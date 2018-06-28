Many people, particularly older folks, proudly declare they avoid using the Web to manage various accounts tied to their personal and financial data — including everything from utilities and mobile phones to retirement benefits and online banking services. The reasoning behind this strategy is as simple as it is alluring: What’s not put online can’t be hacked. But increasingly, adherents to this mantra are finding out the hard way that if you don’t plant your flag online, fraudsters and identity thieves may do it for you.
The crux of the problem is that while most types of customer accounts these days can be managed online, the process of tying one’s account number to a specific email address and/or mobile device typically involves supplying personal data that can easily be found or purchased online — such as Social Security numbers, birthdays and addresses.
Some examples of how being a modern-day Luddite can backfire are well-documented, such as when scammers create online accounts in someone’s name at the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Service or the Social Security Administration.
Other examples may be far less obvious. Consider the case of a consumer who receives their home telephone service as part of a bundle through their broadband Internet service provider (ISP). Failing to set up a corresponding online account to manage one’s telecommunications services can provide a powerful gateway for fraudsters.
Carrie Kerskie is president of Griffon Force LLC, a company in Naples, Fla. that helps identity theft victims recover from fraud incidents. Kerskie recalled a recent case in which thieves purchased pricey items from a local jewelry store in the name of an elderly client who’d previously bought items at that location as gifts for his late wife.
In that incident, the perpetrator presented a MasterCard Black Card in the victim’s name along with a fake ID created in the victim’s name (but with the thief’s photo). When the jewelry store called the number on file to verify the transactions, the call came through to the impostor’s cell phone right there in the store.
Kerskie said a follow-up investigation revealed that the client had never set up an account at his ISP (Comcast) to manage it online. Multiple calls with the ISP’s customer support people revealed that someone had recently called Comcast pretending to be the 86-year-old client and established an online account.
“The victim never set up his account online, and the bad guy called Comcast and gave the victim’s name, address and Social Security number along with an email address,” Kerskie said. “Once that was set up, the bad guy logged in to the account and forwarded the victim’s calls to another number.”
Incredibly, Kerskie said, the fraudster immediately called Comcast to ask about the reason for the sudden account changes.
“While I was on the phone with Comcast, the customer rep told me to hold on a minute, that she’d just received a communication from the victim,” Kerskie recalled. “I told the rep that the client was sitting right beside me at the time, and that the call wasn’t from him. The minute we changed the call forwarding options, the fraudster called customer service to ask why the account had been changed.”
Two to three days after Kerskie helped the client clean up fraud with the Comcast account, she got a frantic call from the client’s daughter, who said she’d been trying her dad’s mobile phone but that he hadn’t answered in days. They soon discovered that dear old dad was just fine, but that he’d also neglected to set up an online account at his mobile phone provider.
“The bad guy had called in to the mobile carrier, provided his personal details, and established an online account,” Kerskie said. “Once they did that, they were able transfer his phone service to a new device.”
OFFLINE BANKING
Many people naively believe that if they never set up their bank or retirement accounts for online access then cyber thieves can’t get access either. But Kerskie said she recently had a client who had almost a quarter of a million dollars taken from his bank account precisely because he declined to link his bank account to an online identity.
“What we found is that the attacker linked the client’s bank account to an American Express Gift card, but in order to do that the bad guy had to know the exact amount of the microdeposit that AMEX placed in his account,” Kerskie said. “So the bad guy called the 800 number for the victim’s bank, provided the client’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number, and then gave them an email address he controlled. In this case, had the client established an online account previously, he would have received a message asking to confirm the fraudulent transaction.”
After tying the victim’s bank account to a prepaid card, the fraudster began slowly withdrawing funds in $5,000 increments. All told, thieves managed to siphon almost $170,000 over a six month period. The victim’s accounts were being managed by a trusted acquaintance, but the withdrawals didn’t raise alarms because they were roughly in line with withdrawal amounts the victim had made previously.
“But because the victim didn’t notify the bank within 60 days of the fraudulent transactions as required by law, the bank only had to refund the last 60 days worth of fraudulent transactions,” Kerskie said. “We were ultimately able to help him recover most of it, but that was a whole other ordeal.”
Kerskie said many companies try to fight fraud on accounts belonging to customers who haven’t set up a corresponding online account by sending a letter via snail mail to those customers when account changes are made.
“But not everyone does that and if the thief who’s taking advantage of the situation is smart, he’ll simply set up an online account and change the billing address, so the customer never gets that notice,” Kerskie said.
MARK YOUR TERRITORY
Kerskie said it’s a good idea for people with older relatives to help those individuals ensure they have set up and manage online identities for their various accounts — even if those relatives never intend to access any of the accounts online. Helping those relatives place a security freeze on their credit files with the four major credit bureaus (and with another, little known bureau that many mobile providers rely upon for credit checks) can go a long way toward preventing new account fraud.
Adding two-factor authentication (whenever it is available) and/or establishing a customer-specific personal identification number (PIN) also can help secure online access. For those who can’t be convinced to use a password manager, even writing down all of the account details and passwords on a slip of paper can be helpful, provided the document is secured in a safe place.
This process is doubly important, Kerskie said, for parents and relatives who have just lost a spouse.
“When someone passes away, there’s often an obituary in the paper that offers a great deal of information about the deceased and any surviving family members,” she said. “And the bad guys absolutely love obits.”
Eschewing accounts on popular social media platforms also can have consequences, mainly because most people have enough information about themselves online that anyone can create an account in their name and start messaging friends and family members with various fraud schemes.
“I always tell people if you don’t want to set up an online account for social media that’s fine, but make sure you tell your friends and family, ‘If you ever get a social media request from me, just ignore it because I’ll never do that,'” Kerskie advised.
