An entrepreneur and virtual currency investor is suing AT&T for $224 million, claiming the wireless provider was negligent when it failed to prevent thieves from hijacking his mobile account and stealing millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies. Increasingly frequent, high-profile attacks like these are prompting some experts to say the surest way to safeguard one’s online accounts may be to disconnect them from the mobile providers entirely.
The claims come in a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles on behalf of Michael Terpin, who co-founded the first angel investor group for bitcoin enthusiasts in 2013. Terpin alleges that crooks stole almost $24 million worth of cryptocurrency after fraudulently executing a “SIM swap” on his mobile phone account at AT&T in early 2018.
A SIM card is the tiny, removable chip in a mobile device that allows it to connect to the provider’s network. Customers can legitimately request a SIM swap when their existing SIM card has been damaged, or when they are switching to a different phone that requires a SIM card of another size.
But SIM swaps are frequently abused by scam artists who trick mobile providers into tying a target’s service to a new SIM card and mobile phone that the attackers control. Unauthorized SIM swaps often are perpetrated by fraudsters who have already stolen or phished a target’s password, as many banks and online services rely on text messages to send users a one-time code that needs to be entered in addition to a password for online authentication.
Terpin alleges that on January 7, 2018, someone requested an unauthorized SIM swap on his AT&T account, causing his phone to go dead and sending all incoming texts and phone calls to a device the attackers controlled. Armed with that access, the intruders were able to reset credentials tied to his cryptocurrency accounts and siphon nearly $24 million worth of digital currencies.
According to Terpin, this was the second time in six months someone had hacked his AT&T number. On June 11, 2017, Terpin’s phone went dead. He soon learned his AT&T password had been changed remotely after 11 attempts in AT&T stores had failed. At the time, AT&T suggested Terpin take advantage of the company’s “extra security” feature — a customer-specified six-digit PIN which is required before any account changes can be made.
Terpin claims an investigation by AT&T into the 2018 breach found that an employee at an AT&T store in Norwich, Conn. somehow executed the SIM swap on his account without having to enter his “extra security” PIN, and that AT&T knew or should have known that employees could bypass its customer security measures.
Terpin is suing AT&T for his $24 million worth of cryptocurrencies, plus $200 million in punitive damages. A copy of his complaint is here (PDF).
AT&T declined to comment on specific claims in the lawsuit, saying only in a statement that, “We dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court.”
AN ‘IDENTITY CRISIS’?
Mobile phone companies are a major weak point in authentication because so many companies have now built their entire procedure for authenticating customers on a process that involves sending a one-time code to the customer via SMS or automated phone call.
In some cases, thieves executing SIM swaps have already phished or otherwise stolen a target’s bank or email password. But many major social media platforms — such as Instagram — allow users to reset their passwords using nothing more than text-based (SMS) authentication, meaning thieves can hijack those accounts just by having control over the target’s mobile phone number.
Allison Nixon is director of security research at Flashpoint, a security company in New York City that has been closely tracking the murky underworld of communities that teach people how to hijack phone numbers assigned to customer accounts at all of the major mobile providers.
Nixon calls the current SIM-jacking craze “a major identity crisis” for cybersecurity on multiple levels.
“Phone numbers were never originally intended as an identity document, they were designed as a way to contact people,” Nixon said. “But because of all these other companies are building in security measures, a phone number has become an identity document.”
In essence, mobile phone companies have become “critical infrastructure” for security precisely because so much is riding on who controls a given mobile number. At the same time, so little is needed to undo weak security controls put in place to prevent abuse.
“The infrastructure wasn’t designed to withstand the kind of attacks happening now,” Nixon said. “The protocols need to be changed, and there are probably laws affecting the telecom companies that need to be reviewed in light of how these companies have evolved.”
Unfortunately, with the major mobile providers so closely tied to your security, there is no way you can remove the most vulnerable chunks of this infrastructure — the mobile store employees who can be paid or otherwise bamboozled into helping these attacks succeed.
No way, that is, unless you completely disconnect your mobile phone number from any sort of SMS-based authentication you currently use, and replace it with Internet-based telephone services that do not offer “helpful” customer support — such as Google Voice.
Google Voice lets users choose a phone number that gets tied to their Google account, and any calls or messages to that number will be forwarded to your mobile number. But unlike phone numbers issued by the major mobile providers, Google Voice numbers can’t be stolen unless someone also hacks your Google password — in which case you likely have much bigger problems.
