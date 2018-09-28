Facebook said today some 90 million of its users may get forcibly logged out of their accounts after the company fixed a rather glaring security vulnerability in its Web site that may have let attackers hijack user profiles.
In a short blog post published this afternoon, Facebook said hackers have been exploiting a vulnerability in Facebook’s site code that impacted a feature called “View As,” which lets users see how their profile appears to other people.
“This allowed them to steal Facebook access tokens which they could then use to take over people’s accounts,” Facebook wrote. “Access tokens are the equivalent of digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don’t need to re-enter their password every time they use the app.”
Facebook said it was removing the insecure “View As” feature, and resetting the access tokens of 50 million accounts that the company said it knows were affected, as well as the tokens for another 40 million users that may have been impacted over the past year.
The company said it was just beginning its investigation, and that it doesn’t yet know some basic facts about the incident, such as whether these accounts were misused, if any private information was accessed, or who might be responsible for these attacks.
Although Facebook didn’t mention this in their post, one other major unanswered question about this incident is whether the access tokens could have let attackers interactively log in to third-party sites as the user. Tens of thousands of Web sites let users log in using nothing more than their Facebook profile credentials. If users have previously logged in at third-party sites using their Facebook profile, there’s a good chance the attackers could have had access to those third-party sites as well.
I have asked for clarification from Facebook on this point and will update this post when and if I receive a response. However, I would have expected Facebook to mention this as a mitigating factor if authorized logins at third-party sites were not impacted.
Update: 4:46 p.m. ET: A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that while it was technically possible that an attacker could have abused this bug to target third-party apps and sites that use Facebook logins, the company doesn’t have any evidence so far that this has happened.
“We have invalidated data access for third-party apps for the affected individuals,” the spokesperson said, referring to the 90 million account that were forcibly logged out today and presented with a notification about the incident at the top of their feed.
Original story:
Facebook says there is no need for users to reset their passwords as a result of this breach, although that is certainly an option.
More importantly, it’s a good idea for all Facebook users to review their login activity. This page should let you view which devices are logged in to your account and approximately where in the world those devices are at the moment. That page also has an option to force a simultaneous logout of all devices connected to your account.
I am aware that facebook and instagram are not the same platform but they are still owned by the same company. Is there any evidence that this :
https://threatpost.com/victims-lose-access-to-thousands-of-photos-as-instagram-hack-spreads/135112/
that happened this summer is anyway related to the series of bugs?
People need to quit using Facebook once and for all
This whole site is total B.S. anyway
Totally agree!
It’s easy to say but there are so many people around the world for whom Facebook IS the Internet. The social and sometimes economic tie in to this website is deeply ingrained and “delete facebook” is not a reasonable action.
It’s like that in a third world country like India,
Those are exactly the people whom the Internet was not meant for.
The same dolts who consider Facebook is ‘the internet’ in 2018 are the same as those who considered AOL the internet in 1998.
Normies get off my stream – REEEEEEEEEEEEE
This has been going on for a long time, Facebook says a year but I believe it is longer. I had my ID stolen too, along with about 10-15 other people that I know of personally. A year to fix this? Really Facebook? After all the denials that there was an issue when contacted by affected users. Ridiculous.
I have a perfect solution to this, Brian. I deleted my Facebook a while back. No facebook, no worries. Awful site. IMHO Facebook should join Adobe Flash in its infamy.
Working in the cyber realm, I shudder every time I see the option to login with FB. I understand the convenience this allows for users so they don’t need to memorize passwords but a good password manager can fix that. Relying on a single sign on can work, but this shows a great example of how one exploit can cause more trouble for the users. FB has a huge attack surface due to the number of people using it to make it very target rich. This probably just gives more people to leave FB.
As far as I know, I wasn’t affected by the breach, but I am unable to start new Facebook posts, as are several of my friends who, like me, have the Apps platform disabled. Looks as if Facebook broke something while it was fixing the vulnerability.
“User opted out of platform
The action attempted is disallowed, because the user has opted out of Facebook platform.”
I just started seeing the same error on my desktop today, while accessing the Facebook site & trying to upload new pictures.
Same for me. And I have no intention of changing my existing setting to enable apps, websites, etc. I can’t find any other instructions to allow me to do what I could do just yesterday, which is copy and paste a link to an article.
Same here. I can still post by clicking the “close” button in the error message but the post won’t fetch previews of any links I include, nor can I go back and edit any existing posts due to getting the same error message. I opted out of 3rd party app platform because of the security breach by Cambridge Analytica a few months back and had no problems copying/pasting directly to my newsfeed until today, after this new security breach was announced. In the past few days leading up to today’s announcement of this most recent security breach, my FB account was being inundated with new friend requests — over 100 in one day alone — and now I wonder if all these unsolicited friend requests came from hijacked profiles.
This is a great example of why it’s a bad idea to ever use credentials for Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. to log in to any third-party site.
Facebook should not be ANYBODY’s internet gatekeeper. Delete Facebook, Delete Instagram, Delete WhatsApp. There are plenty of safer alternatives.
This is just one of many reasons why I do not and never will use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, et al. Facebook is one of the 4 most dangerous companies in the global business space with an App that puts every user at risk every day. They simply do not know what they are doing.
I wish fakebook would allow quick easy one button delete of accounts. Id leave now. they make it difficult to quit with that two week waiting period.
Take over people’s account is one thing, but that also means take over business accounts(fb pages) .
Interesting that the FB newsroom security update post got 24K likes. What is there to like?
I was a victim of this today. I keep close tabs on apps I have connected to my FB account. I only have three, so when a fourth popped up today I immediately knew it wasn’t legit. It was named “WWW VIDEO UPLOAD RESUMABLE” I immediately blocked the app, reported it to fb security and removed it from my account. Turned two factor auth on again for both my FB and Instagram accounts. Whatever, another day another hack.
I’ve found the same app, which i couln’t delete, weird isn’t it?
Can someone answer me this please –
I was logged out of FB this morning Australian time. However, from what I’m reading, anybody who used View As to look at their own profiles got swept up too? As I used this feature a couple of months ago, it is therefore likely my acceess token was never actually stolen?
Any clarity on this would be appreciated.
USA Today:
“The attackers could have also gained access to Facebook users’ accounts on other apps and websites they access with Facebook Login, the feature that allows you to log in to other online services with your Facebook credentials, the company said.”
