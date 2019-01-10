Street thieves who specialize in cashing out stolen credit and debit cards increasingly are hedging their chances of getting caught carrying multiple counterfeit cards by relying on Fuze Cards, a smartcard technology that allows users to store dozens of cards on a single device, the U.S. Secret Service warns.
Launched in May 2017, the Fuze Card is a data storage device that looks like a regular credit card but can hold account data for up to 30 credit cards. The Fuze Card displays no credit card number on either side, instead relying on a small display screen on the front that cardholders can use to change which stored card is to be used to complete a transaction.
After the user chooses the card data to be used, the card data is made available in the dynamic magnetic stripe on the back of the card or via the embedded smart chip. Fuze cards also can be used at ATMs to withdraw funds.
An internal memo the U.S. Secret Service shared with financial industry partners states that Secret Service field offices in New York and St. Louis are currently working criminal investigations where Fuze Cards have been used by fraud rings.
The memo, a copy of which was obtained by KrebsOnSecurity, states that card theft rings are using Fuze Cards to avoid raising suspicions that may arise when shuffling through multiple counterfeit cards at the register.
“The transaction may also appear as a declined transaction but the fraudster, with the push of a button, is changing the card numbers being used,” the memo notes.
Fraud rings often will purchase data on thousands of credit and debit cards stolen from hacked point-of-sale devices or obtained via physical card skimmers. The data can be encoded onto any card with a magnetic stripe, and then used to buy high-priced items at retail outlets — or to withdrawn funds from ATMs (if the fraudsters also have the cardholder’s PIN).
But getting caught holding dozens of counterfeit or stolen cards is tough to explain to authorities. Hence, the allure of the Fuze Card, which may appear to the casual observer to be just another credit card in one’s wallet.
“While this smart card technology makes up a small portion of fraudulent credit cards currently, investigators should be aware of the potential for significant increases in fraud loss amounts with the emergence of this smart card technology,” the Secret Service memo concludes.
Fuze Card did not respond to requests for comment.
In many ways, it is unsurprising that thieves are turning to this new technology to perpetrate credit card fraud, which is something of a constant cat-and-mouse game that employs ever-changing techniques. For evidence of this, one need only look to the constant innovations that fraudsters come up with to deploy physical card skimmers at ATMs and retail checkout lanes.
No doubt, fraudsters engaged in money laundering via virtual currencies like bitcoin will be doubly interested in Fuze Cards in the coming months. Fuze Card says that later this year it plans to launch FuzeX, which contains the same amenities of the Fuze Card and will allow users to conduct purchases using virtual currencies.
Good informative article.
I wouldn’t trust those “all in one smart-card technology” credit cards.
Someone didn’t read the article. There isn’t a problem with the security on the card. Its the fact that it’s being used by criminals as a vehicle for holding dozens of cards in a single card instead of holding a dozen cards. If anything this device is safer than a normal ccard as it doesn’t have the number exposed.
Not even close to “safe.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2018/04/06/fuze-card-bluetooth-hack-exposes-credit-card-data/#5b67b6bb3661
So, even the article title though it says “might” and then goes on to offer NO proof of the actual leak still makes someone cite this?
Well, so long as it’s not clickbait, sure.
A wide-open vulnerability is there. They say “might” because there’s no evidence that anybody’s exploited it yet. If I take my front door off the hinges, my house is insecure, even if I haven’t seen anyone walk in.
The article says it has been fixed. I’m guessing you didn’t read it.
Fuze should have made a blue tooth station that passed the data through the chip like Chip-n-pin tech. That way hopefully it would not be RF vulnerable in public. Of course you could always keep it in a Faraday cage, but you would always be a target anytime you use it. Not really acceptable. I’m not even sure the chip in a Chip-n-pin credit card is fully safe from RF attacks. Any transistor could react to a radio frequency, I’d guess.
As soon as these chips appeared in credit cards I knew all kinds of schemes and technology would spring up around it. Today’s miniature circuit technology is just too advanced to keep it from happening. This is a very interesting article – my kudos to Brian for presenting this story.
This is going to prompt additional controls on cards like Fuze cards, and strong identity proofing before purchase, esp. if virtual currencies are going to be in use. While this concept is a great idea for many operational reasons, they (Fuze) are going to be the test case for a number of anti-fraud controls now that direct evidence of fraudulent use has been proven to exist.
At least someone is using these things.
What is happening when the actual card credential is being uploaded to the Fuze plastic via their app? Is the actual card credential being tokenized similar to that of a mobile wallet? I read their spec online and that’s not readily apparent to me…
From a liability perspective: Looking at the Fuze card, it is chip enabled… So are we talking about true counterfeit card present EMV transactions now? Not necessarily fallback.
Are any financial institutions actually sharing their cryptographic keys with makers of all in one cards like Fuze? I haven’t heard of any.
