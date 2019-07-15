The cybercriminals behind the GandCrab ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) offering recently announced they were closing up shop and retiring after having allegedly earned more than $2 billion in extortion payments from victims. But a growing body of evidence suggests the GandCrab team have instead quietly regrouped behind a more exclusive and advanced ransomware program known variously as “REvil,” “Sodin,” and “Sodinokibi.”
“We are getting a well-deserved retirement,” the GandCrab administrator(s) wrote in their farewell message on May 31. “We are a living proof that you can do evil and get off scot-free.”
However, it now appears the GandCrab team had already begun preparations to re-brand under a far more private ransomware-as-a-service offering months before their official “retirement.”
In late April, researchers at Cisco Talos spotted a new ransomware strain dubbed Sodinokibi that was used to deploy GandCrab, which encrypts files on infected systems unless and until the victim pays the demanded sum. A month later, GandCrab would announce its closure.
Meanwhile, in the first half of May an individual using the nickname “Unknown” began making deposits totaling more than USD $130,000 worth of virtual currencies on two top cybercrime forums. The down payments were meant to demonstrate the actor meant business in his offer to hire just a handful of affiliates to drive a new, as-yet unnamed ransomware-as-a-service offering.
“We are not going to hire as many people as possible,” Unknown told forum members in announcing the new RaaS program. “Five affiliates more can join the program and then we’ll go under the radar. Each affiliate is guaranteed USD 10,000. Your cut is 60 percent at the beginning and 70 percent after the first three payments are made. Five affiliates are guaranteed [USD] 50,000 in total. We have been working for several years, specifically five years in this field. We are interested in professionals.”
Asked by forum members to name the ransomware service, Unknown said it had been mentioned in media reports but that he wouldn’t be disclosing technical details of the program or its name for the time being.
Unknown said it was forbidden to install the new ransomware strain on any computers in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
The prohibition against spreading malware in CIS countries has long been a staple of various pay-per-install affiliate programs that are operated by crooks residing in those nations. The idea here is not to attract attention from local law enforcement responding to victim complaints (and/or perhaps to stay off the radar of tax authorities and extortionists in their hometowns).
But Kaspersky Lab discovered that Sodinokobi/REvil also includes one other nation on its list of countries that affiliates should avoid infecting: Syria. Interestingly, latter versions of GandCrab took the same unusual step.
What’s the significance of the Syria connection? In October 2018, a Syrian man tweeted that he had lost access to all pictures of his deceased children after his computer got infected with GandCrab.
“They want 600 dollars to give me back my children, that’s what they’ve done, they’ve taken my boys away from me for a some filthy money,” the victim wrote. “How can I pay them 600 dollars if I barely have enough money to put food on the table for me and my wife?”
That heartfelt appeal apparently struck a chord with the developer(s) of GandCrab, who soon after released a decryption key that let all GandCrab victims in Syria unlock their files for free.
But this rare display of mercy probably cost the GandCrab administrators and its affiliates a pretty penny. That’s because a week after GandCrab released decryption keys for all victims in Syria, the No More Ransom project released a free GandCrab decryption tool developed by Romanian police in collaboration with law enforcement offices from a number of countries and security firm Bitdefender.
The GandCrab operators later told affiliates that the release of the decryption keys for Syrian victims allowed the entropy used by the random number generator for the ransomware’s master key to be calculated. Approximately 24 hours after NoMoreRansom released its free tool, the GandCrab team shipped an update that rendered it unable to decrypt files.
There are also similarities between the ways that both GandCrab and REvil generate URLs that are used as part of the infection process, according a recent report from Dutch security firm Tesorion.
“Even though the code bases differ significantly, the lists of strings that are used to generate the URLs are very similar (although not identical), and there are some striking similarities in how this specific part of the code works, e.g., in the somewhat far-fetched way that the random length of the filename is repeatedly recalculated,” Tesorion observed.
My guess is the GandCrab team has not retired, and has simply regrouped and re-branded due to the significant amount of attention from security researchers and law enforcement investigators. It seems highly unlikely that such a successful group of cybercriminals would just walk away from such an insanely profitable enterprise.
Tags: Cisco Talos, GandCrab, Intel471, Kaspersky Lab, rEvil, Sodin, Sodinokibi, Tesorion
If only there really was some sort of “magic e-bullet” for such maleficent cretins.
