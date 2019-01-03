A new phone-based phishing scam that spoofs Apple Inc. is likely to fool quite a few people. It starts with an automated call that display’s Apple’s logo, address and real phone number, warning about a data breach at the company. The scary part is that if the recipient is an iPhone user who then requests a call back from Apple’s legitimate customer support Web page, the fake call gets indexed in the iPhone’s “recent calls” list as a previous call from the legitimate Apple Support line.
Jody Westby is the CEO of Global Cyber Risk LLC, a security consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. Westby said earlier today she received an automated call on her iPhone warning that multiple servers containing Apple user IDs had been compromised (the same scammers had called her at 4:34 p.m. the day before, but she didn’t answer that call). The message said she needed to call a 1-866 number before doing anything else with her phone.
Here’s what her iPhone displayed about the identity of the caller when they first tried her number at 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019:
Note in the above screen shot that it lists Apple’s actual street address, their real customer support number, and the real Apple.com domain (albeit without the “s” at the end of “http://”). The same caller ID information showed up when she answered the scammers’ call this morning.
Westby said she immediately went to the Apple.com support page (https://www.support.apple.com) and requested to have a customer support person call her back. The page displayed a “case ID” to track her inquiry, and just a few minutes later someone from the real Apple Inc. called her and referenced that case ID number at the start of the call.
Westby said the Apple agent told her that Apple had not contacted her, that the call was almost certainly a scam, and that Apple would never do that — all of which she already knew. But when Westby looked at her iPhone’s recent calls list, she saw the legitimate call from Apple had been lumped together with the scam call that spoofed Apple:
The call listed at 11:51 a.m. was the result of Westby accidentally returning the call from the scammers, which she immediately disconnected.
“I told the Apple representative that they ought to be telling people about this, and he said that was a good point,” Westby said. “This was so convincing I’d think a lot of other people will be falling for it.”
KrebsOnSecurity called the number that the scam message asked Westby to contact (866-277-7794). An automated system answered and said I’d reached Apple Support, and that my expected wait time was about one minute and thirty seconds. About a minute later, a man with an Indian accent answered and inquired as to the reason for my call.
Playing the part of someone who had received the scam call, I told him I’d been alerted about a breach at Apple and that I needed to call this number. After asking me to hold for a brief moment, our call was disconnected.
No doubt this is just another scheme to separate the unwary from their personal and financial details, and to extract some kind of payment (for supposed tech support services or some such). But it is remarkable that Apple’s own devices (or AT&T, which sold her the phone) can’t tell the difference between a call from Apple and someone trying to spoof Apple.
As I noted in my October 2018 piece, Voice Phishing Scams are Getting More Clever, phone phishing usually invokes an element of urgency in a bid to get people to let their guard down. If a call has you worried that there might be something wrong and you wish to call them back, don’t call the number offered to you by the caller. If you want to reach your bank, for example, call the number on the back of your card. If it’s another company you do business with, go to the company’s Web site and look up their main customer support number.
Relying on anything other than a number obtained directly from the company in question — such as a number obtained from a direct search on Google or another search engine — is also extremely risky. In many cases, the scammers are polluting top search engine results with phony 800-numbers for customer support lines that lead directly to fraudsters.
These days, scam calls happen on my mobile so often that I almost never answer my phone unless it appears to come from someone in my contacts list. But as this scam shows, even that’s not always a great strategy.
It’s a good idea to advise your friends and loved ones to ignore calls unless they appear to come from a friend or family member, and most importantly to just hang up the moment the caller starts asking for personal information.
Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.
This sounds like a caller id spoofing incident, where the caller has fraudulently provided the equivalent of Apple’s name and phone number for their call, which is burned into iDevices (and Macs) contacts by default, leading to people getting a call from “Apple.”
However because they were spoofing the legitimate Apple number its likely that any attempt to return the call will end up calling Apple. The scammers control the fake 1-866 or whatever number they’re asking you to call, they don’t control Apple’s actual 1-800 number.
This is part of why I recommend people remove any default contacts on their phones and devices as part of a broader strategy of using as little built-in software as possible to avoid attacks similar to this, which assume you will do nothing except leave everything in place and use all the built-in software.
While the caller id information would still be displayed, it wouldn’t look nearly as convincing because all the burned in contact details would be missing. On the other hand calls from Apple would look the exact same way.