According to the Fuze Card website, the compatibility depends on individual agreements with banks. So it appears they likely are.
I’m SUPER skeptical of this functionality. If the only means of obtaining the data for the device is through your card’s magnetic strip, there are data elements that only reside on the chip that aren’t getting picked up.
I wonder if they are simply failing to acknowledge that the cards may not work with chip-on-chip if your issuing FI actually validates the pieces of information that make an chip transaction inherently more secure than magnetic stip…
The answer has to be NO; a card token (PAN token) only makes sense if you can detokenize it via a lookup (or decryption). The token generation algorithms are well protected! No way an issuer, acquirer, or processor would make this available.
It’s not secure if the algorithm needs to be kept secret. The only thing that should need to be kept secret is a seed or key fed into the algorithm.
EMV is “coming in 2018” (sic) and the ones for sale do not include EMV functionality, so I wouldn’t hold my breath.
That is in the US. It arrived here in Europe in 2005. You cannot read out all the important data from an EMV card. Even a magstripe relies on more that the PAN and Expiry date. The PAN data from the chip are not the same as on the physical magstripe.
Currently priced at $129 for a Fuze card: https://fuzecard.com/fuze_shop.html
Even without seeing the goof fumbling with multiple cards, wouldn’t the cashier still notice the multiple purchase”decline”s ?
Why would a cashier care if one payment is declined, as long as one works?
No different than if you have your cards with you, one got declined and you use another
decline does not equal fraud
you may not have enough credit balance left, be over your balance, card isn’t reading properly, etc
I triggered a fraud detection on a card by buying gas too many times in one day. It was on a desert road trip. In the desert, you buy gas when you don’t need it because you just never know what can happen. I’ve had hundred mile detours in the desert.
Apparently when someone steals a credit card physically, filling up the tank for your buddies is a thing. If you think about it, stolen gas in a tank looks just like regular old gas.
Anyway, that lead to declines of course. The key is to use cards from different companies if you plan on filling up often in one day. This also may not be a fraud detection any more since boaters are known to fill their vehicle tank and boat tank at the same station.
Supposedly multiple purchases of athletic shoes is a trigger.
I would add “buying an iPad at the Apple Store in Vegas” in Vegas to this list. Happened to me.
That’s on the same card though, the article mentions multiple declines from different cards, so that’s not going to get flagged
That’s also only if you’re paying at the pump, if you go to the cashier, the multiple transactions in one day on the same card for gas will get approve.
After I retired from a law enforcement job, I got a job working security for a high end hotel. On a number of occasions I would see a guest checking in at the front desk with a handful of credit cards. The Front Desk Associate (almost always a high school or college student) would keep trying the different cards until one was found that went through. The hotel would rather be defrauded (and have a thief for a guest) than confront a customer who could proceed to cause a scene at the front desk (which actual thieves will always do). So you are correct – the barely trained people at the POS end really don’t care if the card is stolen.
In most cases it’s not the hotel that’s being defrauded anyway. It’s the legitimate cardholder, and by extension their issuing bank. Unless the hotel is processing in a way that leaves them exposed, the bank won’t have any recourse to push it back to the card acceptor.
Multiple declines are a potential red flag. Anti-money laundering policies at companies include training for cashiers in preventing credit card fraud. If you suspect a transaction may be fraudulent, you have the right to refuse the sale.
“Why would a cashier care if one payment is declined, as long as one works?”
What if the card response is not “declined” but rather “declined, destroy card”. Do they not have to destroy the card at that point?
My experience is it doesn’t really matter if they are shuffling through a handful of cards or inserting the same one in multiple times the retail industry (cashiers etc.) doesn’t confront them or do anything to stop them.
I wonder which stolen card they are using to pay the price for Fuse card?
Does this mean they are somehow cloning the smart card chip? I thought that was supposed to be impossible, as that was the whole point of the chip.
Or does this only work in magnetic stripe swipe mode?
Great question. I was wondering the same.
Not in this case, but as far as I’m concerned, anything becomes possible once you have a chip on a card. Here is just one of the many links I have on what I used to call “Cow chip and Pen”.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2014/05/19/chip_and_skim/
The chip is one part of a cryptographic handshake. It may have weaknesses of course but it’s orders of magnitude more secure than the magnetic stripe which contains the card details in the clear.
Fuze isn’t EMV ready yet. They only have the magnetic stripe cards.
If an EMV card is stored on the Fuze Card and the fraudster swipes, will the transaction error and ask for the card to be inserted?
PS: card simulators, including smart card simulators, have existed for a long time. This is new packaging. If this is being used in crime maybe it needs to be regulated.
Make sure your Fallback parameters are setup!
Makes me ask the age old question… when will the US get chip AND pin cards like the rest of the world?
The US does have Chip-and-PIN for debit cards, at least.
