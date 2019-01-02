Cloud hosting provider Dataresolution.net is struggling to bring its systems back online after suffering a ransomware infestation on Christmas Eve, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. The company says its systems were hit by the Ryuk ransomware, the same malware strain that crippled printing and delivery operations for multiple major U.S. newspapers over the weekend.
San Juan Capistrano, Calif. based Data Resolution LLC serves some 30,000 businesses worldwide, offering software hosting, business continuity systems, cloud computing and data center services.
The company has not yet responded to requests for comment. But according to a status update shared by Data Resolution with affected customers on Dec. 29, 2018, the attackers broke in through a compromised login account on Christmas Eve and quickly began infecting servers with the Ryuk ransomware strain.
The intrusion gave the attackers control of Data Resolution’s data center domain, briefly locking the company out of its own systems. The update sent to customers states that Data Resolution shut down its network to halt the spread of the infection and to work through the process of cleaning and restoring infected systems.
Data Resolution is assuring customers that there is no indication any data was stolen, and that the purpose of the attack was to extract payment from the company in exchange for a digital key that could be used to quickly unlock access to servers seized by the ransomware.
The Ryuk ransomware strain was first detailed in an August 2018 report by security firm CheckPoint, which says the malware may be tied to a sophisticated North Korean hacking team known as the Lazarus Group.
Ryuk reportedly was the same malware that infected the Los Angeles Times‘ Olympic printing plant over the weekend, an attack that led to the disruption of newspaper printing and delivery services for a number of publications that rely on the plant — including the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union Tribune.
A status update shared by Data Resolution with affected customers earlier today indicates the cloud hosting provider is still working to restore email access and multiple databases for clients. The update also said Data Resolution is in the process of restoring service for companies relying on it to host installations of Dynamics GP, a popular software package that many organizations use for accounting and payroll services.
Cloud hosting providers are often pitched as a way for companies to increase security and to better protect themselves from threats like ransomware, which scrambles data on infected systems and demands payment in exchange for a digital key needed to unlock affected systems.
At the same time, cloud providers represent an especially attractive target for ransomware attacks because they store vast amounts of data for other companies. In 2017, cloud hosting provider Cloudnine was hit by a ransomware attack, leading to an outage that lasted for several days.
Much depends on security practices maintained by each provider, according to an MIT Technology Review story last year that named cloud ransomware attacks as a top security concern for 2018.
“The biggest cloud operators, like Google, Amazon, and IBM, have hired some of the brightest minds in digital security, so they won’t be easy to crack,” wrote Martin Giles. “But smaller companies are likely to be more vulnerable, and even a modest breach could lead to a big payday for the hackers involved.”
A source at a company that uses Data Resolution to manage payroll payments told KrebsOnSecurity that the cloud hosting provider said it did not attempt to pay the requested ransom, preferring to restore systems from backups instead.
I can’t understand this. How can they claim the point of origin of a cyber attack in such a confident voice?
Is North Korean Cyber Force composed of secret agents of DataResolution.net ?
Yep. I can’t even see how they could say yet with confidence that data wasn’t taken, when they’re still focused on restoring service.
I was wondering the same thing Brian! And this begs the question how will they determine or conclude information was stolen or not!
In SQL Server, one thing that can be done to try to detect data extrusion is check the query plan cache for sql statements that look greedy, and/or are trying to enumerate assets.
Unfortunately, this cache is stored in RAM, and often a reboot or a service restart seems to be a common knee jerk reaction, thus wiping out useful forensic evidence.
If the plan cache is still intact, and not too old, one actually has a pretty decent chance of detecting data extrusion, though it tends to be a lot of work.
To be fair, if the host is virtualized its possible to checkpoint the state of the system at a point in time, then save that state to disk before shutting it down. As a result you can roll back to that saved state and view the current contents of RAM even though the system was subsequently shut down.
Of course if they compromised the virtualized host then it gets more complicated but access to virtualization hosts are normally tightly restricted.
Because attribution creates a welcome distraction from the recovery and paints a clear picture of the ‘determined attacker’ as the bad guy (whilst we figure out what basic controls failed – or failed to exist- to facilitate this breach)
Interesting update from the company. Grammar off, mis-spelling. Reminds me of some of the spam emails I get in my inbox. Makes me wonder if the PDF is authentic?
Well, when I called the company they basically said everyone was too busy responding to the situation to take my call. So my guess is their response to customers has been pretty rushed
That’s just what I was thinking. Their message to customers would make me feel less secure and less sure that their whole communications mess has been taken over by a rogue – not necessarily the NORK.
I agree to this.
Most of the attacks like this is most likely can be attributed to a disgruntled employee. Think of the what they’re claiming “a compromised login account..”. No matter how excellent security is, the HUMAN factor is the weakest link.
