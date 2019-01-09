Microsoft on Tuesday released updates to fix roughly four dozen security issues with its Windows operating systems and related software. All things considered, this first Patch Tuesday of 2019 is fairly mild, bereft as it is of any new Adobe Flash updates or zero-day exploits. But there are a few spicy bits to keep in mind. Read on for the gory details.
The updates released Tuesday affect Windows, Internet Explorer and Edge, Office, Sharepoint, .NET Framework and Exchange. Patches are available for all client and server versions of Windows, but none of the “critical” flaws — those that can lead to a remote system compromise without any help from users — apply to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, according to Martin Brinkmann at Ghacks.net.
Mercifully, none of the vulnerabilities fixed in Tuesday’s bundle are being actively exploited, although one (CVE-2019-0579) was publicly disclosed prior to the patch release, meaning attackers may have had a head start figuring out how to exploit it. This bug is one of 11 that Microsoft fixed in its Jet Database Engine.
Among the more eyebrow-raising flaws fixed this week is CVE-2019-0547, a weakness in the Windows component responsible for assigning Internet addresses to host computers (a.k.a. “Windows DHCP client”). According to security vendor Tenable, this is the most severe bug of the entire patch batch.
“In order to exploit the vulnerability, an attacker would need to be able to send a specially crafted DHCP response to its target, allowing them to run arbitrary code on the client machine,” said Satnam Narang, senior research engineer at Tenable.
Tuesday’s update bundle also includes a fix that Microsoft released late last month as an emergency patch to plug a zero-day flaw in Internet Explorer (CVE-2018-8653) that attackers are already exploiting. Experts at Recorded Future say that vulnerability continues to be exploited in the wild, with several exploit kits now including the publicly released proof-of-concept code into their platforms.
“If you have not patched this vulnerability yet, it should be the number one priority,” writes Allan Liska, senior solutions architect at Recorded Future.
It generally can’t hurt for Windows users to wait a day or two after Microsoft releases monthly security updates before installing the fixes; occasionally buggy patches can cause serious headaches for users who install them before all the kinks are worked out.
Case in point: Computerworld’s Woody Leonhard notes that multiple organizations are reporting problems with their file-sharing operations after installing this month’s patch rollup.
Windows 10 likes to install patches all in one go and reboot your computer on its own schedule. Microsoft doesn’t make it easy for Windows 10 users to change this setting, but it is possible. For all other Windows OS users, if you’d rather be alerted to new updates when they’re available so you can choose when to install them, there’s a setting for that in Windows Update. Also, it’s a good idea to get in the habit of backing up your data before installing Windows updates.
Adobe released an update for its Flash Player plugin, but alas there don’t appear to be any security fixes in it. However, the company last Thursday did release new versions of its Adobe Acrobat and Reader that correct at least two critical vulnerabilities in each.
If you experience any problems installing any of these patches this month, please feel free to leave a comment about it below; there’s a good chance other readers have experienced the same and may even chime in here with some helpful tips.
Tags: Allan Liska, CVE-2018-8653, CVE-2019-0547, CVE-2019-0579, Ghacks.net, Martin Brinkmann, Patch Tuesday January 2019, Recorded Future, Satnam Narang, Tenable, Woody Leonhard
Thanks for posting !
My respect for Krebs on Security increased even more after noting your references to Ghacks and Woody Leonard, which I have visited daily for years.
“…this first Patch Tuesday of 2019 is fairly mild, bereft as it is of any new Adobe Flash updates…”
I received KB4480979 this morning, a Flash security update (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4480979/update-for-adobe-flash-player).
Anyway, I crossed my fingers and restarted my system this morning and it updated just fine and is running as smoothly as ever. Another bullet dodged.
Patch Tuesday, useless computer Wednesday
MS already sent me a substantial update early this week (Monday Jan 7) followed by more this morning (Weds Jan 9).
Curious, Brian, that you just ran a posting on cheap eBay MS Office packages being too good to be true. This weeks MS update must have included an authenticity or expiry check that did not like my MS Office Key. I started getting the message pop up: “register in 30 days, online or by phone”, every time I opened an Office package. Got 27 days left before it shuts down.
I gave MS my eBay purchased key and it was rejected as invalid. That key worked when I purchased the software and downloaded it 3 months ago; why not now?
The eBay seller’s reply: “buy another key”.
Had that issue previously with several installs of MS Office 2016 installed on new systems which had the apps present. Sometimes the apps being installed confused which key is used. Try this article (second post, the app may be in Program Files, instead of Program Files (x86)):
https://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/lync/en-US/03a1bdd2-178e-40f0-b36e-b031e0597008/office-2016-loses-activation-after-installing-update-kb3141505-kb3128055-kb3127907-or-kb3118330?forum=Office2016ITPro
A friend of mine installed KB4480970 on his shop’s registers. After a reboot the secondary registers could no longer talk to the primary’s SQL database. I could ping the primary but couldn’t connect in any other way. Ended up backing out the patch and everything came back online.
Brian — After reading these several comments re KB4480970 (2019-01 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 7 for x64-based Systems, 240.3 MB), labelled “Important,” I’m wondering if it should *not* be installed currently? (I get Windows Updates automatically and get alerted, but choose not to have them install automatically.)
Glad I disovered your blog last year — between your own posting and others’ follow-up comments, it’s very helpful to me as a semi-naive home user.
Customers can’t connect to file shares located on Windows 7 machines receive KB4480970 patch. Windows Explorer gives a “handle” error. Checking with “net use” via command line results in the same “handle” error, but with the additional detail of “System Error 6”. Rebooted, tested file shares to other servers, etc. Uninstalling the update, which installed on the machines in question at around 3AM “depending on the machine”, followed by a reboot, fixed the issue.
I found that by demoting accounts from Administrators to Users, they were able to access shared folders. Temporary fix…
I’m going to throw in my addition that this patch had me banging my head against a wall this morning. Spent three hours trying to figure out why the bookkeeper for a SMB couldn’t access her QuickBooks on the other computer any more. It was working yesterday, so I checked the firewall, AV, shares, permissions, etc. etc. Finally, eating lunch, frustrated, reading KoS, I found the link to Woody that Brian included and that solved it. Uninstalled KB4480970 from the machine with QBs, rebooted and the bookkeeper could access the Company File again.
A sincere thanks to Brian Krebs for timely article and links today.
Yeah – great QA testing by MS – haven’t had one of these gems in a while, as others have suggested, backout the updates and turn of auto updates. hopefully feedback gets back to MS asap.
I got lucky…. KB4480970 failed installation with code x8000FFFF.
Three times.
I’ve blocked it.