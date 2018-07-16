A 21-year-old Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to authoring and distributing a popular hacking tool called “LuminosityLink,” a malware strain that security experts say was used by thousands of customers to gain unauthorized access to tens of thousands of computers across 78 countries worldwide.
Federal prosecutors say Colton Ray Grubbs of Stanford, Ky. conspired with others to market and distribute the LuminosityLink RAT, a $40 Remote Access Tool that made it simple for buyers to hack into computers to surreptitiously view documents, photographs and other files on victim PCs. The RAT also let users view what victims were typing on their keyboards, disable security software, and secretly activate the webcam on the target’s computer.
Grubbs, who went by the pseudonym “KFC Watermelon,” began selling the tool in May 2015. By mid-2017 he’d sold LuminosityLink to more than 8,600 customers, according to Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency.
Speculation that Grubbs had been arrested began surfacing last year after KFC Watermelon stopped responding to customer support queries on Hackforums[dot]net, the Web site where he primarily sold his product.
The sale and marketing of remote access tools, also known as remote administration tools, is not illegal in the United States, and indeed there are plenty of such tools sold by legitimate companies to help computer experts remotely administer computers.
However, these tools tend to be viewed by prosecutors instead as “Remote Access Trojans” when their proprietors advertise the programs as hacking devices and provide customer support aimed at helping buyers deploy the RATs stealthily and evade detection by anti-malware programs.
According to the indictment against him, Grubbs “recruited and encouraged co-conspirators to answer questions on Skype, an internet messaging service, from potential and actual purchasers of LuminosityLink seeking to use the software to get unauthorized and undetected access to victim computers and steal information.”
Linking Grubbs to LuminosityLink was likely not a tall hurdle for prosecutors. A public filing at the Kentucky Secretary of State office lists Grubbs as the owner of Luminosity Security Solutions LLC.
However, there are indications that Luminosity was not Grubbs’ first foray into making and selling malware tools. According to a February 2018 blog post by Palo Alto Networks, the Skype account connected to KFC Watermelon’s identity on Hackforums is tied to the email address “codyjohnson1337@live.com; that email account was used in 2013 to register “plasmarat.pw,” a similar RAT sold and marketed on Hackforums.
The street address listed by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office for Luminosity Security Solutions (127 Circle Dr., Stanford, KY) shows up in the original registration records for dozens of domains, including at least a half-dozen that early on listed the email address coltongrubbs@gmail.com. That same email address appears in the early registration records for barracudasec[dot]com, a domain that as far back as 2012 was identified as a popular “command and control” server that many denizens of Hackforums used to remotely administer large numbers of remotely commandeered computers or “bots.”
Around the time that KFC Watermelon stopped responding to support requests on Hackforums, federal prosecutors were securing a guilty plea against Taylor Huddleston, a then 27-year-old programmer from Arkansas who sold the “NanoCore RAT.” Like Grubbs, Huddleston initially pleaded not guilty to computer intrusion charges, arguing that he wasn’t responsible for how customers used his products. That is, until prosecutors presented Skype logs showing that Huddleston routinely helped buyers work out how to use the tools to secretly compromise remote computers.
Grubbs’ guilty plea could well lead to further arrests and prosecutions of customers who purchased and used LuminosityLink. Case in point: The author of the Blackshades Trojan — once a wildly popular RAT sold principally on Hackforums — was arrested along along with dozens of his customers in a global law enforcement sweep in 2014.
Indeed, many former customers of LuminosityLink have posted to Hackforums that they are expecting similar treatment:
Grubbs initially pleaded not guilty, and his trial was slated to begin in August. But in a plea agreement released today, Grubbs admitted to conspiring to make and sell LuminosityLink, and to knowingly assisting customers in using his software to break into computers.
The plea agreement notes that on July 10, 2017, when Grubbs found out the FBI was about to raid his apartment, he hid the phone and debit card tied to his Bitcoin account, and also removed the hard drives from his computer and apartment prior to the search. “Three days later, Defendant transferred over 114 bitcoin from his LuminosityLink bitcoin address into six new bitcoin addresses,” the agreement states.
The charges to which Grubbs has pleaded guilty carry punishments of up to 25 years in prison and as much as $750,000 in fines, although any sentence the judge hands down in this case may be significantly tempered by U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.
A copy of the plea agreement is available here (PDF).
Good read !
The ignorant news media pop stories once and a while about RAT Trojans, with absolutely no explanation as to what they do, and in fact they act like it was a specific name for a specific Trojan variation. Good thing the public can come to KOS to get the straight poop on just what it is, and what is going on!
