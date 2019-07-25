Much has been written about the need to further secure our elections, from ensuring the integrity of voting machines to combating fake news. But according to a report quietly issued by a California grand jury this week, more attention needs to be paid to securing social media and email accounts used by election officials at the state and local level.
California has a civil grand jury system designed to serve as an independent oversight of local government functions, and each county impanels jurors to perform this service annually. On Wednesday, a grand jury from San Mateo County in northern California released a report which envisions the havoc that might be wrought on the election process if malicious hackers were able to hijack social media and/or email accounts and disseminate false voting instructions or phony election results.
“Imagine that a hacker hijacks one of the County’s official social media accounts and uses it to report false results on election night and that local news outlets then redistribute those fraudulent election results to the public,” the report reads.
“Such a scenario could cause great confusion and erode public confidence in our elections, even if the vote itself is actually secure,” the report continues. “Alternatively, imagine that a hacker hijacks the County’s elections website before an election and circulates false voting instructions designed to frustrate the efforts of some voters to participate in the election. In that case, the interference could affect the election outcome, or at least call the results into question.”
In San Mateo County, the office of the Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder and Elections (ACRE) is responsible for carrying out elections and announcing local results. The ACRE sends election information to some 43,000 registered voters who’ve subscribed to receive sample ballots and voter information, and its Web site publishes voter eligibility information along with instructions on how and where to cast ballots.
The report notes that concerns about the security of these channels is hardly theoretical: In 2010, intruders hijacked ACRE’s election results Web page, and in 2016, cyber thieves successfully breached several county employee email accounts in a spear-phishing attack.
In the wake of the 2016 attack, San Mateo County instituted two-factor authentication for its email accounts — requiring each user to log in with a password and a one-time code sent via text message to their mobile device. However, the county uses its own Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts to share election information, and these accounts are not currently secured by two-factor authentication, the report found.
“The Grand Jury finds that the security protections against hijacking of ACRE’s website, email, and social media accounts are not adequate to protect against the current cyber threats. These vulnerabilities expose the public to potential disinformation by hackers who could hijack an ACRE online communication platform to mislead voters before an election or sow confusion afterward. Public confidence is at stake, even if the vote itself is secure.”
The jury recommended the county take full advantage of the most secure two-factor authentication now offered by all of these social media platforms: The use of a FIDO physical security key, a small hardware device which allows the user to complete the login process simply by inserting the USB device and pressing a button. The key works without the need for any special software drivers [full disclosure: Yubico, a major manufacturer of security keys, is currently an advertiser on this site.]
Additionally, the report urges election officials to migrate away from one-time codes sent via text message, as these can be intercepted via man-in-the-middle (MitM) and SIM-swapping attacks. MitM attacks use counterfeit login pages to steal credentials and one-time codes.
An unauthorized SIM swap is an increasingly rampant form of fraud in which scammers bribe or trick employees at mobile phone stores into seizing control of the target’s phone number and diverting all texts and phone calls to the attacker’s mobile device.
Samy Tarazi is a sergeant with the sheriff’s office in nearby Santa Clara County and a supervisor with the REACT Task Force, a team of law enforcement officers that has been tracking down individuals perpetrating SIM swapping attacks. Tarazi said he fully expects SIM swapping to emerge as a real threat to state and local election workers, as well as to staff and volunteers working for candidates.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if some major candidate or their staff has an email or social media account with tons of important stuff on there [whose password] can be reset with just a text message,” Tarazi told KrebsOnSecurity. “I hope that doesn’t happen, but politicians are regular people who use the same tools we use.”
A copy of the San Mateo County grand jury report is available here (PDF).
Tags: REACT Task Force, Samy Tarazi, San Mateo County, SIM swapping, Yubico
Anybody else want to trust their 2FA security to a google titan security key?
Even yubikey leaves a lot of questions about verification of their algorithms. How do we trust the the wolves that guard the hen-houses from the foxes?
Oh, sent from my gmail account. Love them, hate them. What should we do?
Apps like google authenticator don’t (or at least don’t need to) call home. The algorithm used, a form of TOTP, is public. I use 1password for handling TOTP codes for logging in to google services and office 365 as well as dozens of others (office 365 gives you the option of using a “non microsoft app”, but they don’t make it easy to find.)
Here are three more unsexy threats to elections.
1. Public officials using domains that are not .gov domains. This makes it hard for citizens to know what to trust.
2. People who are not eligible to vote registering to vote and then voting.
3. People voting in more than one jurisdiction.
This. Particularly #1
Citations for #2 and / or #3?
Instances of either / both are greater than zero but vanishingly rare.
Except in some folks’ fevered imaginations.
#2 happens all the time. Non-citizens can illegally register in states like California which have no voter-ID requirements, and anyone can vote in an election since officials aren’t allowed to verify their identity or eligibility. There are roughly 2.5 million illegal immigrants in the state. There are certainly enough voting to influence an election, as it’s about 6% of the state’s population.
The current system trusts that only eligible voters are going to the poll. As security experts, we know that trust is not a strategy.
The reporter, Greg Palast, has reported extensively about voting suppression.
He has reported on caging lists and other means means that are utilized, such as in Georgia as well as Florida. Kris Kobach has a prominent place in both locales.
There has to be more evidence, than an accusation by the present President.
It was recently reported that my home county will upgrade its voting system with new electronic machines that will include a two-stage process which produces a paper trail from the initial electronic selections, which is a substantial (and highly welcome) improvement on the present lack of any validation capability external to the machines’ recorded memory. Hopefully the form of paper used will retain whatever anonymized information is produced on it for longer than a few days or weeks.
