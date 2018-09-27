The U.S. Secret Service is warning financial institutions about a recent uptick in a form of ATM skimming that involves cutting cupcake-sized holes in a cash machine and then using a combination of magnets and medical devices to siphon customer account data directly from the card reader inside the ATM.
According to a non-public alert distributed to banks this week and shared with KrebsOnSecurity by a financial industry source, the Secret Service has received multiple reports about a complex form of skimming that often takes thieves days to implement.
This type of attack, sometimes called ATM “wiretapping” or “eavesdropping,” starts when thieves use a drill to make a relatively large hole in the front of a cash machine. The hole is then concealed by a metal faceplate, or perhaps a decal featuring the bank’s logo or boilerplate instructions on how to use the ATM.
Skimmer thieves will fish the card skimming device through the hole and attach it to the internal card reader via a magnet.
Very often the fraudsters will be assisted in the skimmer installation by an endoscope, a slender, flexible instrument traditionally used in medicine to give physicians a look inside the human body. By connecting a USB-based endoscope to his smart phone, the intruder can then peek inside the ATM and ensure that his skimmer is correctly attached to the card reader.
The Secret Service says once the skimmer is in place and the hole patched by a metal plate or plastic decal, the skimmer thieves often will wait a day or so to attach the pinhole camera. “The delay is believed to take place to ensure that vibrations from the drilling didn’t trigger an alarm from anti-skimming technology,” the alert reads.
When the suspect is satisfied that his drilling and mucking around inside the cash machine hasn’t set off any internal alarms, he returns to finish the job by retrofitting the ATM with a hidden camera. Often this is a false fascia directly in front of or above the PIN pad, recording each victim entering his or her PIN in a time-stamped video.
In other cases, the thieves may replace the PIN pad security shield on the ATM with a replica that includes a hidden pinhole camera, tucking the camera components behind the cut hole and fishing the camera wiring and battery through the hole drilled in the front of the machine.
It’s difficult to cite all of the Secret Service’s report without giving thieves a precise blueprint on how to conduct these attacks. But I will say that several sources who spend a great deal of time monitoring cybercrime forums and communications have recently shared multiple how-to documents apparently making the rounds that lay out in painstaking detail how to execute these wiretapping attacks. So that knowledge is definitely being shared more widely in the criminal community now.
Overall, it’s getting tougher to spot ATM skimming devices, many of which are designed to be embedded inside various ATM components (e.g., insert skimmers). It’s best to focus instead on protecting your own physical security while at the cash machine. If you visit an ATM that looks strange, tampered with, or out of place, try to find another machine. Use only ATMs in public, well-lit areas, and avoid those in secluded spots.
Most importantly, cover the PIN pad with your hand when entering your PIN: That way, even if the thieves somehow skim your card, there is less chance that they will be able to snag your PIN as well. You’d be amazed at how many people fail to take this basic precaution.
Sure, there is still a chance that thieves could use a PIN-pad overlay device to capture your PIN, but in my experience these are far less common than hidden cameras (and quite a bit more costly for thieves who aren’t making their own skimmers). Done properly, covering the PIN pad with your hand could even block hidden cameras like those embedded in the phony PIN pad security shield pictured above.
The other advice I would give, apart from using a different ATM, is to report it to the bank and/or the police. Surprised you didn’t mention this.
I am surprised that bothered to add that little twist of the knife at the end. “Surprised you didn’t mention .” Really? Why? Who cares what you are surprised about? Really. You might have said “Thank you for mentioning this latest scam. Now I can tell others.” Seems better that way.
We could just use a real live bank teller.
That’s not gonna happen. It’s to easy…
Easy if you’re free to stop at the bank during bankers hours.
Some of us work before, during, and after those times.
… and pay a hefty over the counter transaction fee
So it seems like machines need to be re engineered to cover all circuitry that contains un encrypted data with a tamper plate…
And perhaps maintaining positive pressure with the ATM by way of fan, and measuring that pressure and the power draw of the fan for sudden sustained changes?
… and an LDR or some other sort of sensor within the machine near sensitive components to detect persistent light where there should be dark during specific parts of transaction? .. crook needs to see what they’re doing.. does light in area match flashing of card acceptor for example?
… IR beams across empty spaces of internal ATM space?
… capacitance sensors around key areas of machine to detect changes in structure?
… Thin dual conductive layer mesh applied to inside of ATM that’s likely to short on breach by any tool?
… Vendor provided overlays designed to be test fitted over key ATM portions to quickly check if something is to spec?
There seems to be too much reliance on the idea that the ATM case is inviolable which is clearly not the case. Assuming folks ARE going to get in, need to detect when they do.. assume perimeter is crap and imolement security in depth.
… implement …
Interesting video. I noticed the criminals were not speaking English. Does anyone recognize the language or understand what they said? Me thinks it was Arabic or some Middle-eastern dialect. Anyone have a clue?
Idti cyuda (Come here)
Svyaz’ (something) Connection (XXX)
Mashina (Something)
It’s russian I believe….
Awesome pictures even though one has a spelling mistake LOL
Yeah I noticed that too. Not my mistake though.
It’s not “wiretapping” in the same way a Man-In-The-Middle-Attack would be, or a network sniffer. This is still -just- skimming, evolved to the card reader, and with more vandalism to the ATM. The headline is salacious and designed for click-bait-ish site traffic. InfoSec folks all over are going to trip over themselves spraining their necks to attack their ATM Operations folks and Fraud divisions freaking out over this “threat” when it’s just an evolution of skimming – being performed by the same idjits pushing insert-skimmers down card reader throats.
Is it worth sharing and educating the marketplace and customers – sure. Is it worth kicking up dust and using buzzwords like “wiretapping”? Nope.
