A medical billing firm responsible for a recent eight-month data breach that exposed the personal information on nearly 20 million Americans has filed for bankruptcy, citing “enormous expenses” from notifying affected consumers and the loss of its four largest customers.
The filing, first reported by Bloomberg, comes from the Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau, the parent company of the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA). Earlier this month, medical testing firm Quest Diagnostics said a breach at the AMCA between Aug. 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019 led to the theft of personal and medical information on 11.9 million patients.
On June 4, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that another major AMCA client — LabCorp — was blaming the company for a breach affecting 7.7 million of its patients.
According to a bankruptcy filing, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics both stopped sending the AMCA business after the breach disclosure, as did the AMCA’s two other biggest customers — Conduent Inc. and CareCentrix Inc.
Bloomberg reports the data breach created a “cascade of events,” which incurred “enormous expenses that were beyond the ability of the debtor to bear.”
“Those expenses included more than $3.8 million spent on mailing more than 7 million individual notices to people whose information had been potentially hacked,” wrote Jeremy Hill. Retrieval Masters CEO Russell H. Fuchs “personally lent the company $2.5 million to help pay for those mailings, he said in the declaration. In addition, IT professionals and consultants hired in connection with the breach had cost Retrieval-Masters about $400,000 by the time of the filing.”
Retrieval Masters said it learned of the breach after a significant number of credit cards people used to pay their outstanding medical bills via the company’s site ended up with fraud charges on them soon after. The company also reportedly slashed its staff from 113 to 25 at the end of 2018.
The bankruptcy filing may also be something of a preemptive strike: Retrieval-Masters is already facing at least three class-action lawsuits from plaintiffs in New York and California.
A copy of the bankruptcy filing is available here (PDF).
What I find interesting too is that Optum 360, a revenue cycling subsidiary of United Healthcare, the insurer, was the company who had the partnership with AMCA and thus they had a hand in this too and so far they seem to be skating away from any recognition of that fact or admitting any responsibility. We all should know United Healthcare is one big huge data farm that happens to sell health insurance on the side just about.
Optum 360 also does the billing for the Mayo Clinic and many other large hospital system, McClaren, Dignity Health and more in the US, and they are the ones that find “revenue opportunities” with medical bills and are the creators in part of the surprise bills that patients get that are over the top.
So again, how does Optum 360 have access to all this patient data in order to bill and then use AMCA to help collect it and not have some kind of a role here? Optum 360 it sounds to me was indeed a level of contact and information exchange to tell the bankrupt collection company who to call, you think?
So I guess as they always seem to do, UNH will skate on any responsibility here as well as they have a large army of data scientists that already know the answers they want and they create models to substantiate their data actions, and of course consumers lose, just like they are on this breach deal. Scary but I expect to see more stuff like this, just dumped on the consumer with exposing their data and they just don’t seem to care at corporate USA anymore.
Optum360 is a contracted provider of Revenue Cycle management services. AMCA is one of Optum360’s sub-contracted collection firms.
AMCA is not a “partner” of Optum360.
I’m not a fan of UHC or Optum, or of the consolidation of the US healthcare system in anticipation of being the last man standing when we have single-payer imposed upon us.
In this case, I can’t see how Optum 360 is to blame any more than any other firm that hires a collection agency.
United Healthcare/Optum patent in it’s entirety Read about the processes they want to patent and probably already use to mine and scrape your social data to store on their servers to query w/other data about you to risk assess you even more. I’ve been reporting on their data farms for over 10 years and the close to 300 data subsidiaries they have acquired, all the actions take place in subs, and it’s how they stay under the radar…CMS and HHS use a ton of United Healthcare/Optum Models. Former insiders there have told me that for years so no I cannot excuse and will not be bliss and feel they didn’t have exposure in this..I used to write software and know how code works so don’t be bliss and in the meantime 20 million people are screwed to fight all of this on their own with no credit report protection, absolutely nothing and that’s how corporate America goes with the code and algo games, all about “their” profits.
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/24/d3/60/d42ec2a1fc3f0a/US20160284037A1.pdf
While I agree that ultimately AMCA is responsible for the data breach the “data furnisher” is ultimately the guardian of such data and is responsible for any subcontractor they choose to send their data to. I don’t know all the particulars in this case but it is highly likely that AMCA did not have sufficient data security practices in place and that Optum360 did not perform enough due diligence in hiring them (if they were, in fact, responsible for hiring AMCA). Sadly, it may take an awful situation such as this to properly shine light on the necessities of comprehensive (and expensive) data security practices.
Considering the HIPPA and other privacy laws broken and the grossly abusive debt collection tactics used, I am really not surprised by the actual but obscured medical debt-collection company Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau [RMCB] bankruptcy. Hopefully, the sick and poor individuals who were victimized by RMCB abusive tactics and then skinned again by credit card scammers will get some justice. We will have to wait and see.
“…CEO Russell H. Fuchs “personally lent the company $2.5 million to help pay for those mailings, he said in the declaration.” Brian Krebs quotes from the bankruptcy filing.
Oh, how sad it for Mr. Fuchs… or possibly ex-lawyer Fuchs. What a poor guy. I wonder what will become of his lush pay check, fancy auto and home? Will he loose them? Probably not.
