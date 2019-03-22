In 2013, the FBI exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Firefox to seize control over a Dark Web network of child pornography sites. The alleged owner of that ring – 33-year-old Freedom Hosting operator Eric Eoin Marques – was arrested in Ireland later that year on a U.S. warrant and has been in custody ever since. This week, Ireland’s Supreme Court cleared the way for Marques to be extradited to the United States.
The FBI has called Marques the world’s largest facilitator of child porn. He is wanted on four charges linked to hidden child porn sites like “Lolita City” and “PedoEmpire,” which the government says were extremely violent, graphic and depicting the rape and torture of pre-pubescent children. Investigators allege that sites on Freedom Hosting had thousands of customers, and earned Marques more than $1.5 million.
For years Freedom Hosting had developed a reputation as a safe haven for hosting child porn. Marques allegedly operated Freedom Hosting as a turnkey solution for Web sites that hide their true location using Tor, an online anonymity tool.
The sites could only be accessed using the Tor Browser Bundle, which is built on the Firefox Web browser. On Aug. 4, 2013, U.S. federal agents exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in Firefox version 17 that allowed them to identify the true Internet addresses and computer names of people using Tor Browser to visit the child porn sites at Freedom Hosting.
Irish public media service RTE reported in 2013 that Marques briefly regained access to one of his hosting servers even after the FBI had seized control over it and changed the password, briefly locking the feds out of the system.
As Wired.com observed at the time, “in addition to the wrestling match over Freedom Hosting’s servers, Marques allegedly dove for his laptop when the police raided him, in an effort to shut it down.”
Marques, who holds dual Irish-US citizenship, was denied bail and held pending his nearly six-year appeal process to contest his extradition. FBI investigators told the courts they feared he would try to destroy evidence and/or flee the country. FBI agents testified that Marques had made inquiries about how to get a visa and entry into Russia and set up residence and citizenship there.
“My suspicion is he was trying to look for a place to reside to make it the most difficult to be extradited to the US,” FBI Special Agent Brooke Donahue reportedly told an Irish court in 2013.
Even before the FBI testified in court about its actions, clues began to emerge that the Firefox exploit used to record the true Internet address of Freedom Hosting visitors was developed specifically for U.S. federal investigators. In an analysis posted on Aug. 4, reverse engineer Vlad Tsrklevich concluded that because the payload of the Firefox exploit didn’t download or execute any secondary backdoor or commands “it’s very likely that this is being operated by an [law enforcement agency] and not by blackhats.”
According to The Irish Times, in a few days Marques is likely to be escorted from Cloverhill Prison to Dublin Airport where he will be put on a US-bound flight and handcuffed to a waiting US marshal. If convicted of all four charges, he faces life in prison (3o years for each count).
Tags: Brooke Donahue, Eric Eoin Marques, fbi, Firefox zero-day, Freedom Hosting, RTE, The Irish Times, Tor, Tor Browser Bundle, Vlad Tsrklevich, wired.com
With any luck he’ll end up in a prison with crappy security and a population that knows who he is and what he did.
Even if he ends up in a prison with great security, people will still find out what he did and he’ll still face the consequences, rightfully so.
That is one sick puppy
I think that for once, the comments calling for something bad to happen to this individual might be justified.
Thank you for this update. Let’s get this case going.
For those of you endorsing violence in prison against this invidual, just think about what you are accepting. Have you really considered that you, your kids, or your friends could also possibly end up in the same prison system where it is acceptable or condoned for prisoners to be assaulted?
Well, if they were doing this to children, then YES!
If any of my relatives do what this guy did, then my relatives would get what they deserve.
Yeeahhh normally I’d agree with you, but not this time.
To condone violence against others as a solution is never going to work
Violence tends to cause more violence so even if it should technically solve a problem in most of the cases it still isn’t wise to use violence. If you are categorically against violence I respect you and if society treats even a monster like a human being I am proud about that. But in case of child pornography if violence happened against someone who did it or who profited from it I wouldn’t be unhappy if society collectively turned around and allowed someone punish the ones who ruined countless lives that just had begun for them.
Aside from the obvious outrage over this sleazy individual and his “line of business”, I am somewhat disturbed over Firefox having such backdoor! Did anyone else notice that “little” nuance?
As much as I like the fact that it helped FBI to catch this guy, I am also appalled that it will help assist “strongmen” in Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Venezuela to go after political opposition and dissidents. That should not be allowed, Mozilla foundation!
It was a zero-day vulnerability that had been patched by the time the story broke (I think it was even patched in the latest Tor Browser during the investigation, but not everybody had updated) and required JavaScript to be enabled (a bad security practice that I do not know why the Tor Project engages in by default).
I’m more than a little confused on the technology here. Was this a website on a traditional server that somehow shows up as an onion website?
It existed on the Internet but the website could not be accessed via a usual Internet address (“clearnet”) but only via an overlay network called Tor; it *was* possible to administer it via its IP address (not over the Web, but over other protocols like SSH), but things like vhosts can be set to disallow Web access without using the proper hostname, and it is not possible to get an IP address from a .onion domain (hidden-service name).
https://www.torproject.org/docs/tor-onion-service.html.en
I think I get it now. I am not a regular Tor user. I have tried it out for yucks. But I see the Tor website also has instructions on how to create an onion website.
One of the worst federal charges that you can get nailed with is “Child Porn” Their is absolutely no defense if the fed’s do a hard drive forensic and find illegal images ” stick a fork in you , you are done !”
Dear FBI, your miserable attempts to track us down and arrest us will be rendered hopeless as Internet and money becomes more and more decentralized, more and more anonymous.
I will devote the rest of my life to fighting for the freedom of countless individuals who wish for only one thing in their lives – privacy and liberty.
Just who do you think you are anyway to sit there in your rotten departments of (in)justice and make plans on how to arrest citizens for browsing the internet?
We the freedom fighters will never let you seize our freedoms and individual liberties.
You can make exploits, we will make security systems.
You can keep tracking us, we will keep anonymizing ourselves.
Encryption is on our side.
Human will is on our side.
Liberty is on our side.
We will be victorious.
So… I guess prepubescent children don’t deserve any of the freedom you claim to be fighting for.
Anubis = the Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife as well as the patron god of lost souls and the helpless.
Apparently this wannabe freedom fighter is focused on the lost souls versus the helpless.
In any case he’s a troll.
So far as I can tell, the alleged crimes took place while the accused was in Ireland. Why is he being extradited to the US?
The story linked at the bottom of the piece goes into that question in detail.
Short answer: The FBI had the evidence against him. They have much more credibility in US courts. Irish prosecutors declined to charge him so the courts would send him to the US where he’s *much* more likely to be convicted.
The real porn lords are the elite like the Rothschilds, Rockefellers and Jesuits. This is just a fall guy that provides them with “throwaway” children they eat after sodomizing and drinking their blood to stay young. When it doesn’t work anymore they get a replacement body. The secret tech is very close to what we see in science-fiction which is really non-fiction. Truth is stranger than fiction. They lie about everything else. Why not that too?
Yes, I was just going to say. Don’t forget Colonel Sanders, before he went titsup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPMS6tGOACo
The best comment on this thread yet! :‑D