The magic bullet is simple. Do your backups regularly and keep them secure. If you get hit, just wipe and restore. I am stunned by the number of large institutions that don’t seem to get this. Maybe I am just weird but I keep backups of full server images for 18 months and data files for 5 years and in multiple locations that include clouds and fire safes in 3 different zip codes.
Mike, that’s sage advice for protecting data. (And no, you’re not weird! )
But your solution doesn’t address what happens when critical operations (e.g., health care facilities, first responders) are hit and their systems are totally frozen.
Even if victims pay immediately and receive the decryption code immediately, it can still take hours and even days to restore full operations. In life-and-death situations, that’s deadly.
Hopefully, at some point, law enforcement will have some success in capturing some of these crooks (I’m using gentle language here) and giving them the ultimate sentence: life in maximum security with NO computer or internet access.
I always thought if you had good backups you were fairly safe, but some are saying it wasn’t as simple as you put it. If its a case of just having good backups, why don’t most companies implement better backup strategy ?
Restoring dozens or hundreds of servers from backup is not always an easy nor a quick task. It is absolutely preferable to paying a ransom, but that does not mean that the attack has no effect on you. It still presents a major undertaking to get everything cleaned and restored and can still cost your business quite a lot of money.
Also, “better backup strategy” means more money invested in IT. For local municipalities and SMB’s, this is often money they dont have. Sometimes, the security issues at companies are due to bad management, but its also just as common the result of lack of funding. Enterprise level security tools are expensive, REALLY expensive. As in a proper security stack for a company with less than 1000 endpoints can cost more than $100,000 per year in ongoing license fees. Or more. An entry level SIEM solution alone from IBM is $60,000 per year or more, and that’s just a single tool.
This is probably a really stupid question (so please forgive me), but wouldn’t virtual drives help? For example, if one user got infected and the ransomware spread to 99 other people, if those 100 people all were using the same shared virtual drive, couldn’t you just restore the virtual drive and once the users reboot, they’ll be good? Realistically, a virtual drive is just carved out from some form of RAID (hopefully RAID 5 or RAID 6 for redundancy), and I would imagine you could just rip and replace and let the RAID group rebuild — but again, I’m not entirely sure. It just seems that would be feasible in my opinion.
Not if they can gain access to the underlying volume that virtual drive is stored on, at which point they encrypt that volume. It’s a little more complicated than that because in-use files typically can’t be altered if they’re locked by a process (as is typically the case with a virtual drive), although it can encrypt all the surrounding files on the volume.
Backups are how you combat ransomware but the key part I think nobody has mentioned is that you have to have offline backups. So many backup systems today are geared towards always having access to the sole backup method available, so they just mount the volume it uses, encrypt it, and voila, all your backups are gone. Cloud backup doesn’t really help you unless you’ve paid extra for the cloud provider to be able to roll your storage back to an earlier state – this typically isn’t free. DropBox, Google Drive, etc. aren’t backup systems because if I encrypt your computer I can also encrypt Google Drive and at that point both your computer and your backup are encrypted. If you had an older backup on a drive that hadn’t been connected in a week, two weeks, two months, etc. then you’re mostly safe from ransomware (important to restore to a time before the first penetration), at least for whatever systems that backup is protecting.
Personally I have a fairly hardened network that doesn’t allow any executables to run from within the user’s folder and none of the users are administrators. Downside to this method is spotify, etc. don’t work because they stupidly install to the user’s appdata folder and won’t install anywhere else. So expect great cries of woe to come up from users who’ve grown accustomed to abusing their internet connection. BTW, while you can whitelist spotify, their update process runs from %temp% and of course that’s the one folder you absolutely don’t want to give executable privileges to, so it’ll work for a little while after you whitelist then never update until it stops working.
A number of things, really:
1.) A robust backup strategy takes money. When funds are tight, backups can take a backseat to other more (seemingly) pressing concerns.
2.) It takes time to restore from back up. And depending when the last backup was taken, you’ll likely lose some data.
3.) Combining points 1 and 2 (it costs money to backup, and time down is money lost), sometimes it makes most the most financial sense for a company to just give the ransom.