In summary, plant your flag online or — as Kerskie puts it — “mark your territory” — before fraudsters do it for you. And consider helping less Internet-savvy friends and family members to do the same.
“It can save a lot of headache,” she said. “The sad reality is that criminals very often only need to answer two or three questions to commit fraud in your name, whereas victims typically need to spend hours of their time and answer dozens of questions to undo the resulting fraud.”
Great article. I hadn’t thought about my parent’s refusal to go onlilne…
Good article !
Great article.
Two factor identification is fine up to a point.
I set up two factor with a major domain seller and then just forgot it. I changed my cell phone to a different number, so when I wanted to get into the account, it took two weeks because they slow walk everything through to change the two factor.
I recently changed phones and spent a bit of time ensuring all of my 2FA stuff (and I have it set up on a fair amount of accounts) was recoverable. Since I knew when I was getting the phone I added a secondary number where possible and temporarily killed it where that wasn’t an option. In some other cases I changed the method from an authenticator app to one time codes if SMS wasn’t possible. Then, once I got the new phone, I went back through everything and set whatever I had to make less secure (SMS) back to something more secure. It was a process but, in the end, I didn’t lose access to anything. Just something you need to keep in mind. And, like you say, it’s something you really, really need to remember.
The examples in the article demonstrate the folly of using SSN for authentication. This fraud is the fault of the specific bank and business that used SSN to authenticate.
It should not be necessary for everyone to “plant a flag”. It should be hard, really hard, to set up an on-line account.
As I have complained about before on this forum, there are scammers posing as “Staffing Companies” that get convince targets to give up SSNs. Combine that information with the use of SSNs as two factor and resume information, a lot of damage can be done to individuals.
That is why Krebs and others like him should be warning people away from giving up SSNs or even partial numbers to ‘staffing compaines’ before face-to-face interviews take place.
There were 145 million SSNs compromised during the Equifax breach. Warning people about giving up their SSN is a good idea but, ultimately, you’re much better off assuming it’s been bought and sold and bought and … already.
No need to make it easy for them and hand over the information.
There is a lot of personally identifying information found on a site called “familytreenow.com” I first read about the site in mainstream news sites (including the Washington Post). All a person has to do is enter a target’s name and they get all kinds of genealogical information as well as DOB and a list of past addresses the target has lived at. No credit card is required to get all that information. Without a credit card there is no record of a person looking up a target’s information (yes, experienced scammers use pre-paid debt cards that they buy with cash.).
Those addresses are often used as security questions by credit reporting companies.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2017/01/12/youve-probably-never-heard-of-this-creepy-genealogy-site-but-its-heard-all-about-you/
I read on other news sites that Law Enforcement Officers are worried that they can be targeted since this “Genealogy” site includes their current addresses.
myself have already been doing this for my elderly parents who are in their 80s. planting the flag before any bad guy does. my mom is always saying she rather do things the “old fashioned way”. but nowadays there are a lot of things that could fall through the cracks and potentially be taken over by the bad guys. so, plant your flag.
Love the analogy!
The crux of the matter is that it is on the person whose identity was compromised to provide proof innocence. The law should be such that when it is clear you are a victim of identity theft all of the the financial burden automatically falls on the institution that accepted the fake credentials. There should be no 60 days warning periods, banks should not be able to claim houses from people that are victims of mortgage fraught, the benefit of the doubt should go to the person who said “it was not me”. And any legal cost should be absorbed by the institution that accepted the fraudulent credentials.
With this change in law we will suddenly see dramatic improvements in security procedures at most places.
Ir has been my experience that brokerages take security way more seriously than banks. Since some of these brokerages have a captive bank, you really dont need a traditional bank these days. You should have some money in the market anyway. ETFs suggested for diversity, but that is another discussion.
Once you establish that email account for the luddite, I suggest setting up alerts on credit card purchases. In a perfect world, these alerts would be geographically based. But alas, they are only trigfered by dollar amount. I obviously do this for myself as well.
I really wish more fiancial institutions would accept Yubikey.
Alas geographically based alerts aren’t as useful as they used to be. Sites are letting criminals target victims in their vicinity to bypass a fraud detection based on location.
Last time I had a CC stolen (Jimmy John’s breach from a couple years ago) the criminal purchased items from a gas station a few miles from where I work, then drove along a major highway stopping every 10 miles or so to buy more items, each time from a gas station, until they maxed the card. Apparently this kind of fraud is a common enough strategy in my area that my bank actually has an separate alert for purchases from gas stations.
The Jimmy Johns store that got breached was only a mile or so away from the initial fraudulent purchase, so it was obviously close enough to my usual pattern to not raise any red flags.
In the email Brian sent about this subject, he also included a short discussion about the futility of websites using CAPTCHAs. He also provided a link to a video that explains how easily CAPTCHAs can be bypassed. Unfortunately, the link he provided redirects to a Shape security company page and you are required to submit your first and last names, name of the company you work for, your job title and your work email address before you can view the video. Fortunately, Shape’s page accepted my totally phony (but plausible) personal information. It’s a pretty informative video although a little tech heavy. But it does a good job of showing exactly how easy it is for BOTs to bypass a CAPTCHA requirement.
I enjoy Brian’s regular posts and articles, but I was a little put off by being given a link to an outside web page that asks for personal information before it allows you to view the content.
Dave, with all due respect, advertisers here help keep this content free to everyone. Asking for name and email is pretty basic stuff for white papers and videos. And as you discovered, none of them require you to be truthful.
Good answer.
I despise sites with “pay walls”, and sites with obnoxious types of advertising. I use an adblocker but whitelist a few sites that I consider well worth it – and which use ads that are tastefully made and presented. This site is definitely one of those on the whitelist, and I know there are many others who do likewise for this site. Brian’s content is absolutely high-value, timely and accurate.