With Google Voice, there is no customer service person who can be conned over the phone into helping out. There is no retail-store employee who will sell access to your SIM information for a paltry $80 payday. In this view of security, customer service becomes a customer disservice.
Mind you, this isn’t my advice. The above statement summarizes the arguments allegedly made by one of the most accomplished SIM swap thieves in the game today. On July 12, 2018, police in California arrested Joel Ortiz, a 20-year-old college student from Boston who’s accused of using SIM swaps to steal more than $5 million in cryptocurrencies from 40 victims.
Ortiz allegedly had help from a number of unnamed accomplices who collectively targeted high-profile and wealthy people in the cryptocurrency space. In one of three brazen attacks at a bitcoin conference this year, Ortiz allegedly used his SIM swapping skills to steal more than $1.5 million from a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, including nearly $1 million the victim had crowdfunded.
Ortiz reportedly was a core member of OGUsers[dot]com, a forum that’s grown wildly popular among criminals engaging in SIM swaps to steal cryptocurrency and hijack high-value social media accounts. OG is short for “original gangster,” and it refers to a type of “street cred” for possession of social media account names that are relatively short (between one and six characters). On ogusers[dot]com, Ortiz allegedly picked the username “j”. Short usernames are considered more valuable because they confer on the account holder the appearance of an early adopter on most social networks.
Discussions on the Ogusers forum indicate Ortiz allegedly is the current occupant of perhaps the most OG username on Twitter — an account represented by the number zero “0”. The alias displayed on that twitter profile is “j0”. He also apparently controls the Instagram account by the same number, as well as the Instagram account “t”, which lists its alias as “Joel.”
Shown below is a cached snippet from an Ogusers forum posting by “j” (allegedly Ortiz), advising people to remove their mobile phone number from all important multi-factor authentication options, and to replace it with something like Google Voice.
WHAT CAN YOU DO?
All four major wireless carriers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — let customers add security against SIM swaps and related schemes by setting a PIN that needs to be provided over the phone or in person at a store before account changes should be made. But these security features can be bypassed by incompetent or corrupt mobile store employees.
Mobile store employees who can be bought or tricked into conducting SIM swaps are known as “plugs” in the Ogusers community, and without them SIM swapping schemes become much more difficult.
Last week, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that police in Florida had arrested a 25-year-old man who’s accused of being part of a group of at least nine individuals who routinely conducted fraudulent SIM swaps on high-value targets. Investigators in that case say they have surveillance logs that show the group discussed working directly with mobile store employees to complete the phone number heists.
In May I wrote about a 27-year-old Boston man who had his three-letter Instagram account name stolen after thieves hijacked his number at T-Mobile. Much like Mr. Terpin, the victim in that case had already taken T-Mobile’s advice and placed a PIN on his account that was supposed to prevent the transfer of his mobile number. T-Mobile ultimately acknowledged that the heist had been carried out by a rogue T-Mobile store employee.
So consider establishing a Google Voice account if you don’t already have one. In setting up a new number, Google requires you to provide a number capable of receiving text messages. Once your Google Voice number is linked to your mobile, the device at the mobile number you gave to Google should notify you instantly if anyone calls or messages the Google number (this assumes your phone has a Wi-Fi or mobile connection to the Internet).
After you’ve done that, take stock of every major account you can think of, replacing your mobile phone number with your Google Voice number in every case it is listed in your profile.
Here’s where it gets tricky. If you’re all-in for taking the anti-SIM-hacking advice allegedly offered by Mr. Ortiz, once you’ve changed all of your multi-factor authentication options from your mobile number to your Google Voice number, you then have to remove that mobile number you supplied to Google from your Google Voice account. After that, you can still manage calls/messages to and from your Google Voice number using the Google Voice mobile app.
And notice what else Ortiz advises in the screen shot above to secure one’s Gmail and other Google accounts: Using a physical security key (where possible) to replace passwords. This post from a few weeks back explains what security keys are, how they can help harden your security posture, and how to use them. If Google’s own internal security processes count for anything, the company recently told this author that none of its 85,000 employees had been successfully phished for their work credentials since January 2017, when Google began requiring all employees to use physical security keys in place of one-time passwords sent to a mobile device.
Standard disclaimer: If the only two-factor authentication offered by a company you use is based on sending a one-time code via SMS or automated phone call, this is still better than relying on simply a password alone. But one-time codes generated by a mobile phone app such as Authy or Google Authenticator are more secure than SMS-based options because they are not directly vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks.