Disagree. This is not “buzzword” usage. You might not be old enough to have hooked Beige Boxes up to hard phone lines, but skimmers like this, that attach to solder joints (wires), would pretty much be the *definition* of “wire tapping”. I could wire tap your phone hard line doing a MitM attack as you suggested, but it would be easier to just clip into the wires outside of your house. Or similar to this attack, tap the wires leading to your phone’s microphone inside of your home telephone. Traditional ATM skimmers don’t touch the wires at all usually. I think the word wiretap was used appropriately here. You just seem to presume it means tapping different wires.
Excellent response, Matt. I agree. Bottom line is this: Mr. Krebs does not need clickbait headlines; anybody who knows anything knows where to find the best blogs on infosec… right here.
I have indeed been delivered a drop-shipment of grey boxes and hardwired everything together (and I know what a Token Ring is, thank-you-very-much). I even got me some suspenders and a plaid shirt in the closet with moth-holes in ’em.
This is more accurately called an Eavesdropper because the “only thing wired” is the pin-hole camera synced to the mag-stripe reader. Usually there are two non-connected devices. It is still a mag-stripe reader (usually on a motorized reader & not dip). There is -no- wire on the card reader that is stripped and tapped. There’s no listening or sniffing of data over a wire of any kind. Therefore – there’s no wiretap. Period. I’ve removed them, recently. Hands-on. I know of what I speak. I can send you photos from my phone.
The more shocking/amazing development is the sophistication of these overlay stickers, and the hollowing out of PIN Shields to hide the cameras in. That’s taken us all aback – because the shields are being weaponized against us. I mean, our first inclination when we saw 1.5″ to 3″ holes drilled into the ATM was an Endoscope attack for Jackpotting. That made sense. Except the location for this stuff was next to the card reader. This is just – skimming. Data theft – one card at a time.
We got that alert – directly from the sender with the SS. Long-standing relationship there (and the Task Force). Whether the DoHS used that language or not – it’s still overt. We forwarded the original alert to all of our affected departments, with reasonable expectations. Today – some of those same people sent knee-jerk “OMG!!! SKY FALLING” requests for “what the hell are we gonna do about this? – AHHH!” – just because of this very article – and the headline. The shock factor from something called “wiretapping” is certainly greater than “eavesdropping” or “crooks get more crooked”.
Clickbaitish? Do you think the term wiretapping in this context was something I came up with? It’s straight from the Secret Service’s own advisory. What’s more, it’s a quite accurate description of what’s going on.
It amazes me that someone could actually drill a 2″ – 4″ hole in an ATM without attracting attention. This could take many minutes to do and if the drilling is through steel or aluminum, it would be very noisy.
A hole cutter saw bit and a powerful battery powered drill can make quick work of any metal (short of armor) – even the armor on some ATMS isn’t thick enough to keep them from drilling through in seconds. The sound might even be just a short squeaking noise.
A companion problem would be keeping the filings from messing up the electronics inside. Vacuums help — but that’s even more noise. Moreover, I have trouble imagining that just a short squeaking noise would describe drilling through something even as thin as a computer cabinet.
Sean,
My thoughts too after reading about this “procedure”. As a retired construction foreman, there is going to be aluminum/iron filings/dust and residue at the entry point. Very find dust that adheres to everything.
Since these bums are not cabinetmakers, it behooves the ATM user to become v-e-r-y circumspect at the area[s] mentioned in the article. Move the face plate and PIN pad shield a bit.
The holes are smooth-edged and no bits or scrap is around them. All of our drilling attacks have been on the plastic only (and the vaults are pretty damn thick – so there’s no getting in there).
When they lay the overlay sticker over the hole or re-cover the card-insert display – you cannot tell anything has been damaged. The overlays are so good they fool seasoned techs – until they notice the extra framing/edging around the receipt printer area. On the insert-display, unless there is damage to the plastic cover itself (stress fractures or web fractures in the corners) it is very hard to tell.
We’ve watched our DVR footage to observe these guys (usually two people per install) post-event and we cannot see everything for sure. But, they bring a tool bag or kit with them and it’s almost scary how professional they are about smoothing the holes out and inserting the devices onto the card reader. One of my guys who removed one a couple of months ago couldn’t stop bragging on these installer’s ingenuity and craftsmanship. He’s young but still.
Secret Service needs to learn that solder is spelled with an L.
It’s hard to cover your hand entering the PIN when you are in a car. You’re using your left hand to enter the number while your right hand is inconveniently located inside the vehicle. Seriously though, you would need some sort of wearable cover for your left hand. Might try to make one.
Why didn’t the fbi put something out? Seems suspicious.
Why didn’t the fbi put something out? Seems suspicious
Just a question: Why don’t the owners of ATM surround their machines with lots of cameras? Wireless, or even wired cameras are very inexpensive these days.
Say, you got 1,500 ATMs, need ~3,000 cameras, a network with the bandwidth and DVRs/camera system manager. So then what? Going to hire 1,500 people to sit around and watch cameras 24/7? At the rate of fraud, a bank would need to lose what … ($15/h*24*365*1500) dollars a year to justify avoiding it? It ain’t the price of the cameras.
I am not surprised… it seems like these guys get more efficient at finding ways to siphon siphon siphon…
This year alone I have came across two Bank of America Arms that were certainly tampered with. One had a very loose pin pad and another one’s card slot was literally…. missing. I would have uploaded photos but no option. I called the diebold tech number and they fixed both in a jiff.
This is a track data skimmer and they use magnets to attach to ATM?
Good luck to them!
Does this mean it’s safer to use a phone with NFC to access bank services at an ATM than a physical card? Of course I suspect increased usage like that would lead to cloning NFC credentials too.