact the cyber safety of my customers.
I see lawsuits coming on.
Lawsuits int he US will do nothing to stop this from happening. since the registrars operate internationally and/or collect information on folks int he EU they are subject to this regulation. It may be indirectly through various treaties and agreements with individual members of the EU but this law will cause issues for US companies regardless of where they are located if they have information on EU members.
Why wipe for everyone. If it only applies to Europeans, then why wipe the rest. It would save them work. A question by registrars whether they were in the EU, or by their address should clear the problem, shouldn’t it?
It isn’t just researchers who need this data. Whois is regularly used by organizations to determine whether traffic or web sites are legitimate, identifying attackers, combatting cybersquatting/typosquatting, and solving email issues.
It is also used to aid in buying and transferring domains, so it may make domain commerce more difficult.
It seems to me, a better direction would be to simplify creating private domains. In general it is important that this information is available for simple administrative purposes.
I don’t understand why this is an issue. Everyone listed in WHOIS willingly agreed to provide the information and make it a matter of public record. No one was forced against their knowledge or will to provide this info.
@Blake – “Everyone listed in WHOIS willingly agreed to provide the information and make it a matter of public record.”
You are right. In my research of GDPR (still ongoing, btw), If ICANN can get consent from the registrant that their information be used for WHOIS, then it CAN be made into a public record.
This is one of the 2 loopholes I see with GDPR.
The other one is ICANN’s possible right to collect this information for the purposes that Brian has mentioned on this article.
GDPR is meant to provide privacy to EU Citizens but it does bleed into WHOIS (sadly).
I thought the same thing initially, based on my research and basic understanding of GDPR though I reached a different conclusion. Unfortunately, and I may be interpreting this wrong, consent must be given freely and unconditionally. https://gdpr-info.eu/art-7-gdpr/ (point 4)
The argument can easily be made that while you may need to provide the information upfront to aquire the services/processing, there is no reason that the information would need to be processed in a way that makes it publically available.
Once again, just my quick interpretation based on conversations which I have had with different individuals on GDPR and how it may effect our various companies.
again WRONG, Consent applies only to non-sensitive, non public data.
It’s worth reading the WHOLE regulation.
Ciao,
Most everyone listed in WhoIs did not willingly agreed to make it a matter of public record. They provided the information to their domain registrar as a condition of getting the domain name.
You’re stretching the definition of “willingly” beyond the breaking point.
Willingly provided the info?
Sure. At least as willing as when you “agree” to a shrinkwrap license, or to a clickthru TOS on a website. If those things can be taken as legal consent, how is this different? Me, I think that the only agreements considered binding should be those negotiated and actually signed by human representatives of the parties, but that seems to be a minority view. Probably even in the EU.
Typical email servers block spam based on RBLs (reputation blocking lists). I don’t see DNS records making much of a difference regarding if you get on a RBL or not.
Besides RBLs, I require SPF or DKIM pass, and a reverse pointer exist.
There are a few more tricks, but basically the only spam that gets past this screening comes from real email services like yahoo, Gmail, etc. Here DNS isn’t an issue.
Perhaps more spam will be sent due to the new privacy rules, but I’m not convinced more spam will get through.
I think we’re probably going to see some reputation-based security and anti-abuse systems struggling because of this. If/when that happens, it will result in a great deal more spam getting through.
Actually RBL stands for Realtime Blackhole List, and it may make getting onto or off those lists harder, depending on who’s maintaining the RBL and how much checking they do before putting someone on it or after someone’s been put on it. It’s customary to send an email to the administrator of the domain when putting them on an RBL so that they’re aware of your actions and what steps they need to take to get off it.
At my last job the marketing department was intentionally ignorant of the differences between opt-in and opt-out systems (basically they didn’t know how to implement an opt-in system and as a consequence refused to admit that it was even possible) and were forever getting the company onto RBLs. And of course when the CEO can’t send email the marketing department isn’t going to be the one she blames for the trouble.
The PTR of the IP address is a host name, ending in a domain name… and OFTEN… attributes/reputation of THAT domain name is a large factor in calculating the reputation of the IP address. This can be a factor in automated anti-spam systems, automated RBLs (aka DNBSLs). And it is also a factor in manual auditing and manual processing of delist requests for RBLs (and other auditing by spam filtering vendors). In those manual reviews, a review of the WHOIS record for the domain in the PTR record is common. Plus, other DNSBLs are domain-based and of course they factor in WHOIS information at various points, too. (even if just for auditing/reviewing)
Once more the EU makes silly law proposals. Remember the cucumber? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commission_Regulation_(EC)_No._2257/94
It was scrapped recently just as this absurd “law” will be.