I’m not sure that’s the same thing. The information displayed when the phone rang was the Apple logo and name. I need to double check but I’m not even sure a number showed up. Clicking the “i” for more information next to the number just brought up the data displayed in the screen shot.
SeymourB is right, if one were to spoof the caller-id number of someone in your contacts it would show that contact’s photo and friendly name (in this case the photo is the Apple logo and the friendly name is Apple Inc.). For better or worse the caller’s phone number is not displayed when a contact calls you (and is even somewhat hard to determine in your recent calls list on an Apple device).
I don’t have a contact for Apple in my iPhone either, but I guess it’s possible others do.
The contact card you presented (with the same URL, phone number, address and logo) is in my phone as well. I’m pretty sure it’s been in my iCloud contacts list since I first created my Apple ID. I know I never added it, and it’s not part of my GMail contacts (which is my primary contact list).
You say you don’t have this contact. Have you configured your iPhone to pull contacts from your iCloud account?
Another possibility is that it may have been synced from a Mac. It’s been a long time, but I think Mac OS X includes (or once included) this card as a default contact. Since my Mac syncs its contacts list with iCloud, that’s another possible vector for this card.
It’s worth noting that both my card and the one you presented list the “1 Infinite Loop” address, which is no longer correct, but was correct when the card was created (in my case, many years ag0). (Apple’s corporate address is now “1 Apple Park Way”. See https://www.apple.com/contact/.)
Yeah, older timers who used the MobileMe sync service would have the Apple contact force fed to their contacts list. Even deleting it wasn’t permanent.
This is not much different than earlier in the year when they were spoofing various Apple Store phone numbers.
A member of the family just got one of those, pretending to be calling from a big city Apple Store. Funny you should mention that.
Reminds me a fake call I recently got from “Internet Service Provider” telling me that my internet will be disconnected if I don’t speak to the technician. Audio here: https://clyp.it/dco33x2x
Priceless!
Isn’t this just a matter of the caller spoofing the caller ID so that it appears to come from Apple, as there is only the single phone number associated with the contact. My guess is that Ms Westby already had the contact for Apple stored (maybe by default with a new phone), and it just recorded the call history. Otherwise, how else are you proposing that the contact information was entered on her phone? The scam is then simply getting people to call back on the other 866 number.
I just checked on my iPhone and I do not have a default contact from Apple.
My iPhone does have a default contact from Apple. It is identical to the one you show in your report (including the missing “s” after http). So, I think Donder is correct. It looks like a standard caller ID spoof that caused her iPhone to display an existing Apple contact that was already on her phone. This is pretty devious. It takes advantage of what is in the victim’s contacts to make the attempt look significantly more realistic.
You probably overlooked it.
Think about it: the Caller ID protocol doesn’t allow for presenting this kind of information. Neither does FaceTime. It’s literally technically impossible to happen any other way than what others explained here: this is a run of the mill Caller ID spoof and *your phone* filling in the details.
Same goes for call history: you got a call from (as far as your carrier and your phone know) from Apple. *Of course* it’s together with other calls using the same number in history.
I know for a fact that caller ID can be spoofed; I was involved in a criminal case where a phone harassment took place.
The only way to have one is to create a contact from a call – i. e., a user action. There’s no good reason to create a contact called Apple Tech Support…
Of course there’s a good reason. some people actually do call Apple tech support. I called my contacts entry Apple Care, though, but the effect is the same.
It may be that different handsets/telcos may preload the contact, or not. Doesn’t show up in my contact list neither.
You would, if you had synced a MobileMe (.mac, .me) account or had the early iphones, then kept it in your contacts all these years.
Back then, they (“Apple, Inc.”, and “Apple Support”) were included as example contacts.
I looked back at my old iphones and it’s there, along with the carrier’s customer service number, in each of them.
I never would’ve added “Inc.” on my own, I’m too lazy. So definitely Apple put it there.
I have been receiving 2-3 of these Apple phishing emails a day for a while now.
I just now received two emails; one was the above article from Krebs, the other was another Apple phishing email.
Relentless.
Carry on, Krebs!
I got an iTunes subscription phishing email yesterday. I don’t even own an iPhone. The links went to a host in Singapore. For yucks I went on a Linux box and entered the top level of the link. My Pi-hole blocked the domain. I did a ping to make sure the server was up.
The email is already deleted. Host was unifiedlayer.
You don’t need an Apple device to buy music or movies or TV shows from iTunes. There’s a version of the iTunes app for Windows. I don’t think there’s a version for Android but I believe there is an Android version of the Apple Music streaming app.