Giving the ransom perpetuates ransomware as a whole, so the societal good states to never give in. But businesses are self-interested. And ransomware hitting hospitals, emergency services, and municipalities poses serious and dire threats to public health.
Backup doesn’t do you any good if the backup is infected or you have a weakness in your system that an attacker was able to make use of.
Nor do many backup solutions (especially older ones) employ the separation that keeps backups from being corrupted by the same ransomware. Such separation makes a backup process slower and adds friction, which makes it difficult or impossible to use in scenarios where frequent or continuous backup is required.
Another great article from Krebs !
Anyone else notice that he’s posting this FROM THE FUTURE!?
“JUL 19
Is ‘REvil’ the New GandCrab Ransomware?”
That the month an year. The day is the big ’15’ above ‘Jul 19’
What Sean said. I see this every couple of weeks, you’d think folks would have worked it out by now.
A thought on the addition of Syria to the exclusion list. Maybe that tweet was the initial cause of the decision, but the developers must have been aware that any malware strain that significantly affected Syrian users and could be traced back to Russian authors would be damaging to the Russian military’s efforts to appear to be helpful and obliging to (some at least) of the people of that country. The local military brass would in time have sent signals back home that could have led to some most unwelcome attention from the authorities for the developers. Maybe they had already been advised, unofficially, to provide decryption keys for Syrians – and to do it fast, and for free. In which case, taking the financial hit would have been far better than any of the range of possible alternatives.
This situation reminds me of the problem with vaccination and herd cover, as in, if more people had decently secure systems, I. e vaccinated state, there would be too few vectors/carriers, which can lead eventualy to a disease being wiped out.
The problem has nothing to do with back ups, if folk had properly secured systems, they wouldn’t get infected and wouldn’t need to use the back ups, it’s bolting the door after the horse has bolted.
Its the reason I use an old phone running ms winmo 6.5,how many folk/groups are going to waste time/resources attacking such a tiny user base ?
If most folk had properly secure systems, ransom ware would quickly become non-viable, it should be a criminal offence to pay ransom, if fines were 3 times more than ransom, firms would soon improve security.
Greed and laziness on both sides have caused this problem.
You would hope that somewhere there is a multi government and industry group discussing how to build a properly secure Internet 3,without all the compromises and cock ups that allow so much criminal activity, that is far more efficient, more secure and is the opposite of the bodged systems we have now because nobody thought the problems through from the very begining.
Its interesting wondering what somebody like Geoffrey Pyke, of habbakuk ice ship fame, would have done if he had been alive at the begining of the digitaly connected world and how different the world might be !!
The problem with the “properly secured system” is that for all practical purposes, it does not exists. Especially in corporate environment, with all the legacy OS and apps.
Even if both the OS and apps are the latest and up to date with patches, the system is only secure against known vulnerabilities.
Augmenting protection for the “not-so-secure-software” can be costly as others eluded to it. Even then, there’s still the human factor that can override the system, weather it is intentional/unintentional.
HTML 5 was supposed to address some of these issues, but in some respect, it made thing worse. I don’t believe the Internet 3 will do better, but it does not prevent me from hoping…
So if the local authorities don’t recognize it as a crime, and since this ransomware is clearly made to target Western countries, can we send them our GBU-57A/B to the hole they are in?
Ban Crypto Currencies that are anonymous. As soon as people start to evade taxes using zcash or monero, you’ll see governments ban any that don’t allow it to trace the transaction to an exchange.
I have found a decryptor.top link that someone has already paid for. It has the decryption tool available to download. I also have a local copy. Contact via email for more info:
PGP: 51F5 CC26 A523 96FC
As I’ve said many times – use the Microsoft Management Control (MMC), along with Active Directory settings to configure all protections against unauthorized encryption. If your IT people don’t know how to do it, at least buy something like CryptoPrevent, Cybereason RansomFree, Malwarebytes Anti-Ramsomware or a better competitor, and be done with it. Of course larger concerns will want an Enterprise solution. I do not work for any of these companies, I just look for solutions – anything to foil the bad guys. PC Magazine has a good article testing one of these, but it is dated 2017, so I’d tint my decisions based on that.
Unfortunately managing the cryptography aspect is not always going to work. A lot of these ransomware utilize open source libraries or custom implementations. All of which MMC and AD have no control over.