Until then not much is going to change.
Actually such a “cucumber law” (they are called directives in the EU) never existed. There are different quality classes for cucumbers (length, straightness…) as there is for all food.
Let’s just mark all email from the EU as spam and be done with their Eurocrat imperialism.
Great thing we saw this coming. Our EU office is a GDPR DPO and we have been a secure registrar for years…bring it on!!!
I (for one) welcome the proposed change.
I get large amounts of spam every time I create a new website, because I refuse to pay for identity-hiding services. Privacy should be the default, not an extra that you need to pay for.
“Privacy should be the default, not an extra that you need to pay for.” When it comes to internet domains, you’re wrong on both counts.
ICANN (or whoever it was before them) screwed this up royally when they allowed countries other than the US to run their own ccTLD registrars, AND did so without requiring application of the US’ generally appalling attitudes to privacy and without requiring full WHOIS compliance. The base security model of today’s internet is actually that of a closed, military communications system. As such systems only contain nodes that are allowed to be there, and those nodes are run and used by “responsible” people, the threat posed by malicious actors was considered very minor — in fact, so much so, that this was not even considered in the underlying security model (it went without saying that only “acceptable” systems exhibiting “acceptable” behaviour would be present on the network). The enforcement model was that, in the very unlikely event of something going wrong with these assumptions, a system admin whose computer was being “attacked” by another computer would phone the admin of the attacking system and ask them to have whoever it was quit what they were doing. If that didn’t work, the attacked system’s admin would have their commanding officer call the other systems’ admin’s commanding officer, and the abuse would stop pretty darn promptly.
The threat model for an open, public internet based on the same technology is, of course, much different (== much, much worse). How does such a public internet possibly manage network-infrastructure-level abuse remediation? Well, until now, a large part of that has revolved around the fact that it is a public network and part of the price of entry is you are required to publicize some responsible contact details to get a presence (in the form of a domain name) in that network.
As I said above, ICANN (IETF, ????, etc, etc) already partially screwed this up by not actually caring about such issues enough (too many peace-and-love, “don’t trust the government” hippy types involved) when devolving responsibility for ccTLDs to entities more under the control of the laws of countries other than the US, and now, far-reaching additional non-US laws put what we have left of this “control” mechanism even further down the drain…
Another good resource bites the dust thanks to some EU lawyers and politicians unintended consequences. For 10+ years I’ve used that as a source to authenticate information on B2B applications and help protect businesses from identity theft/fraud. It was already getting less useful with the recent privacy masking, now it becomes a wall.
Security, privacy and due diligence in the right combination is needed for healthy internet ecosystem. We are now removing security at the cost of due diligence (consumers also do due diligence) which will undermine privacy for all. This is a case of solving a small problem in the incorrect way, resulting in a bigger problem.
The biggest problem is that many registrars have been willing to ignore ICANN requirements without fear for market share, allowing WHOIS data that does not even pass the most basic of scrutiny onto the net from where it’s used for all type of malicious activities, many a time allowing such abusers to use their proxy services. Yet they do not wish to check when alerted and will never accept responsibility for this. In turn this has undermined the legitimate internet. Scams, spams, BEC, phishing … all part of the same underlying problem. It is now also in the hands of these known registrars that consumer trust will be placed, undermining the very essence of the GDPR.
“On May 25, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) takes effect. The law, enacted by the European Parliament, requires companies to get affirmative consent for any personal information they collect on people within the European Union.”
WRONG. this applies only to SENSITIVE PIIs such as sexual orientation, health data, or biometry.
All the rest is irrelevant.
Cite your source, please.
Oh, I see. So all of this fuss over WHOIS is much ado about nothing? Probably should tell the registrar community and ICANN then, they’ll be so relieved.
Brian, you’re diligent and thorough so you already know all of this. But for the benefit of your readers, here is the official EUGDPR website :
https://www.eugdpr.org/eugdpr.org.html
They may need to lie down in a darkened room after wading through it all. Or go to the Wikipedia page, which seems to cover most of it pretty well –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Data_Protection_Regulation
There are a number of places offering checklists. Here’s one.
https://www.macroberts.com/icos-12-steps-checklist-how-to-prepare-for-eu-data-protection-reforms/
But after looking at all of these (and more) it’s still not clear whether personal data now available on WHOIS could be exempted. Good luck to ICANN in trying to come to some arrangement before year’s end.
Brian,
