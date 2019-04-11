Google this week made it easier for Android users to enable strong 2-factor authentication (2FA) when logging into Google’s various services. The company announced that all phones running Android 7.0 and higher can now be used as Security Keys, an additional authentication layer that helps thwart phishing sites and password theft.
As first disclosed by KrebsOnSecurity last summer, Google maintains it has not had any of its 85,000+ employees successfully phished on their work-related accounts since early 2017, when it began requiring all employees to use physical Security Keys in place of passwords and one-time codes.
The most commonly used Security Keys are inexpensive USB-based devices that offer an alternative approach to 2FA, which requires the user to log in to a Web site using something they know (the password) and something they have (e.g. a one-time token, key fob or mobile device).
But Google said starting this week, any mobile phone running Android 7.0+ (Nougat) can serve the same function as a USB-based security key. Once a user has enrolled their Android phone as a Security Key, the user will need to approve logins via a prompt sent to their phone after submitting their username and password at a Google login page.
Many readers have expressed confusion or skepticism about how Security Keys can prevent users from getting hooked by phishing sites or clever man-in-the-middle attacks. This capability was described in far greater visual detail in this video last year by Christiaan Brand, product manager at Google Cloud.
But the short version is that even if a user who has enrolled a Security Key for authentication tries to log in at a site pretending to be Google, the company’s systems simply refuse to request the Security Key if the user isn’t on an official Google site, and the login attempt fails.
“It puts you in this mode….[in] which is there is no other way to log in apart from the Security Key,” Brand said. “No one can trick you into a downgrade attack, no one can trick you into anything different. You need to provide a security key or you don’t get into your account.”
Google says built-in security keys are available on phones running Android 7.0+ (Nougat) with Google Play Services, enabling existing phones to act as users’ primary 2FA method for work (G Suite, Cloud Identity, and GCP) and personal Google accounts to sign in on a Bluetooth-enabled Chrome OS, macOS X, or Windows 10 device with a Chrome browser.
The basic idea behind two-factor authentication (Google calls it “two step verification” or 2SV) is that even if thieves manage to phish or steal your password, they still cannot log in to your account unless they also hack or possess that second factor.
The most common forms of 2FA require the user to supplement a password with a one-time code sent to their mobile device via an app (like Authy or Google Authenticator), text message, or an automated phone call. But all of these methods are susceptible to interception by various attacks.
For example, thieves can intercept that one-time code by tricking your mobile provider into either swapping your mobile device’s SIM card or “porting” your mobile number to a different device.
A Security Key implements a form of multi-factor authentication known as Universal 2nd Factor (U2F), which allows the user to complete the login process simply by inserting the USB device and pressing a button on the device. The key works without the need for any special software drivers.
Probably the most popular maker of Security Keys is Yubico, which sells a basic U2F key for $20 (it offers regular USB versions as well as those made for devices that require USB-C connections, such as Apple’s newer Mac OS systems). Yubikey also sells more expensive U2F keys designed to work with mobile devices.
A number of high-profile sites now allow users to enroll their accounts with USB- or Bluetooth-based Security Keys, including Dropbox, Facebook, Github and Twitter. If you decide to use Security Keys with your account, it’s a good idea to register a backup key and keep it in a safe place, so you can still get into your account if you loose your initial key (or phone, in Google’s case).
To be sure you’re using the most robust forms of authentication at sites you entrust with sensitive data, spend a few minutes reviewing the options at twofactorauth.org, which maintains probably the most comprehensive list of which sites support 2FA, indexing each by type of site (email, gaming, finance, etc) and the type of 2FA offered (SMS, phone call, software token, etc.).
Please bear in mind that if the only 2FA options offered by a site you frequent are SMS and/or phone calls, this is still better than simply relying on a password to secure your account.
I should also note that Google says Android 7.0+ phones also can be used as the Security Key for people who have adopted the company’s super-paranoid Advanced Protection option. This is a far more stringent authentication process for Google properties designed specifically for users who are most likely to be targeted by sophisticated attacks, such as journalists, activists, business leaders and political campaigns.
