Hard to believe we’ve gone another revolution around the Sun: Today marks the 9th anniversary of KrebsOnSecurity.com!

This past year featured some 150 blog posts, but as usual the biggest contribution to this site came from the amazing community of readers here who have generously contributed their knowledge, wit and wisdom in more than 10,000 comments.

Speaking of generous contributions, more than 100 readers have expressed their support in 2018 via PayPal donations to this site. The majority of those funds go toward paying for subscription-based services that KrebsOnSecurity relies upon for routine data gathering and analysis. Thank you.

Your correspondence and tips have been invaluable, so by all means keep them coming. For the record, I’m reachable via a variety of means, including email, the contact form on this site, and of course Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (direct messages are open to all). For more secure and discreet communications, please consider reaching out via Keybase, Wicker (krebswickr), or Signal (by request).

Many of you have requested a redesign to make this site more mobile-friendly. We’d targeted for that to happen in 2018, but multiple unforeseen circumstances conspired to delay that project this year. Rest assured, that long-overdue change will be coming soon in 2019. Thanks for your patience.

Below are some of the most-read and commented-on enterprise stories throughout 2018, a year marked by a relentless onslaught of data breaches, data leaks and increasingly sneaky scams. It seems unlikely that 2019 will be any different, and while I will endeavor to keep readers abreast of the latest threats and trends, I’m also interested to hear what you would like to see more of in the coming year. So please sound off in the comments below or drop me a note.

By the way, if you’d prefer to keep up with KrebsOnSecurity posts via email, please consider signing up for the newsletter (expect ~3-4 emails per week).

Thanks again for your readership, encouragement and support. Happy New Year!