Brian I’d agree wholeheartedly. On the healthcare side ransomware is just assumed as a breach pending a few technical get out of jail free specifics.
My only direct knowledge of cloud services is with VPSes. But aren’t all the customers in virtualized machines? So somehow the virus gets on the hypervisor? How much outside access would that machine get? It should have internal access only.
Previous Ryuk infections have been preceded by Emotet and/or TrickBot infections. See last year’s incidents at the North Carolina water utility ONWASA and the Alaskan town of Valdez: https://blog.barkly.com/north-carolina-water-utility-ransomware-emotet
Emotet and TrickBot were two of the most active trojans of 2018 and the amount of infected computers out there is huge. Ryuk (and other ransomware) operators may be combing through these bothers and purchasing access to target networks they consider promising.
Here’s a good CheckPoint blog on the trend: https://blog.checkpoint.com/2018/10/23/ransomware-stopped-working-harder-started-working-smarter-botnets-phishing/
Appears to be on the rise. Orgs that have been shrugging off Emotet/TrickBot infections as minor should definitely be taking notice.
Thank you Jonathan for those links:
I notice CheckPoint indicates that the bots that take over the enterprise take advantage of ‘misconfigured’ Active Directory and Group Policy. So I assume if those two are properly hardened, these bots cannot gain control.
The only problem with that, is if the attackers are using RDP and are not stopped by firewalls or gateway blocking, then the attacker could probably gain permissions to modify both of those and configure them toward his bad ends anyway.
Do you, or anyone else here agree? Maybe the old Microsoft way of hardening the system are no longer valid?!
One of the advisories released to clients indicated that the company would no longer allow RDP connections, so your hunch may be correct.
Attribution is hard and for them to say it’s North Korea is comical right now. I firmly believe that more than 60% of the so called state sponsored attacks are not state sponsored at all. With modern tools like metasploit and others it is not hard to launch a ransomware attack and it is trivially easy to launch said attack from servers in other countries as well.
Exactly. Data breach response playbook, rule #1: Blame the breach on advanced persistent threat actor whose capabilities were far and away above most security systems ability to prevent or detect.
I would hit the roof if I was their customer. I wonder if their business will be able to recover. I also think blaming North Korea is somewhat premature !
Sure, let’s blame it on North Korea. Because blaming parties that would not defend themselves is such a high class act.
It is not a good sign when your first move is to pass blame and involve other parties.
I disagree with this article regarding the ransomware coming directly from North Korea with it’s 1024 IP number range(s) So much malicious spam and or abuse is coming from mainland China’s IP numbers that it’s becoming down right ridiculous.
More then likely North Korea is using China’s ISP’s to do it’s evil bidding for them . That’s if you can 100 percent prove that the ransomware is coming from
the government or hackers in North Korea.
Check out the stats here to see what I mean.
https://(www)(dot)abuseipdb.com/statistics/
Does anybody know if the settings in the Microsoft Management Control (MMC) can still prevent such takeovers with the newest Ransomware? I’ve been using the free version from the former Foolish IT for quite a while on my honeypot, and although the malware was able to turn the screen black – eventually a Windows error tag appears saying that permissions are rejected for this operation ( or similar error message), and the PC recovers easily on Ctrl-Alt-delete, so you can run CCleaner to remove the malware from the temp files. I always reboot just to see if the malware is still active. I also do an extensive rescue scan to make sure it is gone.
I know John Nicholas Shaw used to offer an Enterprise version of his Cryptoprevent software, but I have no idea how it would apply to large data centers with SQL servers. The name has changed for the source of the freeware still offered on MajorGeeks, but many of the comments there don’t like the intrusive changes made to said MMC and recommend against it. However one could make the changes to the MMC themselves if they were highly educated in how to setup the Group Policies and/or snap-ins required to make it work, I wouldn’t doubt if those changes number in the 100s at least.
Minor correction – should be ‘Console’ instead of Control on MMC.
I suspect either the hired security company or FBI said to report it was NK. If there are any FW logs that say that, is only a guess. Which would also be the tool to decide if any data was exfiltrated, depending on how much access the haxorz had.
Personally I consider china and NK as one technically malicious pile. We should be putting sanctions on china, but we’ve let them have most of our manufacturing – so they have pretty much won the economic war they planned, all they have to do is stop shipping. I doubt the government would give a hoot about people there going without food.
If the attacker doesn’t get his ransom, perhaps he will then start looking at the encrypted data to see if he can at least get some revenue for it for his trouble. If they have access to news like this, they may already know they have some good information.
Regards,
Who wrote that last bullet about North Korea? It speaks like a 6th grader would talk. 150 banks got hit last year so 1) what does that have to do at all with this incident? 2) that means “All” were hit by North Korea? 3) Nice redirect. I’m sure customers rested easy by this keen damage control statement.
Jesus Christ.