In other-wards don’t trust anyone on the phone with a Indian accent
The call to mjc775 above is a machine (which I hear regularly) so making judgements about accents is no defence.
This is the thing I hate the most about these scammers. I talk to nobody that has an Indian accent except for these people (a dozen times a week). How can that not rewire me to be suspicious of Indians in general?
I am not racist. I am a white guy with a black adopted daughter (Yeah, I know that’s not proof), but really I LIKE most foreigners and races and even some of my redneck neighbors. I grew up in California and love Mexican Americans, but I just have an uneasy feeling when I hear an Indian accent.
I am not polite to these guys when they call. That bothers me, too, because I used to always go out of my way to be polite to people on the phone, no matter what.
Or maybe I’m just getting grumpy in my old age. That could have something to do with it.
The spammers and scammers are intolerable. There is not much point in blocking or reporting those calls since the phone numbers are likely fake. If a spam text includes a URL, I will forward that to VZW spam reporting.
It’s about to the point where I am going to get a burnable flip phone for voice and text messaging. If the bad guys start calling or texting that number, then as Seth Meyers would say, “Ya Burnt!”
I don’t even think a burner phone would work at this point! Last night I received a spam call on the On-Star phone number linked to my vehicle. I seriously could not believe it. As long as there is any type of phone number they will find it!
The telemarketers just bulk dial an entire range of numbers (e.g. (123) 456-**** ) without concern for whether or not a number is associated with a customer.
Since they’re probably using hacked phone switches, they can have their software place millions of calls. Their software will ignore the ones that can’t be complete (e.g. invalid numbers), the rest will go through, and the cost will be billed to whatever company they hacked.
I am in agreement with what others are saying about this being caller ID spoofing and the number matching the default Apple Inc. contact. The default Apple Inc. contact comes from the iCloud address book so if you do not have iCloud enabled in your contact groups, you won’t see the contact listed. I always delete the Apple Inc. contact when I get a new phone or reset my phone to factory default. I also have told my elderly parents to never trust anyone calling them stating they are with any computer related company.
I just called the 866 # that Brian referenced. They kept hanging up on me. Finally, one of them stayed on and asked for the email address i use for my icloud account. I gave him an old Yahoo account that is still used, however, he kept telling me the address was no good? He finally just hung-up.
” and most importantly to just hang up the moment the caller starts asking for personal information.”
no, no and more no. Waste their time as much as
possible.. If everyone did this they would find
another scam.
“Hang on, I wrote that down somewhere. I can’t unplug my phone or it will die. Can you look up the price of a new battery while I go look for that info you need?”
*starts watching TV*
There’s a guy on YouTube (Kitboga) who’s a genius at trolling scammers and wasting their time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poUws4y6vro is one example.
Interestingly I had four entries in my iPhone contacts for Apple. One, as mentioned here in the article. Which seemingly gets created by default somehow. One for a personal contact, the person of whom worked for a cosmetics company and there’s no way I would have thrown this person into such a contact myself. Another for Linode. And another for HandCent. Two companies. Again, there’s no way I would have nowingly created such contacts. So it raises a big question about how contacts could be created unknowingly. It’s possible I did something boneheaded unknowingly myself. But this was very weird to find.
I’d say the scam leverages the fact this contact somehow exists for a majority of iPhone users. It’s an trusted identity scam with the 866 number a redirect based on (1) establishing (fraudulent) trust and (2) some sense of urgency.
I never answer unexpected calls – that way they don’t know my number is valid. I have very very few robo calls as a result – in fact I can’t remember the last one I had. Voice mail will give you away though, better to never set it up.
Yes I have a normal life and am not completely isolated in a bubble; my phone is just a tool, and I used it to call out – incoming calls are strictly my own business.
Don’t you have voicemail?
If you don’t answer and the call rings thru to your voicemail, it has the same net effect of validating a live line.
Also, dead lines usually result in a system response that indicates that status.
Or am I missing smth?
So if the scammers called at 4:34 PM the day before, why is it shown as a canceled call rather than a missed call?
When people who are clued up on tech scams are almost getting fooled, there really is no chance for the average person to not get scammed. I give advice to family members how to check for scams but when it’s getting this clever, I can’t blame them if they fall for it which is so frustrating as you constantly need to tell them how now to look for updated scams. More needs to be done to stop this or really damper the efforts. However everytime you call out a scam, the scammers just evolve.