The web site twofactorauth.org breaks down online service providers by the types of secondary authentication offered (SMS, call, app-based one-time codes, security keys). Take a moment soon to review this important resource and harden your security posture wherever possible.
Good advice but some companies won’t allow an internet-based telephone service — eg, Google Voice — to be used for authentication.
If I use biometrics to login to my online banking account through my account, is the issue of the SIM swap still present?
@Clark
Sure, it’s still an issue. If I can call your bank from your phone number and if they send a one time code via text or otherwise to your phone, I’m bypassing your fingerprint. It really depends on what the end game is and what the attacker wants to do. The easiest way to think about this is what if your finger was cut off (macabre, I know). How else can you log into your banking account and/or social engineer your bank to give you access back and turn that off?
I really wonder about bio-metrics in general – once you record a bio-metric on your device, it just becomes a lot of data, just like anything else – the only difference is the matrix that contains that data. What is keeping crooks from simply stealing that data matrix and replaying it on another device or account? This is what bothers me!
This is exactly the issue that a major Laptop vendor had with its fingerprint reader. The fingerprint data was being stored in an unsecure part of the filesystem, unencrypted, as like a 6 digit pin or something simple like that. It was literally way less secure than just having a password on your laptop and completely broke any security you thought you had on it.
The problem with Google Voice is that the phone numbers that you can obtain located close to where you live are becoming scarce .
You have two options for this:
1) don’t worry about it and get a non-local Google Voice number since you’re only using it for recovery/SMS 2FA and not as a day-to-day contact number.
2) if you do care, buy a prepaid SIM from a carrier with a local number and then port that number over to Google Voice. This costs a few dollars but would get you a local number in any market.
To amplify #1, the phone number you use for recovery/SMS 2FA shouldn’t be one you share with your contacts. If you embrace this, the non-local area code is a feature not a bug!
Why is it important to have a number “close” to where you live? Am I missing something?
Since I have asked my cellphone provider to only process service changes, including SIM card issues, when I am in the store with my ID, my chances of being victimized are fewer. Still, a “slug” can bypass this. Maybe Google Voice is for me too?
Luckily, I’m a low-value target. I don’t have email accounts attached to my cell phone. They’re all attached to my landline. Sometimes, though, I feel as if I don’t belong in this world anymore. It’s getting too complex.
There are a lot of authentication options available in the market; one of which is mentioned on this article (app-based one-time codes). There’s fingerprint (and other forms) biometrics; there’s OTP (One-Time Push); there’s Bluetooth option as well. These alternatives are much better than SMS-based authentication – at least, those alternatives are not vulnerable to SIM swaps.
Thanks for this article, Brian. We need to continue to raise the awareness to the community.
What’s the point of security measures if employees can bypass it? Who in the business world hasn’t heard of an inside job? Good thing that AT&T doesn’t do banking because the janitors would be able to open the vault.
“Mobile phone companies are a major weak point in authentication because so many companies have now built their entire procedure for authenticating customers on a process that involves sending a one-time code to the customer via SMS or automated phone call.”
This despite REPEATED examples where this form of 2FA is actually worse than single factor authentication ( a robust -randomly generated- password ) that can’t be easily changed by a single call to a third party. What’s worse, is even if you use something like a Yubikey for 2FA most companies won’t let you disable mobile cell phone as a 2FA option. The only option is not to have 2FA at all in such cases because it decreases your security.
Long past time to start holding companies legally responsible for demonstrated lax security. Only way to change this is to start significantly hitting their bottom line each time their negligence causes a security breach AND require full disclosure of all breaches plus any remedies that have been enacted.
the @FA for google utilizes the android secured connection via google services that is built into all android phones. it is an https secured connection that bypasses the flawed and heavily insecured SMS system. Do what Mr. Krebs says and then enable 2FA on the google account. That locks down your phone and your google account making this sim scam nearly impossible.
My google voice number is refused by many SMS verification systems. Apparently Google uses some kind of forwarder that most phone systems do not recognize as a mobile number capable of receiving texts. Does my GV number receive SMS? Yes. I have tested is numerous ways, and every text sent to it has been received successfully. BUT if I try to use that GV number as a means of verification for services like bitcoin wallets or Godaddy domain purchases, it gets rejected as not being a valid SMS receiver.