The cards have them in the US, but the retailers are still playing catch-up with POS that have that feature.
Something like 80 percent of the chip cards issued in the US are chip and signature, not chip and PIN. The PIN only protects against lost and stolen fraud, which is a minute amount compared to other types of card fraud. Also, none of the banks want to be the hardest card to use in the customer’s wallet, so they’re doing signature for the most part here.
The 80% “chip & signature” CC users are very unlikely to utilize the Fuze card and the 20% “chip & PIN” CC is not supported by Fuze. At least in the US…
Spelling the word “fuse” with a “z” makes me question the background for the inventors and the company in general. The Fuze card is seemingly designed for people purchasing CC#s on darknet. The card can be programmed manually with 30 stolen CC numbers at a time, reprogram as needed.
It’s an interesting technology, nonetheless, with its built-in battery and charger; package comes with card scanner, smartphone app and Bluetooth connection. It’s somewhat reminiscent to Apple Pay and others NFC based payments, that are much easier for the “chip & signature” crowd.
I had the impression that the chip cards cannot be copied, but it seems I’m wrong.
So, these smart-chips (which I thought had secure private keys that cannot be extracted) are just a storage device like magnetic strip?
Wouldn’t the transaction header include something to indicate that a Fuze card is being used and if so just outright block transactions from anything being used by Fuse?
“Why would a cashier care if one payment is declined, as long as one works?”
They’re not being paid enough to care about the company’s bottom line. If they won’t prevent some kindly grandmother from buying $5000 in iTunes gift cards to send to a crime ring, they’re not going to bother with stopping other payments fraud.
and how They Know??
lol : D
Funny story really
fraudsters crooks have Even Better education then the CIA FBI Mossad KGB.
They are algas one, Step ahead.. lol.
this things smells. bad
A few snippets from Fuze’s privacy policy:
The Personal Data may be freely provided by the User, or collected automatically when using this Application.
Failure to provide certain Personal Data may make it impossible for this Application to provide its services.
Any use of Cookies – or of other tracking tools – by this Application or by the owners of third party services used by this Application, unless stated otherwise, serves to identify Users and remember their preferences, for the sole purpose of providing the service required by the User.
The User assumes responsibility for the Personal Data of third parties published or shared through this Application and declares to have the right to communicate or broadcast them, thus relieving the Data Controller of all responsibility.
To help us deliver ads (remarketing), measure their performance, and make them more relevant to you based on criteria like your activity in our application we use cookies and pixels to tailor ads and measure their performance.
Perhaps the fuze card works like Google Pay: it sends credit card data for a fuze credit card and then fuze collects the money from the real credit card. But…
…that still doesn’t explain how you copy it.
According the the article, the on board chip reprograms the magnetic strip on the back of the card for each credit card and transaction. So the POS reader assumes it is the same card as the one recorded in the chip. I assume Bluetooth is the way you record your cards into the on board chip. Most chip-n-pin POS readers still have mag strip readers for compatibility in the US.
Thanks for this. I was wondering how these cards could be used in a negative way. All tech can be used for good or bad. We still have a lot more work to do as we continue to go more digital with our transactions.
Thanks again!
It would be interesting to see if some retailers were to prohibit the use of Fuze cards. (Which is their prerogative.)
By dozens you mean 30 15 of which are membership type cards, sure, dozens.
Bit misleading though.
A dozen is 12 or a lot of something.
After reading this article and the other comments I conclude that this Fuze card is just a convenience for thieves, there is no new criminal breakthrough. The discussion seemed to wonder off into the separate issue of how to counterfeit ANY card, always the problem for criminals, always.
Tee hee. The online store for buying these things serves over http, not https. Either rookie mistake or cybercreeps.
This card is very similar to the Curve card I use in the UK (https://www.curve.app/). The main difference is that Curve enables me to change the credit card from an app on my phone (not the card itself). The app does NOT communicate with the card. The card has its own number and expiration date, and any charges are processed by Curve, and then Curve’s servers charge the card that I have activated through the Curve app.
“It may be the same size as any other card in your wallet, but Fuze Card is built for bigger things…”
A very good article. My only thoughts are, come on commentators, ok, a pin in chip is part of a circuit, the reader and the chip have to be compatible for one to read the other. Because of that, the chip in the card has certain rules, or programing imbedded in it. That card company modified the rules, it’s a form of cloning. Makes you wonder how long it was in the wild before coming into notice. Very interesting.
I never knew the magnetic strip could be “dynamic”. This story caused me to read the following older story on that technology. https://randomoracle.wordpress.com/2012/11/13/programmable-magnetic-stripes-in-search-of-a-problem/
Seems like the best long term secure solution is to use a phone (which brings up other issues) or a device that has more power in it and can provide better security.
Like everything with security, until something really messy happens, companies don’t care enough to implement changes.