Email provider VFEmail has suffered what the company is calling “catastrophic destruction” at the hands of an as-yet unknown intruder who trashed all of the company’s primary and backup data in the United States. The firm’s founder says he now fears some 18 years’ worth of customer email may be gone forever.
Founded in 2001 and based in Milwaukee, Wisc., VFEmail provides email service to businesses and end users. The first signs of the attack came on the morning of Feb. 11, when the company’s Twitter account started fielding reports from users who said they were no longer receiving messages. VFEmail’s Twitter account responded that “external facing systems, of differing OS’s and remote authentication, in multiple data centers are down.”
Two hours later, VFEmail tweeted that it had caught a hacker in the act of formatting one of the company’s mail servers in The Netherlands.
“nl101 is up, but no incoming email,” read a tweet shortly thereafter. “I fear all US based data my be lost.”
“At this time, the attacker has formatted all the disks on every server,” wrote VFEmail. “Every VM [virtual machine] is lost. Every file server is lost, every backup server is lost. Strangely, not all VMs shared the same authentication, but all were destroyed. This was more than a multi-password via ssh exploit, and there was no ransom. Just attack and destroy.”
In an update posted to the company’s Web site, VFEmail owner Rick Romero wrote that new email was being delivered and that efforts were being made to recover what user data could be salvaged.
“At this time I am unsure of the status of existing mail for US users,” Romero wrote. “If you have your own email client, DO NOT TRY TO MAKE IT WORK. If you reconnect your client to your new mailbox, all your local mail will be lost.”
Reached by KrebsOnSecurity on Tuesday morning, Romero said he was able to recover a backup drive hosted in The Netherlands, but that he fears all of the mail for U.S. users may be irreparably lost.
“I don’t have very high expectations of getting any U.S. data back,” Romero said in an online chat.
John Senchak, a longtime VFEmail user from Florida who also has been a loyal reader and commenter at this blog, told KrebsOnSecurity that the attack completely wiped out his inbox at the company — some 60,000 emails sent and received over more than a decade.
“I have a account with that site, all the email in my account was deleted,” Senchak said.
Asked if he had any clues about the attackers or how they may have broken in, Romero said the intruder appeared to be doing his dirty work from a server based in Bulgaria (94.155.49[9], username “aktv.”)
“I haven’t done much digging yet on the actors,” he said. “It looked like the IP was a Bulgarian hosting company. So I’m assuming it was just a virtual machine they were using to launch the attack from. There definitely was something that somebody didn’t want found. Or, I really pissed someone off. That’s always possible.”
This isn’t the first time criminals have targeted VFEmail. I wrote about the company in 2015 after it suffered a debilitating distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack after Romero declined to pay a ransom demand from an online extortion group. Another series of DDoS attacks in 2017 forced VFEmail to find a new hosting provider.
In December 2018, Romero tweeted that service had been disrupted by a DDoS attack that he attributed to “script kiddies,” a derisive reference to low-skilled online hooligans.
“After 17 years if I was planning to shut it down, it’d be shut down by me – not script kiddies,” Romero wrote on Dec. 8.
Attacks that seek to completely destroy data and servers without any warning or extortion demand are not as common as, say, ransomware infestations, but when they do occur they can be devastating (the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and the still-unsolved 2016 assault on U.S.-based ISP Staminus come to mind).
It’s not clear how or whether VFEmail will recover from this latest attack, but such actions are an unsettling reminder that although most cybercriminals have some kind of short- or long-term profit motive in mind, an intruder with privileged access to a network can just as well virtually destroy everything within reach as they can plant malware or extortion threats like ransomware.
Tags: John Senchak, Rick Romero, VFEmail
I am…was a VFEmail user, but it’s my habit not to trust my data storage to anyone. Rick wasn’t running a public service, his customers included businesses. The points made above re DR and offline storage are valid especially when talking about an IT company nearly two decades old. His surly attitude pissed me off on a couple of occasions, but I think you’d have to be super pissed off to want to catch so many others in the fallout. So long, Rick, enjoy your retirement.
dont they have DR far remote site ?
this must be a joke , today secondary copy of back and DR is must for each company. i guess there security was weak as well … what a shame !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Question, though: if I wanted to create a simple, single text file (not a database file or proprietary formated file) containing every email I’ve ever sent/received via a major free email provider, how would you folks suggest I do that?
OfflineIMAP can do this. Will store your email in mbox format, which is essentially just plaintext emails with the headers
Essentially Thunderbird does this though – I have a copy of Thunderbird Portable that I back up to an external USB drive each weekend; as a side bonus, I can pull emails from the remote server to local folders by simple drag-drop to clear the space on the remote server but keep a local copy….
to avoid completely using anything of a proprietary nature I would be interested in converting the eMail to .pdf format. Remember that .pdf has been released into the public domain and is usable in MSFT, AAPL, and Linux environments.
I would recommend using FileManager — just as you would for .jpeg images: set up a /Correspondence directory with sub-directories by topic and correspondent. Such a file ought to be serviceable on any of the 3 major platforms (as above).
getting eMail into .pdf format isn’t all that easy, unfortunately. I like to save the message in .html format using Thunderbird, and then open it in LibreOffice/Writer; from there the message can be saved as .pdf
a conversion tool would be nice; perhaps we’ll discover one in this thread.
Simple quick thought on true DR situation.
1) monthly complete tape off site back ups.
2) weekly system images
3) daily or real time redundancy to off site.
4) proper password rotation !!
What worries me most about Windows 10 (and what NO ONE seems to be discussing) is the fact that support for Windows 7 ends at the end of the year and we’re all expected to change over, and yet Windows 10 is NOT HIPAA compliant (even if you disable Cortana) which is the KISS OF DEATH in the world of healthcare. Yes, there are measures you can take in Enterprise version to turn off telemetry as well as Cortana (and hope that an update doesn’t undo them), but small labs can’t afford to fill desks with Enterprise licenses and, unfortunately, our legacy software can’t run on other operating systems so Macs are out. I can’t get a single lawyer to commit to an answer that we will be safe with any upgrade or any of my programmers for that matter (most act like they have no clue there is an issue) and, it may only be February, but when you are switching an entire building over to new computers (as well as a new operating system), there is never enough time. I wish Brian would address this issue!
Motive?
I’ll bet that this is actually a nation state covering their tracks (Russia?) perhaps eliminating evidence related to the U.S. election?
I’m curious what virtualization platform they were running: KVM, vmware, hyper-v, etc. And what version they were using.
It reads to me like the bad actor(s) had root access to the host OS and didn’t need access to the guests. As their intent was to destroy.
That was my first thought too. VM Escape. But with the amount of data they were harboring, there had to be more than one host, which means that the hosts themselves were not secure. Probably Escaped into the first host and then had immediate admin credentials to traverse the network. Maybe we’ll hear about a patch to one of the VM providers in the upcoming weeks.
@Harris S. Newman
I agree, this may be any criminal organization trying to eliminate evidence of a crime(s). At least that was my first guess due to the fact they have no other motive listed