I’ve had Advanced Protection turned on since shortly after Google made it available. It wasn’t terribly difficult to set up, but it’s probably not for your casual user. For one thing, it requires users to enroll two security keys, and in the event the user loses both of those keys, Google may take days to validate your request and grant you access to your account.
Let’s be honest, a Security Key is cool and all, but I have two words for Apple: Headphone. Jack.
No thanks, I stick with using “Authy” with my accounts.
I have seen two articles on this, both discuss how the tech works and what it is supposed to combat, but neither discuss how to actually set it up in the phone. A little more detail please.
Google it 🙂 But yeah, would be nice not to have to. Meanwhile, see:
https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6103523?co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid&hl=en
There’s a link in the article to the “how” part
https://www.blog.google/technology/safety-security/your-android-phone-is-a-security-key/
Got it, thanks
Google does a lot of interesting things with security. People interested in security should read their BeyondCorp papers (usually less than 10 pages) that are available to down load online.
Who does your graphics for these? They always look so nice.
Can’t take credit for that one, which comes from Google.
Hah, that’s comical. When I reverse searched it with google it guessed it was an iPhone.
Where do you get your graphics? They always look so nice.
I wonder if Apple Pay uses the same thing, done essentially the same way.
This approach may well keep our secure from all but Lord Google himself!
He’s the smartest of the internet behemoths, the best we can hope for.
I don’t use chrome extensions or android apps from any other. The danger with apps from small companies is that they may be HQ’ed in BVI, and one day sold to a front co. of the Russian mafia. And you would never know.
SO, Jockular’s Law is: only ever use an extension or an app from a company whose reputational risk is greater than any revenue gain they might enjoy. This means: stick to behemoths for extensions and apps.
If use Google Security Keys on gmail account, and also have Thunderbird setup to get email, do you need to authenticate everytime you get mail, or is it just 1st time you setup mail?
So………if you loose your device you are locked out of your account?
Google provides you a set of alternate methods to ensure you do not get locked out like SMS, backup codes, etc.
But you cant receive SMS or input codes if you don’t have the device.
That is why you need to register at least two devices so you have a backup. Of course, buying two smart phones is going to be more expensive than a couple of YubiKeys. . .
Two devices that’s expensive but sounds like a plan if the user has only registered one! What happens when device doesn’t have a usb drive?
I have had this enabled for months. Was it previously only available to Pixel and Nexus products or is the only difference now that phones can be used for their Advanced Protection?
Curious, given that a large number of Android phones are manufactured and have their OS loaded by Chinese manufacturers, does Google ensure that the “Security Key” capability is protected against malicious OS vendors?
Personally I’d rather use a dedicated device, or iOS device. If I lived in the Android universe, I’d go first-party or ensure that I loaded the OS (which usually results in much of the phone’s capability being unavailable due to the need for specialized hardware support.)
Good point – there is good reason for suspicion – at least with USB keys, you pretty much know the vendor path, and if you trust the company to check the hardware, not much can go wrong.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/08/yubico-launches-a-new-nfc-security-key-and-preps-iphone-support/
“The most commonly used Security Keys are inexpensive USB-based devices…”
Inexpensive is quite a relative term.
The average North American cannot comfortably manage the absence of more than one paycheck or a major home repair, without resorting to the use of credit cards, a loan, or an insurance claim. Most don’t even fully own their own homes or mobile phones; they rent or owe payments.
For many people, spending $40 for a pair of USB keys is a big deal. I submit that it is not inexpensive to them.
“your account if you loose your initial key”
I think you mean “lose” 🙂
The whole idea of using a smart phone at all, whether with software (Google Authenticator, etc…) or as a hardware token, is a PITA when it comes time to upgrade your phone. You have to go into every 2FA site you and reset them up. I have about a dozen. I might switch to a USB Token on my next phone upgrade.