Well when you ultimately have one party that has no problem with elections getting hacked as long as it benefits them, it just compounds the problem.
Your last article demonstrated this. How many comments espoused the belief that they had no problem with journalists being targeted since they don’t agree with their politics?
We’ve got some fundamental problems with american citizenry when a core belief of a significant number seem to be totally ok with crime as long as their side “wins,” but are the first to wag their finger if it’s the other side doing it. We’ve been experiencing this type of blatant hypocrisy for a long time now. At what point to people get fed up enough to do something about it?
If you believe corrupt election practices are confined to a single party, you’re either intentionally wearing blinders or you’ve only become interested in the issue since 2016.
True enough. But right now there is ONE MAN who is preventing debate or voting on any election security legislation in the Senate.
…and doing so deliberately because it benefits him, his cronies, his political party, and all of their deep-pocketed supporters who provide large dark-money funding support to keep all of them in positions of power and control.
James Beatty, there is currently only one political party in the US that opposes Voter ID. Any opposition to voter ID can only be for the purposes of cheating and any other answer is being disingenuous. Voter ID confirmation is one item in a list of election fraud risks we should all support, but sadly are not.
In principle true. However, if there is systematic shutdown of offices to get ID in certain areas, forcing people to take a day off to travel 100+ miles to get ID it amounts to voter suppression.
James Beatty, there is only one political party in the US that opposes Voter ID. The only reason to oppose Voter ID is for the purposes of cheating and any other answer is being disingenuous. Voter ID is one item in a list of election tampering risks we should all be supporting.
Verifiable voting that’s not vulnerable to coercion requires voting in person with human-readable paper ballots that are available for anyone to look at but that can’t be attributed to a specific voter.
Voting in person using paper ballots works because — properly — no one trusts anyone.
People understand how paper ballots work. They don’t rely on trust.
People watch the vote-counting process. It doesn’t rely on trust.
People observe recounts. They don’t rely on trust.
People have confidence in the results. They don’t rely on trust.
• Mark paper ballots by hand or by machine. A ballot-marking machine used with paper ballots accommodates voters with disabilities.
• Count ballots by hand or by machine. Using an optical scanner is an option.
• Conduct recounts and audits by human inspection of human-readable paper ballots.
• Mandate risk-limiting audits of a statistically-valid random sample of the ballots prior to certifying election results.
• Any / all electronics and data processing hardware and software MUST be open source; NO BLACK BOXES.
Can electronics and computers (e.g., blockchain technology) allow people to vote anonymously while still being able to verify that their vote was included in the final total? Miscreants can compromise an electronic vote without breaking the cryptographic algorithms. Malefactors of Great Stealth can
• bribe election officials and obtain copies of voters’ credentials;
• hack into computer systems used to create and distribute cryptographic credentials to voters;
• send phishing emails to voters to trick them into revealing their voting credentials;
• hack into the PCs or smartphones voters use to vote; or
• simply trick voters into thinking they’ve cast a vote when they haven’t.
After-the-fact verification makes things worse. If voters can check how their specific vote was recorded, that means they can prove *how* they voted. Their vote can be coerced. This is similarly true for vote-by-mail or notional on-line voting. Mail-in ballots or on-line voting inherently compromise ballot integrity because voting can be coerced.
Does the convenience of vote-by-mail or notional on-line voting — with the potential for higher participation — outweigh the risk that mailed-in votes or on-line voting can be coerced or compromised? I don’t know; it’s a fair question.
With current technology, anonymous uncoerced verifiable voting requires showing up, voting in person, and the use of paper ballots.
In Colorado we have a good system of mail ballots, that are paper, you mark with ink, and then you hand carry them to the drop off locations, then check online to see that your ballot was counted. It’s not scam proof, by any means, but addresses some of the points you bring up.
Remember though the words of a very effective politician of the last century: “It’s not who votes that matters, it’s who counts the votes that matters…”
With a mailed-in ballot, how does Colorado address the potential for voter coercion?
In my view it should be added to the Constitution as one of the next amendments that if a Congress critter or any political figure in that matter that holds a public office doesn’t use a 2FA access to their public account (or doesn’t know how Facebook / Twitter works) he or she SHOULD NOT be allowed to hold that public office. Period.
Many years ago I was a consultant for a board of elections in a major city. Democracy hangs by a thread anyway.
As always, Brian – thanks for the good work
Is this a bigger issue? Dr. Robert Epstein states that his research over the past six years shows that Google via various deliberate manipulations moved between 2.6M and 10.4M votes to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential race
I, for one, look forward to the dismantling of the social order. At least, we’ll no longer have to pretend this was ever a democracy. If you’re listening Russia, just finish us off all ready.
As I’ve stated several times lately, I’m ready to go back to paper for almost everything except checking out at a store. At least when someone steals something or is trying to steal, you have 1/2 a chance of being able to catch them. The US needs to come up with it’s own secure web and only authorize communications with users/ countries that will allow and accommodate prosecution for misuse.
2 Factor Authentication does not work without a lockout and if it has a lockout the risk is the user can be locked out of their account by anyone it is a ridiculous solution. The fall back for failed usb tokens is backup codes attacks can simply by pass the usb stick by calling for the backup codes in their phishing attacks the whole fido system is a scam.
Here’s a new one. When I was a Senior Software Engineer working on a project for UPRR at one of their subsidiaries, we had an immigrant from Iraq. This would be about 1999, after the first war. She couldn’t program her way out of a Visual Basic for loop. The subsidiary folded. Within a few years, she was in a software management position (senior level I believe) at Election Systems Software. What the hell?!