I understand the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a “Re-organization” under federal laws. The company will continue to function but with a bankruptcy examiner looking over the books. In some ways it worse than chapter 7 bankruptcy and in some ways it is better. We might actually see how he lost all of those credit card and social security numbers.
I will note the actual wording of Fuchs’ loan to the company from the bankruptcy filing:
“…the Debtor[RMCB] obtained a secured loan from my personal funds in the amount of $2.5 million, which together with existing cash-on-hand was sufficient to fund mailing of the notices.” Page 7 of the Ch 11 bankruptcy filing.
See Brian’s link below.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/RMCB-bank.pdf
The $2.5 million loan is secured and all or a portion of it will be returned to Fuchs. I assume he will also be paid a good salary. I don’t see that as much of a help to Fuchs’ lenders and scammed credit card holders.
I also perceive that said first person verbiage in the Ch 11 reorganization filing indicates Fuchs wrote the actual bankruptcy petition himself. How nice.
I hope that this will serve to help mitigate damage to the injured, sick, and scammed credit card people Fuchs’ medical debt-collection company inflicted. It may possibly indicate to Congress that better legislation is necessary for so called medical debt-collection companies to keep this ugly situation from reoccurring. I am a little hopeful but not really assured.
As always, great reporting Brian.
While it might appear that this firm is being held responsible; with the principal — Mr. Fuchs — having to “reach into his own pocket” to pay costs (boo hoo) …
… I suspect that this bankruptcy is only a calculated “dodge” to avoid further liability and that the same organization will simply be “re-incorporated” and resume operations under a different name.
Good article
Curious about the timeline:All accounts have the breach occurring between August 2018 and March 2019. The bankruptcy filing states Retrieval Masters were not aware of the breach until March, 2019. If so then why the staff reduction at the end of 2018?
Anytime there’s large staff turnover – especially in IT Staff – and especially when the turnover = >80% of the staff… there’s always gaps that are left in the system.
A server that goes unpatched because its original maintainer has left and their replacement is now in charge of all 100 servers and they are too afraid to touch this one particular server because they dont understand it, so it goes unpatched…..
…and then s**t like Equifax and this happen…..
…And everyone in charge is always surprised when it does.
Quite an eye opening and insightful comment.
If the problem isn’t 100% obvious: “slashed its staff from 113 to 25 at the end of 2018.”
The staff remaining would have no respect for the company and be looking for a way out, not bothering or having time to be cautious about security.
Likely most of IT was the first to be let go, to save money. I’ll be surprised if some CEO(s) doesn’t end up in jail for neglect of some sorts.
The footnote about MasterCard and Visa was interesting.
The filing states that they hired consultants to help migrate to a distributed environment. Gratuitous statement, it doesn’t matter who you hired to do the job, the accountability is still with them.
“exposed the personal information on nearly 20 million Americans”
“Those expenses included more than $3.8 million spent on mailing more than 7 million individual notices to people whose information had been potentially hacked,”
Numbers never seem to add up, do they.
I think in that snippet they were referring to the cost of notifying just the affected LabCorp customers, which numbered 7.7 million.
Thank k you for the heads up on this filing. It should be an interesting case to watch unfold.
The filing link that you provide is not the bankruptcy petition. Here is a link to petition:
https://www.bankruptcyobserver.com/document/RETRIEVAL-MASTERS-CREDITORS-BUREAU/1
When will companies realize that no matter what controls they have in place, your supply chain will kill you if they don’t follow the same policies and controls as their clients “should have”.
Today, Canada and USA are preparing for Supply Chain Security Certifications.
We hope this will help if it is adopted, and enforced.
Defence industries in Canada and USA are in the process of requiring Cyber Security Certs.
Let’s hope insurance gets on the band wagon and only offer Cyber Insurance if a company is Certified that they handle data securely.
I hope that company goes belly up. I had my negative experience with them when out of the blue, 7 years after a surgery I got a threatening letter from them telling me what they were going to do to me if I did not pay a $164 bill I did not even know I owed the doctor. I immediately sent a check to the doctor along with angry letter and never bothered to respond to AMCA. Over the months thereafter they sent several more ever increasing in threat level letters that I completely ignored.
Like I said, I hope they are forced to go belly up.
Wow, a company finally faces consequences for a leak. Guess they didn’t have insurance.
Let me get this straight: they’re a collection agency for all those companies, and they didn’t have the money to mail out 20M letters first class mail, let’s see, that $10M, add another $200k or so to print them out.
Really? Their margins were that thin?
I’m just glad that I pay most bills WITH A CHECK, not a credit card, including Quest and LabTech.
Yes, I did get one of the letters, so thanks, Brian, for giving me background.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of folks!
The simple take-away is: the compromise for the failure to address the risk is catastrophic – Bankruptcy, in this case…. and nobody (but the criminal) wins!
Thanks Brian for the report. We should educate the public (anew).
I can’t help wondering what their real liability here is. My daughter (a minor under 17) received one of these ‘Gosh we’re sincerely sorry we lost data about you, toodles!’ snail messages from AMCA.
Which made me wonder what on Earth was Quest doing sharing medical information about minors regarding procedures and events in which there was no debt issued (we’re all very insured over there, thank you for asking).
Is there a statute somewhere that allows Quest and AMCA to get their butt sued off for insecurely snarfing medical information about minors?