We can’t thank you enough, or donate enough to show our true appreciation Brian!
Mr Grubbs should learn a lesson from Martha Stewart – the obstruction charges matter. Martha was cleared of the fraud charges, but went to prison for obstruction.
This is what gets you prison time:
“…he hid the phone and debit card tied to his Bitcoin account, and also removed the hard drives from his computer and apartment prior to the search. “Three days later, Defendant transferred over 114 bitcoin from his LuminosityLink bitcoin address into six new bitcoin addresses,”
But hwo do they proven he waa trying to hide the money and not just pushing his funds around coincidentally?.. and spring cleaning his hard drive..
@Lars#1
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/mens_rea
It’s a judgement call, like all criminal and civil cases.
Circumstantial evidence (timing (routine or one-off), methodology, etc.) coupled with the defendant’s explanation (purpose of actions) and attitude, the prosecutor’s and defense counsel’s arguments and actual evidence, the judge and jury’s perception determines guilt(y) or not guilty. Legal guilt may or may not be the same as “truth”.
Brian,
Thank You for your education that you provide to us on how these asswipes work to steal our information. We are wondering if you know of any tools that can find and identify these “RAT’s” on our systems that anti-virus programs like NOD32 or Microsoft Security Essentials may miss or get deactivated?
Also how do you scan e-mails and their attachments that are stored on e-mail servers (web based e-mails) like msn.com, outlook.live.com, hotmail.com and gmail.com that may harbor malicious spyware, Trojans and rat’s in the pictures in attachments and embedded in the e-mails body’s waiting to be opened allowing the crap-ware to open and embed on our local systems?
At least in the old days we could download and store the e-mails and attachments to our computer first and scan the entire batch before opening the e-mails and if there was rat’s or malware present we could quarantine and delete before any trouble could be caused.
So do you have a detector program to find “RAT’s” like the “Luminosity Link” and others?
Thank You in advance and may God’s blessings be upon you for your great service that you provide for us!
@Lee,
Web-based email can still be downloaded locally using an email client bundled with your OS (Windows or MacOS) or a 3rd party free email client such as Thunderbird or pay for MS Outlook.
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/64683-turn-off-email-account-windows-10-mail-app.html
https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/
BUT, do you really want to download potential malware to your local computer versus letting the email provider scan it first? Because thinking that whatever antimalware/antivirus software you have on your local computer will always be superior to Outlook.com, Gmail.com, or other major providers, is likely incorrect.
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/25760?hl=en
https://www.mail.com/mail/antivirus/503882-virus-scan.html#.473882-stage-link1-6
You can safely preview MS Office (.docx, .xlsx, pptx, etc.) attachments via the browser, without downloading when using Outlook.com and likely other providers. They are just an image of the real file and any macros would be disabled.
Executable (.exe, .bat, .com, etc.) file attachments would be scanned also, but could still escape detection the first day or week, if malware. But who would be sending you an .exe file unannounced? I just tried sending myself a batch (.bat) file via Outlook.com and it won’t let me access the file.
You can forward suspect emails with their attachments to VirusTotal and get 50+ different antimalware programs to scan your attachments. Even then there is no guarantee that a zero-day malware won’t slip past all of them, there is strength in numbers.
https://www.virustotal.com/en/documentation/email-submissions/
You wouldn’t want to forward sensitive personal email to VT, just the suspicious ones that you still believe you should open.
Spearphishing type emails, Adobe Flash, and malvertising are the most likely paths to infection. Don’t click on email links or attachments without thinking, disable Flash, install uBlock Origin ad blocker as well as keeping your antivirus/antimalware up to date.
Quid
It is just pure arrogance that these people use easily identifiable accounts to register domains that are linked to Dark Web Activities?
I’m always amazed at the raw/pure talent of these people to create such a tool but then the sheer stupidity of the online breadcrumb trail.
I think the second word in the article (“21-year-old”) explains a lot. The kids these days have no idea how this Internet thing works. You don’t usually see 40-year-old fraudsters making mistakes like this.
Actually, you do. It’s just that usually those people are not from the United States.
The truth is that most cybercriminals — including many career cybercrooks — positively suck at operational security. And thank goodness.
Kid wouldve benefited from brushing up on the law, it seems. Too bad he turned to the dark side, did he actually develop luminositylink himself? It seems pretty impressive, the only difference between this and a legit RSAT is that this kid coached users on how to evade AV detection, right? I never understood why these youngsters would waste their talent by using their knowledge to perpetrate fraud. Such a shame.