Even with app based codes, some services will give you the option of ‘I don’t have my phone’ and then give you the option to get a code texted to your phone. Dropbox immediately comes to mind, but there are probably others.
I am always amazed at the articles I read here. My cell phone is never used for any kind of a financial transaction – not even to check a balance. I use only a well secured PC for that even though my cell phone is encrypted and uses a pin plus other security. It’s just too dangerous. I see people all the time on open wifi making financial transactions and I cringe because they are begging to get hacked. It would be better to set up a secure home network if one does not own a PC. It’s not hard or very exppensive and much more secure than being on open wifi. JMHO but it’s too dangerous out there.
I didn’t understand this article to mean that the device was being compromised while the user was engaging in some sort of financial activity on the device. It is that many providers offer 2FA that rely on the mobile device by way of SMS. If the provider has this option then a SIM swap will leave you vulnerable despite how hardened your network is.
This sort of thing always makes me think of the convenience vs. security diagram that we often see. Sure SMS 2FA is convenient, but it appears to be inherently not secure. At very least it is built upon a system that has many potential security risks (the mobile store employee, etc.) But it is convenient. And, for the uninformed it gives a false sense of security.
What is the difference between Google Voice and any other free VOIP service, like Microsoft’s Skype? I wonder if there is any security difference between services like that?
You can secure a Google Voice account with Google’s Advanced Protection Program which utilizes hardware security keys.
Microsoft doesn’t offer security keys as a 2FA method, only OTP, and SMS.
This would be less of a problem if financial sites that support security keys had the option to make them mandatory … no one gets in without a valid key, full stop. But the ones I use don’t do that, they all allow the user to default to SMS and bypass the key. I don’t feel any safer for having bought and registered a Yubikey. It’s mainly implemented as a convenience instead of a security upgrade.
Great advice, and thorough coverage on a critical threat vector. Telecoms companies need to be held accountable when accounts are compromised, either by rogue employees or if they were duped. The systems and processes should safeguard customer accounts, even if it wasn’t about 2FA, or MFA.
Good advice on Google Voice, which will take some efforts given how many accounts out there are linked to SMS verification, but one can at least start with their most-critical accounts, and work backwards from there. The article is a keeper for future reference.
I’m confused. If we use GVoice and redirect calls and texts from there to our mobile… whoever controls the mobile number is still getting emails and texts? We’ve just added a layer. Once we realize that our mobile is swapped, we can change our GVoice options, but by then, won’t the damage have been done?
From the story:
“Here’s where it gets tricky. If you’re all-in for taking the anti-SIM-hacking advice allegedly offered by Mr. Ortiz, once you’ve changed all of your multi-factor authentication options from your mobile number to your Google Voice number, you then have to remove that mobile number you supplied to Google from your Google Voice account. After that, you can still manage calls/messages to and from your Google Voice number using the Google Voice mobile app.”
Or just uncheck the “Forward messages to linked numbers” box. That way you can only receive them via the authenticated GVoice app.
Great guidance. Worth a look. It also has me thinking of perhaps two Google Numbers. One for the sensitive stuff, and one that would forward to linked numbers. Kind of the same practice that’s recommended for sensitive accounts. Segregate to a special email address that’s only used for such activities. Thanks!
I find it funny that he’s going after AT&T. I know they are responsible for porting his number out and thus the hackers were able to hijack his accounts (and they probably have a much larger bank account), but AT&T aren’t responsible for the lax security of said crypto accounts. He should be going after the crypto account creators for their poor security practices. It’s been know for quite some time that SMS 2fa is easily hacked via SIM swap. Also I’m sure AT&T never agreed they they would secure his crypto accounts with SMS 2fa.
It’s not so much that the crypto account was compromised, it’s that the telecoms account was, and it’s the provider’s responsibility to secure it. This problem needs correcting, once and for all. Telecoms controls are apparently weak. Forget the crypto guy… none of us wants it to happen to us, do we? So, it’s in our best interest, that of all customers, to have their accounts protected by those (who host them). Cheers.
Here’s an idea for the telcos…
Instead of displaying the PIN number and relying on the employee to verify that it is correct, change the back-end systems so that the store employee has to enter the PIN that they are given to authenticate it, giving a message stating whether the PIN is correct. Also block the creation of a new SIM card without authenticating the SIM through the PIN system, at a business computing systems level, instead of making it a process that an employee can work around. No PIN … no new SIM.