A 22-year-old man convicted of cyberstalking and carrying out numerous bomb threats and swatting attacks — including a 2013 swatting incident at my home — was arrested Sunday morning in the Philippines after allegedly helping his best friend dump the body of a housemate into a local river.
Police in Manila say 22-year-old U.S citizens Mir Islam and Troy Woody Jr., 21, used an app to book a ride that was to pick them up at Woody’s condominium in Mandaluyong City. When the driver arrived the two men stuffed a large box into the trunk of the vehicle.
According to the driver, Islam and Woody asked to be driven to a nearby shopping mall, but told the driver along the way to stop at a compound near the Pasig River in Manila, where the two men allegedly dumped the box before getting back in the hailed car.
The Inquirier reports that authorities recovered the box and identified the victim as Tomi Michelle Masters, 23, also a U.S. citizen from Indiana who was reportedly dating Woody and living in the same condo. Masters’ Instagram profile states that she was in a relationship with Woody.
Brooklyn, NY native Islam, a.k.a. “Josh the God,” has a long rap sheet for computer-related crimes. He briefly rose to Internet infamy as one of the core members of UGNazi, an online mischief-making group that claimed credit for hacking and attacking a number of high-profile Web sites.
On June 25, 2012, Islam and nearly two-dozen others were caught up in an FBI dragnet dubbed Operation Card Shop. The government accused Islam of being a founding member of carders[dot]org — a credit card fraud forum — trafficking in stolen credit card information, and possessing information for more than 50,000 credit cards.
In June 2016, Islam was sentenced to a year in prison for an impressive array of crimes, including stalking people online and posting their personal data on the Internet. Islam also pleaded guilty to reporting phony bomb threats and fake hostage situations at the homes of celebrities and public officials (as well as this author).
At that 2016 sentencing, Islam’s lawyer argued that his client suffered from multiple psychological disorders, and that he and his co-conspirators orchestrated the swattings of a sense of “anarchic libertarianism.”
Islam was let out of prison under supervised release before serving the whole sentence, but soon was back inside after violating the terms of his release. Earlier this year, Islam filed a typosquatting lawsuit from prison that named Woody Jr. In that bizarre handwritten complaint (PDF), Islam refers to Woody variously as “TJ” and “Josh,” and says the two men were best friends and have known each other for eight years.
Troy Woody Jr. describes himself as an “early crypto investor,” but sources say Woody — like Islam — was a core member of the UGNazi group who went by the nicknames “MrOsama,” and “Everlife.” His Instagram profile suggests he was in a relationship with Ms. Masters. Both are pictured in the first of the three large photos below, taken from Woody’s Instagram account.
People are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, at least in the United States. But I can’t say any of this surprises me. Most I’ve encountered who were involved serial swatting and stalking attacks definitely had a few screws loose and were fairly scary individuals. Case in point: Tyler Barriss, the 25-year-old admitted serial swatter and stalker who pleaded guilty to a swatting attack last year that ended with police shooting and killing an innocent, unarmed man.
Update, 7:13 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the accused hailed an Uber.
Maybe instead of being extradited he could be handed over to Duterte’s Medieval Unit.
They wont be extradited as they committed probable murder in the Philippines so thats where they will be sentenced.
Geeze, Brian, you run with a tough crowd.
A lot of people have “psychological disorders” but they don’t go out and commit heinous crimes , unless you have sense of entitlement ( “anarchic libertarianism.”)of thinking that you are above the law and or won’t get caught.
You mean like the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania AVE, NW, DC?
In before someone comments about how we should be hiring these people
I’m sorry for the girl, and i hope they’ll be tried in the Philippines.
Karma is a bitch.
Glad to see you changed your ways. But you are the god of social engineering, mad respect.
these 20 somethings need something to keep them out of trouble, like a JOB? no their not interested in working. Sad.
Sorry to read about the tragedy of this young lass.
These two a-holes, will literally rot in a Manila jail. And good riddance to them.
I wonder what kind of rating they gave their Uber driver…
This just, once again, goes to show that these crooks aren’t as smart as they think they are; only a moron would hire an Uber cab to dump a body. I’m glad the slime bags got caught! I hope that justice in the Philippines is severe!
Well the buses wern’t running at that time of night and the Uber was cheaper than a taxi.
From inquirer.net ” Finding the incident weird, the driver reported it to the Manila Police. ” A good example of “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”®.
Given how broken our legal system is, I agree with Bart.
Serving less than one year for swatting and phony bomb threats is proof positive that they should not be extradited to the US.
They probably stiffed the driver for a tip so…
too bad he got such a light sentence. i have a feeling mr duerte’s justice system will not be as forgiving this time.
life in a philippine jail will be brutal to say the least.
If the death was drug related, that might explain why they tried dumping the body. They are going to die.
Perhaps I’m wrong, but I have a hunch the system there is not wishy-washy like ours!
Interesting to see if the US govt tries to intercede in any way. Why, I couldn’t fathom but bizarre things happen routinely in these times.
Might get a few months or a year confinement for the cyber crimes, but a murder conviction will make life a bit rougher for them, especially in the PI.
Manila prison … yep, sounds like a good comeuppance for these slimebags.
Being pulled out my house by heavily-armed police who’d been told that I had a “hostage situation” would give nightmares for months. Not to mention a slight uneasiness the next few hundred times that the doorbell rang.
Thanks, Brian, for publicizing the existence of these “swatting attacks”.
We all wish a Merry Christmas and a Much More Peaceful New Year for you and your family.